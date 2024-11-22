EXCLUSIVE: Pop star who tours the world opens Angus coffee shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Pop star who tours the world opens Angus coffee shop

When she’s not playing to thousands of fans or in the studio, the lead singer of Ladytron will be serving up speciality coffees.

Helen Marnie has toured the world as the lead singer of Ladytron - now she's started a business in Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

The lead singer of electronic pop group Ladytron has started a business selling coffees and artwork in Montrose.

Helen Marnie has been part of the band for 25 years and has recorded seven albums.

The group played to 10,000 people at a festival in Mexico in August and completed a tour of the United States this year.

Originally from Glasgow, Helen joined the band when studying music at the University of Liverpool in 1999.

After living in London for 12 years, she returned home to Glasgow for nine years before moving to Montrose almost three years ago.

Now she’s seeking to improve the Angus town’s coffee scene.

How did Ladytron star end up in Montrose?

Helen said she spent a lot of time in her youth on the east coast.

She said: “My dad’s from here and my grandparents lived up here. So, I spent a lot of time in Arbroath as a child.

Helen Marnie outside her new coffee shop Tomorrow is Another Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I had that kind of connection and I think I was just ready to have a change from Glasgow and I thought ‘where do I want to be?’

“I love the beaches and seaside.”

New Montrose coffee shop

She said opening a coffee shop was something she’s always wanted to do.

Tomorrow is Another Day on George Street, named after a Ladytron song, opened on Friday morning.

As well as selling takeaway coffees, the shop is also selling works of art.

Helen said: “I wanted to do something that Montrose doesn’t have right now. I don’t know how it will go down but we’ll see.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for years. I thought about doing it in Pollokshields in Glasgow but everything is more expensive there and I never got the opportunity.

Helen is showcasing artists and using local suppliers for her coffee and cakes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I was concentrating on music, doing solo albums as well as getting back on the road with Ladytron.

“In Montrose, the coffee scene isn’t as established. I feel like there’s space to do it here. I want to try it out and see if people are up for it.”

The shop is using coffee from Brechin roasters Maison Dieu and is also being supplied by Lilybank Bakehouse.

Ladytron plans

Helen said Ladytron was working on a new album which will likely be released next year. She will also tour again in 2025.

She said: “We don’t tour as much as we used to. In the mid-2000s we were on the road for months on end. We’d do one continent then jump to another.

“We’re not as keen on long tours these days. I’ll be around more often to be able to do the Montrose shop.

Helen on stage as Ladytron performed live for the first time in seven years at o2 Academy, Liverpool in 2018. Image: Andy Von Pip/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News

“We just finished touring the last album in September. We’re just back from Mexico City and North America and have a bit of downtime now.

“We’ll be touring again next year so I’ll have to get some cover.”

Changes to music business

Ladytron has seen its albums chart in the UK and America. The band’s last album, Time’s Arrow, was named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s top albums of the year in 2023.

The band opened for Bjork in 2003, Goldfrapp in 2006 and Nine Inch Nails in 2007.

It has also produced remixes for Blondie, Bloc Party, Erasure and Christina Aguilera.

Helen said the music industry has changed dramatically over the years as tours have replaced CD sales as the main source of income.

She said the change has made it harder for emerging artists.

“The industry is really hard for people trying to break into it,” she adds.

Behind the counter as Tomorrow is Another Day opened on Friday morning. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Artists are lucky to make pennies from Spotify. So they tour to make money but if you’re not an established act then they’re lucky to get £500 a gig and then there’s the costs of getting there.

“Ladytron got together in 1999 and we are established and a bit more fortunate.

“When we get an offer to play a festival it won’t be the biggest fee but it’s enough to enable us to do it.

“The Mexico festival we recently played was huge. It was a crowd of 10,000 or more. In North America we can play gigs to 1,000 people. It just depends on the venue and the city.”

And the pop star said she’s enjoyed the move to Montrose.

She adds: “I have family here but I’m a little bit of a recluse. It works for me. I have some isolation and then going on tour surrounded by people all the time.

“I like going for walks with my dog in the stunning Angus scenery.”

Conversation