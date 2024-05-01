First look inside famous Jigger Inn as St Andrews pub reopens after refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

First look inside famous Jigger Inn as St Andrews pub reopens after refurbishment

The venue is often described as "the most famous 19th hole in golf".

By Ben MacDonald
The Jigger Inn has reopened
The Jigger Inn has reopened after renovation work. Image: Old Course Hotel

A famous St Andrews pub on the edge of the Old Course has reopened after a refurbishment.

The Jigger Inn, often described as the “most famous 19th hole in golf”, dates back to the 1850s.

It has welcomed many famous faces over the years as a popular spot for a drink after a round on the historic links.

The pub – run by the Old Course Hotel – closed recently for a refurbishment but reopened on Wednesday.

The pub’s interior has had a refresh. Image: Old Course Hotel

Updates include a refreshed interior, but original features like the brickwork and the railway booth seating remain.

The signed major winners’ caps have returned above the bar.

Other improvements include an expanded kitchen and accessible toilets.

There has also been work outside including paving in the beer garden, and a new path.

The signed major winners’ caps have returned to the bar. Image: Old Course Hotel

Bar manager Louise Dougall said: “We’re thrilled to reopen the doors to the Jigger Inn following its recent renovations and to welcome new and returning guests to enjoy golf’s most famous pub.

“Offering hearty food and perfectly poured pints, the Jigger Inn proudly remains the same Scottish pub we all know and love, now with a refreshed space and updated menu celebrating local ingredients.”

The Jigger Inn’s food menu has also been revamped under the direction of executive chef Coalin Finn.

Some pub classics return in the updated menu. Image: Old Course Hotel
The pub has views of the famous golf links. Image: Old Course Hotel

That includes a Great Glen venison charcuterie board, Ayrshire haggis crumpets and traditional Cullen skink.

There are also pub classics including a beef burger and fish and chips.

The revamp comes after the Old Course Hotel unveiled a new outdoor area, the West Deck, including dining pods.

More from Fife

Kirkcaldy hit and run
Police hunt hit-and-run driver after Kirkcaldy crash
Owner of Cromars Fish and Chips Wendy Napthine-Frame.
'Scotland's first dog-friendly chip shop' in St Andrews launches dedicated menu for pooches
The Broughty Ferry lifeboat leaving for the scene on Wednesday. Image: DC Thomson
Helicopter and lifeboats called to search for missing person in St Andrews
The Path Tavern, one of Kirkcaldy's oldest pubs, is up for sale.
One of Kirkcaldy's oldest pubs on the market for nearly £600k
John Wallace
Street valium dealer jailed after cops smash supply operation in Fife
Former Lord Advocate James Wolfe. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
No Sheku Bayoh 'handover' to new Lord Advocate, inquiry hears
Toby Jones as Alan Bates is the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.
Dunfermline post office 'Horizon' conviction quashed after 'oppressive prosecution'
Fire crews and an ambulance at the scene in Leslie.
Adult and child rescued after falling down Fife embankment
Charles Donnelly. Image: Police Scotland.
Pensioner jailed for historical sex offences in Fife
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc
Jobs bonanza claim as developers urge councillors to approve Glenrothes crematorium plan