Lawyer who grilled Nicola Sturgeon in UK Covid probe takes lead role in inquiry into Tayside surgeon Eljamel

A top lawyer who grilled Nicola Sturgeon during the Covid inquiry this year will take on a similar role in the upcoming Eljamel probe.

Jamie Dawson KC has been made senior counsel for the inquiry into the scandal surrounding the disgraced former Dundee neurosurgeon.

That means he quiz witnesses including senior NHS Tayside leadership figures, who will be under scrutiny over what they knew about Sam Eljamel’s behaviour.

The ex-Ninewells doctor harmed hundreds of patients while he was employed in Dundee between 1995 and 2013.

Major questions remain about why he was not stopped sooner given concerns were raised years before his suspension.

Victims of Eljamel, who spent years fighting for a public inquiry, said they were “delighted” with Mr Dawson’s appointment.

Jamie Dawson questioned Nicola Sturgeon

Former first minister Ms Sturgeon struggled to defend her handling of the pandemic when he subjected her to intense questioning.

Mr Dawson also grilled top health adviser Jason Leitch, who came under fire after messages showed him advising Humza Yousaf how to dodge Covid mask rules.

The Courier revealed former National Clinical Director Mr Leitch had a role in helping to establish the Eljamel inquiry.

That proved especially controversial when it emerged he was still technically an employee of NHS Tayside despite working for the Scottish Government.

Mr Leitch could be called as a witness to the Eljamel inquiry to be questioned again by Mr Dawson, given his experience as a top health professional.

‘Thrilled’

Campaigner Jules Rose, from Kinross, said: “I’m thrilled at the news one of the UK’s finest KC’s has been appointed as senior counsel to the inquiry.

“Like many, I was extremely impressed with Mr. Dawson forensic questioning of Nicola Sturgeon, Jason Leitch, and others at the recent UK Covid inquiry.

“Myself and fellow patients of the butcher Eljamel will be in the public gallery to watch every second in our pursuit of justice.”

Who is Jamie Dawson?

Mr Dawson was called to the bar in 2004, and became a King’s Counsel, the title given to senior trial lawyers considered particular experts, four years ago.

He has extensive experience in dealing with medical cases.

His father, Lord Dawson, served as a judge of the Supreme Courts of Scotland and was also the country’s solicitor general.

In his role as senior counsel, Mr Dawson will work closely with Lord Robert Weir KC, who is chairing the inquiry.

The Dundee University graduate was assigned to oversee the probe in February.

Advocate Alex Price-Marmion will assist Mr Dawson as junior counsel, while a civil servant has been appointed as secretary to the inquiry.

‘We’re pleased to see progress’

Eljamel’s patients will primarily be represented by medical lawyer Elizabeth Rose.

She told The Courier: “We’re delighted that such an experienced senior counsel has been appointed.

“We’re also delighted Lord Weir is in the final stages of setting up his panel.

“We’re pleased to see progress, and we hope this continues.”

She hopes the inquiry can begin as soon as possible, adding: “A timeframe would be very useful to have.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith, who helped campaign for a public inquiry, said: “Jamie Dawson KC is very highly regarded and l am sure he will do a first class job as senior counsel.

“It was vitally important that the appointment made had the full trust of the former patients and that is clearly the case with Jamie Dawson.”