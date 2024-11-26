Perth dealer jailed after police shut down city centre cocaine ‘business’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth dealer jailed after police shut down city centre cocaine ‘business’

Scott Kerr, who is serving three back-to-back jail sentences, has admitted dealing cocaine from a flat in Perth's Scott Street.

By Jamie Buchan
Scott Kerr. Image: Facebook

A serial Perth coke dealer serving three back-to-back jail sentences has been imprisoned again.

Scott Kerr was caught red-handed when police acting on a tip-off swooped on a flat in the city centre.

Investigators found the 24-year-old in a bedroom alongside wads of cash and hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine.

They discovered tell-tale text messages on his mobile phone, asking: “I’m after a half bro.”

Kerr, from Glasgow, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug between May 12 and 14 2021.

Police raid

Prosecutor Alistair McDermid said a search warrant was executed at the Scott Street flat just after 8am on May 14 2021.

“The accused was found within a bedroom.

“Three others were at the property. All were detained and searched.”

Kerr had £100 cash in his pocket along with a £10 wrap of cocaine.

Scott Kerr admitted dealing cocaine at a flat in Scott Street. Image: Google
Police searched the room he was in and found two bags containing white powder in a cupboard.

They were later found to be cocaine cut with painkiller phenacetin.

Mr McDermid said neither of the bags – weighing 2.2g and 11.8g – were recognised deal weights but if separated and sold as 01.g rocks they could fetch up to £1,400.

The fiscal depute said mobile phones were also recovered from the bedroom.

One was examined and contained a text from an apparent buyer.

It read: “Alright bro it’s Jason. I’m after a half bro, can you phone me?”

Mr McDermid said: “The term ‘half’ is common terminology for a deal size of controlled drugs.

“This indicates that unidentified parties were attempting to source a deal of controlled drugs from the user of the device.”

Scales and more than £580 cash were seized from the same room.

Consecutive sentences

The court heard Kerr is already serving three consecutive prison sentences.

In December last year, he was jailed for 21 months for dealing drugs at a property in Perth’s New Row on a date in October 2021.

He received another 18 months jail time for a similar offence in Hamilton in May this year.

Kerr was locked up for another 70 weeks for a knife attack on a man in Perth’s Mill Street.

His earliest release date is March 2026.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC was told all the cases post-date the May 2021 drugs bust, effectively meaning Kerr was before her as a first offender.

She told him: “This was an offence involving a Class A drug, where a business was in operation by you.

“Involvement in the supply of a Class A drug is, as you well know, a very serious matter, albeit this was your first offence of this type.

“For that reason, there is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

Kerr, of Kenmore Street, Glasgow, was jailed for 13 months, to run concurrently with his other sentences.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

