Eljamel inquiry: Patients share their views in first public hearing as major gap identified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Eljamel inquiry: Patients share their views in first public hearing as major gap identified

Dundee campaigner Pat Kelly warned against leading UK health watchdogs being excluded from the investigation into the scandal.

By Justin Bowie
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.

Victims of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel met the team leading the public inquiry for the first time on Monday – and shared concerns over a key topic missing from the probe.

One of the leading campaigners, Pat Kelly, worries that leading UK medical regulators will not get full attention if the scope is too narrow and focused on Scottish agencies.

“It goes UK-wide,” Mr Kelly told The Courier after the landmark meeting in Dundee.

“You can’t just dismiss patient safety, because that’s where regulation is.”

He gave his reaction after the session with inquiry chair Lord Robert Weir and senior counsel Jamie Dawson KC at the Apex City Quay Hotel.

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The inquiry’s draft blueprint says it will probe the role of national health agencies in Scotland in the scandal.

But speaking to patients, Mr Dawson said the probe will be more limited when it comes to putting UK-wide regulators under the microscope.

That is a major worry for ex-Dundee DJ Mr Kelly, who wants to see the General Medical Council (GMC) and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigated.

“When I heard about the GMC and the HSE, my heart sort of sank,” he added.

“We must get them investigated.

“These are the two biggies that are missing.”

Lord Robert Weir, who will chair the Eljamel inquiry.

The GMC is the independent regulator of doctors working in the UK and maintains a record of practicing medics.

It declined to investigate Eljamel further when he voluntarily removed himself from its register in 2015.

The HSE is the UK-wide watchdog for workplace safety.

A whistleblower from the organisation previously claimed the regulator had failed Eljamel’s victims by refusing to investigate.

More broadly, campaigners were positive about meeting Lord Weir’s team.

‘Excellent’

“I thought Lord Weir was excellent,” Mr Kelly said.

Patients were repeatedly reassured their horrific ordeals will be at the heart of the inquiry.

Lord Weir stressed the inquiry’s full independence and said his team will not shy away from asking difficult questions of powerful public bodies.

He said the inquiry will also not hesitate to compel the attendance of key witnesses.

Jamie Dawson KC is senior counsel to the Eljamel inquiry.

Mr Dawson said the investigation into NHS Tayside will dig closely into who was responsible for not stopping Eljamel sooner.

Campaigners have regularly expressed their frustrations at delays to the inquiry, only granted after years of relentless demands.

Lord Weir said he wants the inquiry to be concluded in as short a time as is reasonable.

‘Worn down’

“I am very conscious of the length of time you have waited,” he told patients.

“I understand you may feel frustrated and worn down.”

The inquiry intends to work closely with the separate clinical reviews into the cases of patients who were harmed by Eljamel.

Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Jules Rose, another leading campaigner from Kinross, said: “I understand it’s going to be a long time.

“I think four or five years is acceptable. I don’t want anything rushed. I want to make sure no stone is left unturned.”

Ms Rose said patients regarded the meeting as “positive”, but similar to Mr Kelly she left with a few concerns.

But she added: “It’s another significant step forward.

“I am extremely happy and confident with the team I met today.”

More from Politics

NHS Tayside has failed to meet the target waiting time for it's mental health service. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside children's mental health delays as referrals spike by 400%
6
The results will be a blunt reality check to new Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Dundee by-election results show voters sceptical of Labour and Keir Starmer
5
First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney with the new Dundee City councillors Lee Mills (left) and Jimmy Black. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
John Swinney: Double Dundee election victory shows city's trust in SNP
31
CR0049978 First Minister John Swinney in Perth
John Swinney has no idea whether his dad votes SNP or backs independence
Anas Sarwar Dundee Labour by-election
5 alarm bells for Labour in Dundee double defeat to SNP
5
The SNP celebrated a double victory in Thursday's by-elections. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee double by-election joy for SNP as Labour suffer disappointing night
28
Peak Rail Fares Scotrail Train
ALASDAIR CLARK: SNP's return of eye-watering peak rail fares reveals how party has lost…
7
New Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council
Angus council leader distances himself from Iran-linked accounts promoting Scottish independence
8
Anas Sarwar takes a penalty shot at the Street Soccer Scotland change centre in Lochee. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Anas Sarwar hopes Labour can do the double in Dundee - but admits new…
5
Alex Salmond and George Galloway.
Alex Salmond vs George Galloway: Veterans go back to the future in battle for…
4

Conversation