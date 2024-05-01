Lawyer who grilled Nicola Sturgeon in UK Covid probe takes lead role in inquiry into Tayside surgeon Eljamel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lawyer who grilled Nicola Sturgeon in UK Covid probe takes lead role in inquiry into Tayside surgeon Eljamel

Jamie Dawson KC, who has been made senior counsel to the Eljamel inquiry, also quizzed Covid health adviser Jason Leitch.

Jamie Dawson KC will play a key role in the Eljamel inquiry.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

A top lawyer who grilled Nicola Sturgeon during the Covid inquiry this year will take on a similar role in the upcoming Eljamel probe.

Jamie Dawson KC has been made senior counsel for the inquiry into the scandal surrounding the disgraced former Dundee neurosurgeon.

That means he quiz witnesses including senior NHS Tayside leadership figures, who will be under scrutiny over what they knew about Sam Eljamel’s behaviour.

Disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

The ex-Ninewells doctor harmed hundreds of patients while he was employed in Dundee between 1995 and 2013.

Major questions remain about why he was not stopped sooner given concerns were raised years before his suspension.

Victims of Eljamel, who spent years fighting for a public inquiry, said they were “delighted” with Mr Dawson’s appointment.

Jamie Dawson questioned Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon was grilled by Jamie Dawson KC at the Covid inquiry.

Former first minister Ms Sturgeon struggled to defend her handling of the pandemic when he subjected her to intense questioning.

Mr Dawson also grilled top health adviser Jason Leitch, who came under fire after messages showed him advising Humza Yousaf how to dodge Covid mask rules.

The Courier revealed former National Clinical Director Mr Leitch had a role in helping to establish the Eljamel inquiry.

Former National Clinical Dector Jason Leitch. Image: PA.

That proved especially controversial when it emerged he was still technically an employee of NHS Tayside despite working for the Scottish Government.

Mr Leitch could be called as a witness to the Eljamel inquiry to be questioned again by Mr Dawson, given his experience as a top health professional.

‘Thrilled’

Campaigner Jules Rose, from Kinross, said: “I’m thrilled at the news one of the UK’s finest KC’s has been appointed as senior counsel to the inquiry.

“Like many, I was extremely impressed with Mr. Dawson forensic questioning of Nicola Sturgeon, Jason Leitch, and others at the recent UK Covid inquiry.

“Myself and fellow patients of the butcher Eljamel will be in the public gallery to watch every second in our pursuit of justice.”

Lead Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Who is Jamie Dawson?

Mr Dawson was called to the bar in 2004, and became a King’s Counsel, the title given to senior trial lawyers considered particular experts, four years ago.

He has extensive experience in dealing with medical cases.

His father, Lord Dawson, served as a judge of the Supreme Courts of Scotland and was also the country’s solicitor general.

In his role as senior counsel, Mr Dawson will work closely with Lord Robert Weir KC, who is chairing the inquiry.

The Dundee University graduate was assigned to oversee the probe in February.

Advocate Alex Price-Marmion will assist Mr Dawson as junior counsel, while a civil servant has been appointed as secretary to the inquiry.

‘We’re pleased to see progress’

Eljamel’s patients will primarily be represented by medical lawyer Elizabeth Rose.

She told The Courier: “We’re delighted that such an experienced senior counsel has been appointed.

“We’re also delighted Lord Weir is in the final stages of setting up his panel.

“We’re pleased to see progress, and we hope this continues.”

She hopes the inquiry can begin as soon as possible, adding: “A timeframe would be very useful to have.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith, who helped campaign for a public inquiry, said: “Jamie Dawson KC is very highly regarded and l am sure he will do a first class job as senior counsel.

“It was vitally important that the appointment made had the full trust of the former patients and that is clearly the case with Jamie Dawson.”

Conversation