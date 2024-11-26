Driver cleared of fake licence charge after Angus crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver cleared of fake licence charge after Angus crash

Detelin Borisov pled guilty to driving without a licence or insurance on the A94.

By Ross Gardiner
UK driving licence
Police and DVLA believed Borisov's licence was a fake. Image: Shutterstock

An Angus crash driver has been cleared in court of using a fake licence, despite the DVLA believing it was a false document.

Police quizzed chicken factory worker Detelin Borisov after a crash on the A94 on February 9 this year.

His Bulgarian documents were sent to the DVLA and the government organisation thought they were fake.

In court he pled guilty to driving without a licence or insurance while on two bail orders but his pleas of not guilty to intending to deceive by using a fraudulent licence and insurance policy were accepted by prosecutors.

Licence confusion

Fiscal depute Alan Bell told Forfar Sheriff Court police were told by a passing motorist of the accident.

When they arrived at the site, Borisov, 30, of High Street in Arbroath, explained he was the driver and handed over a Bulgarian licence and an insurance policy from Zead Bulstrad Vienna.

Officers suspected neither were genuine.

Mr Bell said: “Police sent the driving licence and insurance documents to the DVLA, who confirmed that they were, indeed, fraudulent.”

The court heard Borisov, who was aided through proceedings by an interpreter, is currently banned from the road and in arrears over a £600 fine imposed in May when he failed to provide a breath specimen to police suspecting him of drink-driving.

The dad-of-three’s solicitor Keith Sym said: “He’s been in the UK for four years and has been employed at the chicken factory in Coupar Angus, on and off, for three years.

“He is the sole breadwinner for the family.

“He accepts that in terms of the documentation, there was doubt as to the authenticity.

“He accepts that as a result, he was not insured or had a valid driving licence to drive in the United Kingdom.

“If he continues to drive at the moment, he’ll be appearing on a different charge.

“There was information with the insurance – it was not a valid policy on the day in question.

“There’s a report from the DVLA. His position is he did have a valid licence in Bulgaria previously.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Derek Reekie noted this was Borisov’s third conviction for driving without insurance.

He banned him for 15 months and fined him £500.

The sheriff said: “The best thing you can do for yourself and your family is to get a licence and get insurance.

“You won’t get that now for 15 months because you’re going to be disqualified from driving.

“I have to impose a financial penalty to remind you this is very serious conduct.

“You’re working to support your family. It would be cheaper for you to get insurance than paying these fines.”

