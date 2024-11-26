Driver cleared of fake licence charge after Angus crash

An Angus crash driver has been cleared in court of using a fake licence, despite the DVLA believing it was a false document.

Police quizzed chicken factory worker Detelin Borisov after a crash on the A94 on February 9 this year.

His Bulgarian documents were sent to the DVLA and the government organisation thought they were fake.

In court he pled guilty to driving without a licence or insurance while on two bail orders but his pleas of not guilty to intending to deceive by using a fraudulent licence and insurance policy were accepted by prosecutors.

Licence confusion

Fiscal depute Alan Bell told Forfar Sheriff Court police were told by a passing motorist of the accident.

When they arrived at the site, Borisov, 30, of High Street in Arbroath, explained he was the driver and handed over a Bulgarian licence and an insurance policy from Zead Bulstrad Vienna.

Officers suspected neither were genuine.

Mr Bell said: “Police sent the driving licence and insurance documents to the DVLA, who confirmed that they were, indeed, fraudulent.”

The court heard Borisov, who was aided through proceedings by an interpreter, is currently banned from the road and in arrears over a £600 fine imposed in May when he failed to provide a breath specimen to police suspecting him of drink-driving.

The dad-of-three’s solicitor Keith Sym said: “He’s been in the UK for four years and has been employed at the chicken factory in Coupar Angus, on and off, for three years.

“He is the sole breadwinner for the family.

“He accepts that in terms of the documentation, there was doubt as to the authenticity.

“He accepts that as a result, he was not insured or had a valid driving licence to drive in the United Kingdom.

“If he continues to drive at the moment, he’ll be appearing on a different charge.

“There was information with the insurance – it was not a valid policy on the day in question.

“There’s a report from the DVLA. His position is he did have a valid licence in Bulgaria previously.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Derek Reekie noted this was Borisov’s third conviction for driving without insurance.

He banned him for 15 months and fined him £500.

The sheriff said: “The best thing you can do for yourself and your family is to get a licence and get insurance.

“You won’t get that now for 15 months because you’re going to be disqualified from driving.

“I have to impose a financial penalty to remind you this is very serious conduct.

“You’re working to support your family. It would be cheaper for you to get insurance than paying these fines.”

