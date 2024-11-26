Montrose Chinese restaurant closing as owners quit after 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose Chinese restaurant closing as owners quit after 20 years

Peking Palace has been described by one customer as the "best Chinese restaurant in Angus".

By Ben MacDonald
Montrose restaurant Peking Palace to close
Peking Palace in Montrose. Image: Google Street View

A Chinese restaurant in Montrose is closing as the owners quit after 20 years at the helm.

Peking Palace, on Charleton Road, will shut on Tuesday December 17.

The restaurant’s owners, Eddie Wei and Jenny Yu, took over nearly two decades ago after its previous owner died.

A statement on the Peking Palace Facebook page said: “It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of gratitude that we announce the closing of Peking Palace after nearly 20 wonderful years of serving this community.

“Our final day of operation will be December 17 2024.

“Over the past two decades, we have been privileged to share not just meals, but countless memories, celebrations, and moments of connection with all of you.

“This decision was not made lightly. While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, we are deeply thankful for the trust and support you have shown us.”

Customers ‘very sad’ to see Peking Palace in Montrose closing

The post added: “Thank you for the past incredible years. It has been our greatest honour to serve you.”

Responding to the announcement, Nic Russell wrote: “Absolutely gutted. Best Chinese restaurant in Angus.”

Diane Henry said: “Very sad to see you go, and I wish you all the very best.

“Your takeaways were, for me, the best I have ever had.”

And Ivy Mackie wrote: “Thank you for your service to our community, and bless you both as you move on to new beginnings. We will miss you.”

Elsewhere in Montrose, the singer of electronic group Ladytron has opened a coffee shop on the town’s George Street.

