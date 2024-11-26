Two cars damaged in deliberate fire near Dundee flats

A police probe has been launched after two cars were damaged during a deliberate fire in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Fintryside at around 10.30pm on Thursday.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which happened close to a block of flats.

One source told The Courier scenes of crime officers were investigating the blaze on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.30pm on Thursday, we received a report of two vehicles on fire in the Fintryside area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“No one was injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”