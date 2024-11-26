Dundee’s EH9 café shortlisted for global design award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s EH9 café shortlisted for global design award

A public vote will help Dundee's EH9 | Annfield, which opened in May, win prestigious global design award.

EH9 Annfield owner Fraser Smith outside his lilac-coloured café.
Owner of EH9 Espresso Fraser Smith outside his café on Annfield Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Dundee’s own EH9 Café is brewing up a storm in the world of coffee culture, as its latest venture, EH9 | Annfield, has been shortlisted for a prestigious global accolade.

The Sprudge Awards, a yearly celebration of excellence in coffee has recognised EH9 | Annfield in the Outstanding Design: Café/Roasting Facilities category.

This shortlist places the local café shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the industry’s biggest names from across the USA, UAE, and Australia.

The interior of EH9 cafe has lilac walls and light pine coloured counters. There are a group of 4 people working at the counter in the photo.
EH9 is up for a design award.

“This is an incredibly exciting nomination,” says EH9 owner Fraser Smith.

“It highlights the power of collaboration and showcases the creative talent we have here in Dundee.

“We’ve poured our hearts into this space, and to see it recognised on a global stage is just amazing.”

The story behind the café

EH9 | Annfield isn’t just another coffee shop. It’s the result of a year-long transformation that turned a 35-year-old shoe repair shop into a vibrant community hub.

Shelves and soft lighting in EH9 espresso Annfield.
The design of the café was a labour of love. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

From the outset, this was a collaborative labour of love.

Fraser partnered with Camillo Feuchter, a local interior design student whose innovative work with recycled materials had already made a splash at EH9’s original café on the Perth Road.

“It has been such a privilege to work with Fraser,” says Camillo.

“As a designer early in my career, being given the freedom to create every aspect of a space was a dream.

a group of young people enjoying the sunlight coming in the window at EH9 Annfield.
Fraser loves to see the café come alive each day.

“From partitions and furniture to door handles and lighting, I had the opportunity to bring EH9’s unique identity to life.”

Designing a space that speaks to Dundee

EH9 | Annfield’s design embodies the café’s ethos of community, vibrancy, and inclusivity.

Camillo embarked on the project by conducting extensive interviews with customers and staff, recording over six hours of conversations to understand what made EH9 special.

A brown labradoodle lies on the floor of the café while its owner sits on the window bench.
A space that Dundee’s dogs will love.

The result? A 35-square-metre masterpiece that balances functionality with personality.

Key features include flowing partition walls that define the space while maintaining a sense of openness, and a cosy nook complete with a custom-built bench.

Grandmother’s influence

Bespoke modular tables, inspired by Fraser’s childhood tea parties at his grandmother’s house, offer both flexibility and a personal touch.

“There are elements of the design that are very close to our hearts,” Fraser says.

“The nest tables, for example, hold a special place for me. They’re a nod to my grandmother’s living room tea parties.

The EH9 café before it's renovations was a mess.
EH9 Annfield before its renovations.

“It’s an honour to see our hard work recognised.”

Camillo’s creative approach also extended to sustainability. Materials such as plastic milk bottles from the café’s daily operations were remelted to create stools, plant pots, and even lampshades.

Only Scottish café in the category

Being the only Scottish café shortlisted in its category, EH9 | Annfield represents not just Dundee but the vibrancy of Scotland’s design and coffee scenes.

“This café was designed as a space for the community to relax, engage, and feel at home,” says Fraser.

The coffee station inside EH9 Annfield.
The café was designed as a space to relax.

“Since opening in May, we’ve been overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm from our customers. It’s a joy to see the space come alive every day.”

How you can help put Dundee café on the map

The final winner will be decided by public vote, and Fraser is calling on the people of Dundee to rally behind EH9.

“We hope that everyone who loves EH9 and believes in what we’ve created will take a moment to vote. Let’s show the world what Dundee’s coffee scene is all about!”

To cast your vote for EH9 | Annfield, visit Sprudge Awards voting page.

