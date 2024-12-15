Fife nurse’s car written off after Land Rover crashes into garden

A Fife nurse’s car has been written off after a Land Rover crashed into a lamp post and a garden.

Residents in Tayport were woken by a huge bang in the early hours of Sunday after the crash on Castle Street.

The Land Rover Defender collided with a blue Vauxhall Adam before knocking down a lamp post and crashing into the garden of a block of flats, coming to rest just before it hit the wall.

The owner of the Vauxhall, who works at Pitlair House, west of Cupar, told The Courier she was “angry” at the incident but relieved no one had been seriously hurt.

‘Loud bang’ during Tayport crash

The 39-year-old, who did not want to be named, said: “There was just a loud bang and when I went to have a look out the window.

“I never even saw my car at first – I thought it had been stolen.

“Then I saw my vehicle, it must’ve been shunted around 30 yards from where it was parked.

“I was reading on the local Facebook pages that some folk thought it had been an explosion.”

The nurse says the occupants of the car left the scene.

She said: “We’ve now seen the CCTV and after the collision, they did try and reverse back after going down the embankment.

“The way the lamp post fell, it stopped them from getting their car out.

“At first, the woman in the passenger seat calmly got out and started walking away but I don’t think the driver could get out at first.

“He eventually got out and they headed up in the direction of Queen Street.

“Two police units turned up and one went looking to try and track the two people down.”

The nurse says her car has been written off.

She says she also saw a cash register inside the vehicle but it has not been confirmed whether it is linked to a break-in at the town’s Harbour Cafe overnight.

She added: “I’m angry that this has happened but also relieved that no one was injured.”

The Harbour Cafe confirmed it was closed on Sunday due to the break-in.

A post on the Facebook page of the community-run cafe said: “Thank you everyone for your kind messages of support and offers of help, we really appreciate it.

“Even though it’s horrible what’s happened, we know the community is behind us, and that means so much.

“We’re open again tomorrow from 10am. See you then.”

It is not known if anything was stolen.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information about both incidents.