EXCLUSIVE: Ex-SNP MP Joanna Cherry to represent Eljamel patients

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry is being drafted in to represent victims of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the public inquiry into the scandal, The Courier can reveal.

The experienced lawyer will act for legal firm Levy & McRae on behalf of campaigners harmed by the ex-Dundee doctor.

The former Edinburgh MP, who lost her seat at the Westminster election in July, will serve as the senior KC on the case.

The role would see her quiz NHS Tayside and Scottish Government officials – which could include former SNP colleagues who served as health secretary.

Levy & McRae confirmed Ms Cherry’s appointment to The Courier.

Campaigners harmed by Eljamel while he was employed in Dundee welcomed the announcement.

Kinross mum Jules Rose said: “We are delighted that Joanna Cherry KC has agreed to represent our group in the forthcoming public inquiry.

“Joanna has unrivalled experience both in her successful medical negligence practice and in her political career as a fearless campaigner.

“We are delighted to have her on our side.”

Campaigner Pat Kelly, a former Dundee DJ, said: “When our solicitors recommended Joanna to lead the legal team at the inquiry, I had no hesitation in agreeing given her track record in fighting for those affected by medical negligence and her experience in public life.”

Ms Cherry previously led the successful case to stop ex-Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson from unlawfully suspending the UK Parliament early.

She was admitted to start practising law in 1995 and became a QC in 2009, now known as a KC, or King’s Counsel.

From 2003 to 2011 she served in senior legal roles for the Scottish Government.

She has extensive experience in high-profile medical negligence cases.

Ms Cherry was first elected as an SNP MP in 2015.

She would later become a controversial figure within the party due to her outspoken opposition to the party’s divisive gender law reforms.

The public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal was ordered last September after years of demands from patients.

Lord Weir, a Dundee University graduate, was picked to head the independent probe.

Jamie Dawson KC, who grilled Nicola Sturgeon at the UK Covid inquiry, will question witnesses as the senior counsel.

Patients got to share their views in the Eljamel inquiry’s first meeting in Dundee last month.