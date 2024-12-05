Jim Goodwin quizzed on recall possibility for quartet of Dundee United loan stars

Jim Goodwin has received no indication that any of Dundee United’s quartet of loan stars could be recalled by their parent clubs in January.

Luton Town keeper Jack Walton was named United’s player of the month for November following a string of super saves, while Emmanuel Adegboyega of Norwich City was imperious against St Mirren on Saturday.

Wrexham front-man Sam Dalby has found the net five times in his last seven outings and Liverpool’s Luca Stephenson has excelled at right wing-back AND midfield during a wonderful spell north of the border.

Such has been their impact, that losing any of them next month would be a hammer-blow for Goodwin.

“We have had conversations about the loan players, and the feedback is their parent clubs are delighted with what they’re doing,” said Goodwin.

“The players are all enjoying it.

“There’s no talk at the moment of ANY of them going back in January.”

Adegboyega progress highlighted

And Goodwin reckons regular Premiership action has seen Adegboyega come on leaps and bounds in recent months, improving his concentration and decision-making to go with his undoubted pace and physicality.

“When Manny first came in it took him a few weeks to get used to the pace of the game,” recalled Goodwin.

“His concentration levels are something we’ve seen get better. There was maybe a little bit of slackness at the start, but right now he’s a player bang in form.

“Manny has all the attributes you want from a modern-day centre half – great aerial ability, strong in the tackle, aggressive and quick. He’s also very mature and is eager to learn. He wants to take something from every experience.”

A long-time admirer

Goodwin has been aware of Adegboyega’s progress for several years, given he continues to keep a close eye on the League of Ireland.

The gifted youngster was playing first team football for Drogheda United at the age of 16, albeit as a midfielder.

Norwich saw his potential and swooped, but it was not until Adegboyega had his first formative loan under his belt – shining last term with Walsall – that Goodwin saw him as a viable capture.

“Manny was playing senior football with Drogheda at the age of sixteen, so he’s been playing at a good level for a long time,” continued the Tannadice gaffer.

“His performances in the League of Ireland won him his move to Norwich and then they sent him to Walsall on loan last season. I kept an eye on him there with a view to bringing him in – because I’m always reluctant to sign players as a first loan.

“When I saw how he progressed there, it felt the right time to have a go at getting him. I felt his game would suit Scottish football and it would be a good next step for him in his career. It’s worked out well so far.”

Goodwin added: “We’re in constant dialogue with Norwich and they’re delighted with the amount of game time he’s been getting here.”