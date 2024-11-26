Dundee Two cars damaged in deliberate fire near Dundee flats The incident occurred on Thursday night in Fintry. By James Simpson November 26 2024, 8:01am November 26 2024, 8:01am Share Two cars damaged in deliberate fire near Dundee flats Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5132704/cars-fire-fintryside-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment One of the cars damaged in the Fintryside fire. Image: Supplied A police probe has been launched after two cars were damaged during a deliberate fire in Dundee. Emergency services were called to Fintryside at around 10.30pm on Thursday. No one was hurt in the blaze, which happened close to a block of flats. One source told The Courier scenes of crime officers were investigating the blaze on Friday. Two cars were damaged. Image: Supplied A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.30pm on Thursday, we received a report of two vehicles on fire in the Fintryside area of Dundee. “Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. “No one was injured. “The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
