Montrose Chinese restaurant closing as owners quit after 20 years

A Chinese restaurant in Montrose is closing as the owners quit after 20 years at the helm.

Peking Palace, on Charleton Road, will shut on Tuesday December 17.

The restaurant’s owners, Eddie Wei and Jenny Yu, took over nearly two decades ago after its previous owner died.

A statement on the Peking Palace Facebook page said: “It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of gratitude that we announce the closing of Peking Palace after nearly 20 wonderful years of serving this community.

“Our final day of operation will be December 17 2024.

“Over the past two decades, we have been privileged to share not just meals, but countless memories, celebrations, and moments of connection with all of you.

“This decision was not made lightly. While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, we are deeply thankful for the trust and support you have shown us.”

Customers ‘very sad’ to see Peking Palace in Montrose closing

The post added: “Thank you for the past incredible years. It has been our greatest honour to serve you.”

Responding to the announcement, Nic Russell wrote: “Absolutely gutted. Best Chinese restaurant in Angus.”

Diane Henry said: “Very sad to see you go, and I wish you all the very best.

“Your takeaways were, for me, the best I have ever had.”

And Ivy Mackie wrote: “Thank you for your service to our community, and bless you both as you move on to new beginnings. We will miss you.”

