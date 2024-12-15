Fife nurse’s car written off after Land Rover crashes into garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife nurse’s car written off after Land Rover crashes into garden

Residents in Tayport were woken by a huge bang in the early hours of Sunday.

By James Simpson
The Land Rover smashed into the Vauxhall then a lamp post and garden in Tayport. Image: Supplied
A Fife nurse’s car has been written off after a Land Rover crashed into a lamp post and a garden.

Residents in Tayport were woken by a huge bang in the early hours of Sunday after the crash on Castle Street.

The Land Rover Defender collided with a blue Vauxhall Adam before knocking down a lamp post and crashing into the garden of a block of flats, coming to rest just before it hit the wall.

The owner of the Vauxhall, who works at Pitlair House, west of Cupar, told The Courier she was “angry” at the incident but relieved no one had been seriously hurt.

‘Loud bang’ during Tayport crash

The 39-year-old, who did not want to be named, said: “There was just a loud bang and when I went to have a look out the window.

“I never even saw my car at first – I thought it had been stolen.

“Then I saw my vehicle, it must’ve been shunted around 30 yards from where it was parked.

“I was reading on the local Facebook pages that some folk thought it had been an explosion.”

The nurse says the occupants of the car left the scene.

She said: “We’ve now seen the CCTV and after the collision, they did try and reverse back after going down the embankment.

The vehicles shortly after the crash. Image: Supplied

“The way the lamp post fell, it stopped them from getting their car out.

“At first, the woman in the passenger seat calmly got out and started walking away but I don’t think the driver could get out at first.

“He eventually got out and they headed up in the direction of Queen Street.

“Two police units turned up and one went looking to try and track the two people down.”

The nurse says her car has been written off.

She says she also saw a cash register inside the vehicle but it has not been confirmed whether it is linked to a break-in at the town’s Harbour Cafe overnight.

The two cars ended up in the garden. Image: Supplied
The Land Rover being towed away. Image: Supplied

She added: “I’m angry that this has happened but also relieved that no one was injured.”

The Harbour Cafe confirmed it was closed on Sunday due to the break-in.

A post on the Facebook page of the community-run cafe said: “Thank you everyone for your kind messages of support and offers of help, we really appreciate it.

“Even though it’s horrible what’s happened, we know the community is behind us, and that means so much.

“We’re open again tomorrow from 10am. See you then.”

It is not known if anything was stolen.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information about both incidents.

Conversation