EXCLUSIVE: Vicko Sevelj dedicates Rangers draw to Dundee United fans as in-form Tangerines ace emulates Croatian heroes

Rangers supporters are accustomed to seeing classy Croatians strutting their stuff on the Ibrox turf.

On Saturday, they were treated to another – for Dundee United.

Without skipping a beat, Vicko Sevelj reels off the list of names; Dado Prso, Niko Kranjcar, Nikica Jelavic, Borna Barisic.

“I followed some Rangers matches before, because of the Croatian players who have been here before,” said Sevelj.

“(Dado) Prso, (Niko) Kranjcar, Nikica Jelavic. They were such big stars for the national team, and I know all about the big roles they played at Ibrox.

“They are a bit older than me, so I have not met them – but I have listened to many podcasts and interviews. I have heard them say that Scottish football was the best atmospheres they ever experienced.

“And those are great players who have been in the Premier League, Champions League; top five leagues. After a little time in Scotland, I believe it!

“That makes you want to perform and take inspiration; playing in front of so many supporters, especially our fans who made the trip. I hope they can be satisfied with the result.”

Adapting to anchorman role

And how Sevelj rose to the occasion.

Respect for the venue; appreciation of the opposition – but not a modicum of fear.

No United player made more interceptions, won possession more often or completed more accurate passes against Rangers than Sevelj.

While his versatility is a virtue, the Hadjuk Split academy graduate has been a revelation in midfield in recent outings.

“I feel I am adapting well in midfield,” Sevelj told Courier Sport.

“It is a new one for me, but I will do everything for the team and the manager. If the team has a good result, everything is great for me! I think I can continue to play in that position because I am comfortable now.

“After a few games, I know more about how to play in there.

“I still have a few things to be better at, but I am training every day – I never stop working hard and learning – and I want to improve.

“It is a bigger pressure in the midfield. You don’t have so much time on the ball, especially in Scotland. It is very intensive and with a big number of duels and physicality.”

Sevelj capped the performance with a delightfully shaped cross for Sam Dalby to open the scoring.

He added: “Sam is a great player and is unbelievable form. I knew as soon as I crossed the ball that Sam would score – I was already celebrating!”

Sevelj: I dedicate point to the United fans

Vaclav Cerny restored parity followed a slick exchange with Danilo but, thanks to gutsy defending and an inspired showing by Jack Walton between the sticks, United held firm for the draw.

“Of course, we are satisfied with the point but, honestly, we are a little bit sad because we had the one-goal advantage at half-time and couldn’t hold on,” continued Sevelj. “It is a big point, but we keep looking ahead.

“It is still a new team and there are lots of games to play, and room for us to develop. But for now, we are showing great mentality, and I believe we will keep going like this.”

As the furious masses traipsed out of Ibrox, the noisy, sold-out away section serenaded their heroes – having journeyed through the treacherous conditions caused by Storm Bert, which delayed the United team bus and resulted in an altered kick-off time.

Sevelj added: “This was a point for the fans. This was a very hard trip for them to make because of all the snow and everything on the roads and transport. I dedicate this result to them.”