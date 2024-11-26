Dundee’s EH9 café shortlisted for global design award

Dundee’s own EH9 Café is brewing up a storm in the world of coffee culture, as its latest venture, EH9 | Annfield, has been shortlisted for a prestigious global accolade.

The Sprudge Awards, a yearly celebration of excellence in coffee has recognised EH9 | Annfield in the Outstanding Design: Café/Roasting Facilities category.

This shortlist places the local café shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the industry’s biggest names from across the USA, UAE, and Australia.

“This is an incredibly exciting nomination,” says EH9 owner Fraser Smith.

“It highlights the power of collaboration and showcases the creative talent we have here in Dundee.

“We’ve poured our hearts into this space, and to see it recognised on a global stage is just amazing.”

The story behind the café

EH9 | Annfield isn’t just another coffee shop. It’s the result of a year-long transformation that turned a 35-year-old shoe repair shop into a vibrant community hub.

From the outset, this was a collaborative labour of love.

Fraser partnered with Camillo Feuchter, a local interior design student whose innovative work with recycled materials had already made a splash at EH9’s original café on the Perth Road.

“It has been such a privilege to work with Fraser,” says Camillo.

“As a designer early in my career, being given the freedom to create every aspect of a space was a dream.

“From partitions and furniture to door handles and lighting, I had the opportunity to bring EH9’s unique identity to life.”

Designing a space that speaks to Dundee

EH9 | Annfield’s design embodies the café’s ethos of community, vibrancy, and inclusivity.

Camillo embarked on the project by conducting extensive interviews with customers and staff, recording over six hours of conversations to understand what made EH9 special.

The result? A 35-square-metre masterpiece that balances functionality with personality.

Key features include flowing partition walls that define the space while maintaining a sense of openness, and a cosy nook complete with a custom-built bench.

Grandmother’s influence

Bespoke modular tables, inspired by Fraser’s childhood tea parties at his grandmother’s house, offer both flexibility and a personal touch.

“There are elements of the design that are very close to our hearts,” Fraser says.

“The nest tables, for example, hold a special place for me. They’re a nod to my grandmother’s living room tea parties.

“It’s an honour to see our hard work recognised.”

Camillo’s creative approach also extended to sustainability. Materials such as plastic milk bottles from the café’s daily operations were remelted to create stools, plant pots, and even lampshades.

Only Scottish café in the category

Being the only Scottish café shortlisted in its category, EH9 | Annfield represents not just Dundee but the vibrancy of Scotland’s design and coffee scenes.

“This café was designed as a space for the community to relax, engage, and feel at home,” says Fraser.

“Since opening in May, we’ve been overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm from our customers. It’s a joy to see the space come alive every day.”

How you can help put Dundee café on the map

The final winner will be decided by public vote, and Fraser is calling on the people of Dundee to rally behind EH9.

“We hope that everyone who loves EH9 and believes in what we’ve created will take a moment to vote. Let’s show the world what Dundee’s coffee scene is all about!”

To cast your vote for EH9 | Annfield, visit Sprudge Awards voting page.