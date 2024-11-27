Dundee United open to permanent swoop for Sam Dalby but Jim Goodwin sounds ‘deeper pockets’ warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United open to permanent swoop for Sam Dalby but Jim Goodwin sounds ‘deeper pockets’ warning

Dalby has been a revelation in recent weeks.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United striker Sam Dalby has been a hit
Sam Dalby has been a hit. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is open to making Sam Dalby’s loan spell with Dundee United permanent – but fears his scintillating form could catch the eye of clubs ‘with deeper pockets’.

Dalby, 24, notched his fifth goal in six games to secure a 1-1 draw against Rangers on Saturday, powering home a clinical header from Vicko Sevelj‘s pinpoint delivery.

As well as rippling the net with regularity, Dalby has proved an adept focal point for the Tangerines, turning in a series of tireless showings in attack, holding the ball up and linking superbly with his teammates.

Having fallen out of the first-team picture at Wrexham, Dalby is evidently relishing a concerted run of starts.

And Goodwin reckons he will only get better.

Dalby is out of contract with the English League One promotion hopefuls and is yet to receive clarity on what his future holds with the Welsh outfit.

Jim Goodwin reckons Louis Moult could have a big say against Rangers
Goodwin has been delighted by Dalby’s impact. Image: SNS

“Sam is a player that we really like, and we would love to enter into negotiations about extending his time here at United because he’s coming out of contract at Wrexham in the summer,” said Goodwin.

“Sam has done everything that I expected from him and he’s loving it here. I spoke to his agent after the game on Saturday and he’s speaking very positively about the whole set-up here at Dundee United, which is great.

“Five goals in six games is a great return for someone who had to be patient at the beginning. I think he has more to come. He’s at a great age and the Scottish game really suits him.”

Goodwin: No.9s like Dalby are hard to find

However, Goodwin is cognisant that there is a lot of water to go under the bridge before United can make serious moves towards Dalby’s stay at Tannadice becoming a permanent one.

Sam Dalby is ice-cold in front of goal to make it 2-0.
Dalby is ice-cold in front of goal to make it 2-0 against Ross County in United’s last home game. Image: SNS

“I don’t know what Wrexham’s long-term plans are for Sam but, from our perspective, I couldn’t be any more pleased with what he’s done,” continued Goodwin.

“The only concern with Sam is that, as much as we’re admiring the work he’s doing, I’m pretty sure there’ll be lots of other people taking notice.

“Number nines like that are hard to find these days; ones who can hold the ball up, lead the line, have good feet and an eye for goal.

“I’m not stupid enough to think that there wouldn’t be other teams out there looking at him as well – teams that might have deeper pockets than us.”

More from Dundee United

A smiling Jim Goodwin claimed a precious point in Govan
Jim Goodwin responds to 'making a point' accusation as Dundee United boss says 'nothing…
2
A packed away corner at Ibrox.
EXCLUSIVE: Vicko Sevelj dedicates Rangers draw to Dundee United fans as in-form Tangerines ace…
Sam Dalby celebrates his sixth goal in seven games
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's old school talent pays off again as Sam Dalby emerges…
Sam Dalby wheels away after silencing the Rangers fans.
Sam Dalby has bragging rights over ex-Scotland star as Dundee United ace makes 'here…
Jack Walton brilliantly blocks from Danilo.
4 Dundee United talking points: 8 of the best as Jack Walton thwarts Rangers…
Sam Dalby celebrates his sixth goal in seven games
Jim Goodwin on 'bad as possible' preparation for Rangers clash as Dundee United boss…
4
Rangers host United this afternoon
Rangers vs Dundee United kick-off delayed as Storm Bert hits hard
Louis Moult following Motherwell's League Cup semi-final win against Rangers
Louis Moult: How Dundee United can beat Rangers – by a man who knows
Rangers' ex-Dundee United star John Souttar cuts a frustrated figure in action against Motherwell. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Govan gloom is real - but Dundee United need belief to outshine…
Rangers emerged as narrow winners when these sides met at Tannadice
5 things you need to know about Rangers vs Dundee United

Conversation