Jim Goodwin quizzed on recall possibility for quartet of Dundee United loan stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin quizzed on recall possibility for quartet of Dundee United loan stars

Jack Walton, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Luca Stephenson and Sam Dalby have been in magnificent form.

Jim Goodwin has no doubts that his Ibrox rookies will handle the test against Rangers
Goodwin has been delighted with his loan players and insists the feeling is mutual. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has received no indication that any of Dundee United’s quartet of loan stars could be recalled by their parent clubs in January.

Luton Town keeper Jack Walton was named United’s player of the month for November following a string of super saves, while Emmanuel Adegboyega of Norwich City was imperious against St Mirren on Saturday.

Wrexham front-man Sam Dalby has found the net five times in his last seven outings and Liverpool’s Luca Stephenson has excelled at right wing-back AND midfield during a wonderful spell north of the border.

Such has been their impact, that losing any of them next month would be a hammer-blow for Goodwin.

Sam Dalby celebrates his sixth goal in seven games
Sam Dalby, far right, is one of four successful loan captures. Image: SNS

“We have had conversations about the loan players, and the feedback is their parent clubs are delighted with what they’re doing,” said Goodwin.

“The players are all enjoying it.

“There’s no talk at the moment of ANY of them going back in January.”

Adegboyega progress highlighted

And Goodwin reckons regular Premiership action has seen Adegboyega come on leaps and bounds in recent months, improving his concentration and decision-making to go with his undoubted pace and physicality.

A teenage Emmanuel Adegboyega celebrates finding the net against Shamrock Rovers
A teenage Adegboyega celebrates finding the net against Shamrock Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.

“When Manny first came in it took him a few weeks to get used to the pace of the game,” recalled Goodwin.

“His concentration levels are something we’ve seen get better. There was maybe a little bit of slackness at the start, but right now he’s a player bang in form.

“Manny has all the attributes you want from a modern-day centre half – great aerial ability, strong in the tackle, aggressive and quick. He’s also very mature and is eager to learn. He wants to take something from every experience.”

A long-time admirer

Goodwin has been aware of Adegboyega’s progress for several years, given he continues to keep a close eye on the League of Ireland.

The gifted youngster was playing first team football for Drogheda United at the age of 16, albeit as a midfielder.

Norwich saw his potential and swooped, but it was not until Adegboyega had his first formative loan under his belt – shining last term with Walsall – that Goodwin saw him as a viable capture.

Manny Adegboyega takes the acclaim of the United faithful.
Manny Adegboyega celebrates United’s crucial second goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS

“Manny was playing senior football with Drogheda at the age of sixteen, so he’s been playing at a good level for a long time,” continued the Tannadice gaffer.

“His performances in the League of Ireland won him his move to Norwich and then they sent him to Walsall on loan last season. I kept an eye on him there with a view to bringing him in – because I’m always reluctant to sign players as a first loan.

“When I saw how he progressed there, it felt the right time to have a go at getting him. I felt his game would suit Scottish football and it would be a good next step for him in his career. It’s worked out well so far.”

Goodwin added: “We’re in constant dialogue with Norwich and they’re delighted with the amount of game time he’s been getting here.”

More from Dundee United

Pavol Safranko.
Former Dundee United ace posts heartfelt apology after opponent breaks leg
Bryan Mwangi in action against Brechin City in pre-season
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United kid Bryan Mwangi's Scottish Cup fairytale – broken down bus, Broxburn…
Dundee united boss Jim Goodwin at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin reacts to blockbuster Scottish Cup draw as Dundee United boss ponders 'new…
Emmanuel Adegboyega is getting better and better during his loan at Dundee United
Emmanuel Adegboyega torments Irish Buddie as Dundee United loan star blanks January window talk
Jort van der Sande put in a tireless shift for Dundee United
Scottish Cup delivers stunning Dundee derby draw, St Johnstone face familiar foes and Fife…
2
Marcus Fraser has a chunk of Louis Moult's jersey as the pair tussle
St Mirren in Marcus Fraser U-turn as Buddies appeal red card in Dundee United…
2
Dundee United celebrate
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee United are not a normal newly-promoted team
Kevin Holt roars with delight as the United bandwagon rolls on
Kevin Holt on crucial Dundee United call: 'He kicks my heel… it's a penalty'
Dundee United's imperious back-three of (L to R) Gallagher, Holt and Adegboyega.
4 Dundee United talking points: The huge numbers behind display Jim Goodwin called ‘heroic’…
All smiles: Emmanuel Adegboyega capped a super defensive showing with a late goal
Jim Goodwin lauds 'HEROIC' Dundee United defending as Tangerines complete St Mirren hat-trick

Conversation