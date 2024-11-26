EXCLUSIVE: Vicko Sevelj dedicates Rangers draw to Dundee United fans as in-form Tangerines ace emulates Croatian heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Vicko Sevelj dedicates Rangers draw to Dundee United fans as in-form Tangerines ace emulates Croatian heroes

Sevelj turned in yet another super showing at a venue where many of his peers have shone.

A packed away corner at Ibrox.
A packed away corner at Ibrox. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Rangers supporters are accustomed to seeing classy Croatians strutting their stuff on the Ibrox turf.

On Saturday, they were treated to another – for Dundee United.

Without skipping a beat, Vicko Sevelj reels off the list of names; Dado Prso, Niko Kranjcar, Nikica Jelavic, Borna Barisic.

“I followed some Rangers matches before, because of the Croatian players who have been here before,” said Sevelj.

“(Dado) Prso, (Niko) Kranjcar, Nikica Jelavic. They were such big stars for the national team, and I know all about the big roles they played at Ibrox.

“They are a bit older than me, so I have not met them – but I have listened to many podcasts and interviews. I have heard them say that Scottish football was the best atmospheres they ever experienced.

“And those are great players who have been in the Premier League, Champions League; top five leagues. After a little time in Scotland, I believe it!

Playing through the pain: Sevelj after taking a rap to the shin against Rangers
Playing through the pain: Sevelj after taking a rap to the shin against Rangers. Image: SNS

“That makes you want to perform and take inspiration; playing in front of so many supporters, especially our fans who made the trip. I hope they can be satisfied with the result.”

Adapting to anchorman role

And how Sevelj rose to the occasion.

Respect for the venue; appreciation of the opposition – but not a modicum of fear.

No United player made more interceptions, won possession more often or completed more accurate passes against Rangers than Sevelj.

While his versatility is a virtue, the Hadjuk Split academy graduate has been a revelation in midfield in recent outings.

Vicko Sevelj, left, and former Dundee United defender John Souttar
Sevelj, left, and former Dundee United defender John Souttar. Image: SNS

“I feel I am adapting well in midfield,” Sevelj told Courier Sport.

“It is a new one for me, but I will do everything for the team and the manager. If the team has a good result, everything is great for me! I think I can continue to play in that position because I am comfortable now.

“After a few games, I know more about how to play in there.

“I still have a few things to be better at, but I am training every day – I never stop working hard and learning – and I want to improve.

“It is a bigger pressure in the midfield. You don’t have so much time on the ball, especially in Scotland. It is very intensive and with a big number of duels and physicality.”

Sam Dalby celebrates his sixth goal in seven games
Sam Dalby celebrates his fifth goal in six games. Image: SNS

Sevelj capped the performance with a delightfully shaped cross for Sam Dalby to open the scoring.

He added: “Sam is a great player and is unbelievable form. I knew as soon as I crossed the ball that Sam would score – I was already celebrating!”

Sevelj: I dedicate point to the United fans

Vaclav Cerny restored parity followed a slick exchange with Danilo but, thanks to gutsy defending and an inspired showing by Jack Walton between the sticks, United held firm for the draw.

“Of course, we are satisfied with the point but, honestly, we are a little bit sad because we had the one-goal advantage at half-time and couldn’t hold on,” continued Sevelj. “It is a big point, but we keep looking ahead.

“It is still a new team and there are lots of games to play, and room for us to develop. But for now, we are showing great mentality, and I believe we will keep going like this.”

Vicko Sevelj, No,5, soaks up the adulation of the United fans along with his Terrors' teammates
Sevelj, No,5, soaks up the adulation of the United fans along with his Terrors’ teammates. Image: SNS

As the furious masses traipsed out of Ibrox, the noisy, sold-out away section serenaded their heroes – having journeyed through the treacherous conditions caused by Storm Bert, which delayed the United team bus and resulted in an altered kick-off time.

Sevelj added: “This was a point for the fans. This was a very hard trip for them to make because of all the snow and everything on the roads and transport. I dedicate this result to them.”

More from Dundee United

Sam Dalby celebrates his sixth goal in seven games
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's old school talent pays off again as Sam Dalby emerges…
Sam Dalby wheels away after silencing the Rangers fans.
Sam Dalby has bragging rights over ex-Scotland star as Dundee United ace makes 'here…
Jack Walton brilliantly blocks from Danilo.
4 Dundee United talking points: 8 of the best as Jack Walton thwarts Rangers…
Sam Dalby celebrates his sixth goal in seven games
Jim Goodwin on 'bad as possible' preparation for Rangers clash as Dundee United boss…
4
Rangers host United this afternoon
Rangers vs Dundee United kick-off delayed as Storm Bert hits hard
Louis Moult following Motherwell's League Cup semi-final win against Rangers
Louis Moult: How Dundee United can beat Rangers – by a man who knows
Rangers' ex-Dundee United star John Souttar cuts a frustrated figure in action against Motherwell. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Govan gloom is real - but Dundee United need belief to outshine…
Rangers emerged as narrow winners when these sides met at Tannadice
5 things you need to know about Rangers vs Dundee United
Scotland's John Souttar, Andy Robertson, Craig Gordon, Stuart Armstrong
Stunning Scotland stat can 'inspire' Dundee United starlets
Jim Goodwin reckons Louis Moult could have a big say against Rangers
Dundee United's 'most natural finisher' ready for Rangers as Jim Goodwin provides fitness update…

Conversation