Simo Valakari reveals emphatic response to Matt Smith after benched St Johnstone star sought answers on future

Matt Smith came knocking on Simo Valakari’s door looking for answers after back-to-back games as an unused substitute.

And the St Johnstone boss’ response to his worried midfielder could not have been clearer: “You are very much in my plans.”

Smith has been amongst Saints’ best-performing players this season – under both Valakari and old boss Craig Levein – yet found himself benched for the home victory against Kilmarnock two weekends ago.

He was not amongst four substitutes given a cameo role against Killie.

When he was not amongst five subbed on in Sunday’s loss to the Gers, the 25-year-old sought out his manager for clarity on his place in the pecking order.

In response, the Saints boss moved to put Smith’s mind at ease.

“Matty Smith came very honestly to talk with me on Monday after the game, to ask what is happening with him,” explained Valakari.

“He was wondering what was happening and asking: ‘Am I part of the plans anymore?’

“I told him: ‘You are very much in my plans.’

“What happened was, for these matches, I chose to do something different and I have tactical reasons for how the substitutions happened.

“But he is very much in my plans. I think he was relieved and, from what I saw in Wednesday in training, he really wants to get his place back.

“He is totally fit. It has been for tactical decisions that I have not played him. But he is a big part of my plans.”

Asked whether he understood Smith’s desire to discuss his situation, Valakari was emphatic.

“Of course. That’s what I like from our players,” he said.

“When I make a choice of who will play, sometimes two, three days before the matches, I say to the players that’s not the moment to come and talk to me.

“That’s when we must all be pushing for each other in this match.

“Afterwards, we can talk and try to find the reasons why I didn’t play you or the explanation if there is one.

“Before the match is not the time to talk or feel sorry. After the match, we talk.

“And that’s what I did with Matty.”