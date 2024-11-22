EXCLUSIVE: Ex-SNP MP Joanna Cherry to represent Eljamel patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-SNP MP Joanna Cherry to represent Eljamel patients

The former MP has been drafted in as the senior KC for the legal team acting on behalf of the ex-Tayside surgeon's victims in the public inquiry.

Joanna Cherry abuse
Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry is being drafted in to represent victims of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the public inquiry into the scandal, The Courier can reveal.

The experienced lawyer will act for legal firm Levy & McRae on behalf of campaigners harmed by the ex-Dundee doctor.

The former Edinburgh MP, who lost her seat at the Westminster election in July, will serve as the senior KC on the case.

The role would see her quiz NHS Tayside and Scottish Government officials – which could include former SNP colleagues who served as health secretary.

Levy & McRae confirmed Ms Cherry’s appointment to The Courier.

Campaigners harmed by Eljamel while he was employed in Dundee welcomed the announcement.

Eljamel victim Jules Rose
Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Kinross mum Jules Rose said: “We are delighted that Joanna Cherry KC has agreed to represent our group in the forthcoming public inquiry.

“Joanna has unrivalled experience both in her successful medical negligence practice and in her political career as a fearless campaigner.

“We are delighted to have her on our side.”

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Campaigner Pat Kelly, a former Dundee DJ, said: “When our solicitors recommended Joanna to lead the legal team at the inquiry, I had no hesitation in agreeing given her track record in fighting for those affected by medical negligence and her experience in public life.”

Ms Cherry previously led the successful case to stop ex-Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson from unlawfully suspending the UK Parliament early.

She was admitted to start practising law in 1995 and became a QC in 2009, now known as a KC, or King’s Counsel.

From 2003 to 2011 she served in senior legal roles for the Scottish Government.

She has extensive experience in high-profile medical negligence cases.

Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

Ms Cherry was first elected as an SNP MP in 2015.

She would later become a controversial figure within the party due to her outspoken opposition to the party’s divisive gender law reforms.

The public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal was ordered last September after years of demands from patients.

Lord Weir, a Dundee University graduate, was picked to head the independent probe.

Jamie Dawson KC, who grilled Nicola Sturgeon at the UK Covid inquiry, will question witnesses as the senior counsel.

Patients got to share their views in the Eljamel inquiry’s first meeting in Dundee last month.

