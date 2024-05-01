First look inside famous Jigger Inn as St Andrews pub reopens after refurbishment

A famous St Andrews pub on the edge of the Old Course has reopened after a refurbishment.

The Jigger Inn, often described as the “most famous 19th hole in golf”, dates back to the 1850s.

It has welcomed many famous faces over the years as a popular spot for a drink after a round on the historic links.

The pub – run by the Old Course Hotel – closed recently for a refurbishment but reopened on Wednesday.

Updates include a refreshed interior, but original features like the brickwork and the railway booth seating remain.

The signed major winners’ caps have returned above the bar.

Other improvements include an expanded kitchen and accessible toilets.

There has also been work outside including paving in the beer garden, and a new path.

Bar manager Louise Dougall said: “We’re thrilled to reopen the doors to the Jigger Inn following its recent renovations and to welcome new and returning guests to enjoy golf’s most famous pub.

“Offering hearty food and perfectly poured pints, the Jigger Inn proudly remains the same Scottish pub we all know and love, now with a refreshed space and updated menu celebrating local ingredients.”

The Jigger Inn’s food menu has also been revamped under the direction of executive chef Coalin Finn.

That includes a Great Glen venison charcuterie board, Ayrshire haggis crumpets and traditional Cullen skink.

There are also pub classics including a beef burger and fish and chips.

The revamp comes after the Old Course Hotel unveiled a new outdoor area, the West Deck, including dining pods.