Long grass policy to be extended across Perth and Kinross

The 'Grow Wild for Perth and Kinross' scheme could stretch to 1,700 sites, involving 'no-mow' areas and other approaches

By Morag Lindsay
Lawn mower nest to strip of long grass with yellow flowers
Perth and Kinross Council is letting more sites grow wild. Image: Shutterstock.

Thousands of sites across Perth and Kinross will be left to “grow wild” over the next three years.

Perth and Kinross Council is extending its grassland management trials in a bid to improve biodiversity.

Bosses say these areas of longer grass will create space for nature and help attract bees, butterflies and other insect pollinators.

And communities will be encouraged to work with the council to manage their own sites.

The Grow Wild for Perth and Kinross scheme follows initial trials at 42 locations.

The long grass approach could eventually stretch to 1,700 of the 1,900 sites currently managed by the council.

But for the first phase, council bosses will focus on communities served by its Friarton depot.

Map showing areas covered in trials, from Methven and Forteviot in the west to Longforgan and Invergowrie in the east, stretching to Bankfoot in the north and Glenfarg in the south.
Map showing the areas covered by year one of the extended trials.

Target areas will include Invergowrie, Bridge of Earn, Glenfarg, Almondbank, Stanley and Perth.

Grow wild approach will differ across Perth and Kinross

Under the plans, grass will be left to grow on steeper banks, around the margins of sites and under groups of trees.

The Grow Wild for Perth and Kinross approach will include more “no mow” areas.

In other places, grass will be cut at a higher height and less frequently to encourage wildflowers to grow.

Paths will be mown through these areas and around the edges so people can still access them.

And grass will still be cut on land such as sports pitches, formal and informal play areas and events spaces.

Large grassy area, with one half mown and the other left to grow
Sports pitches will still be mown under the Grow Wild for Perth and Kinross plans. Image: Shutterstock

As part of the trial, the use of chemicals to mark out sports pitches will be stopped.

Instead sports clubs and schools will be asked to re-line their pitches using marker dowels.

Chemical use will also be reduced around trees and signs.

Community co-operation vital to scheme’s success

Communities will be encouraged to get involved by managing greenspaces in different ways.

This could include cutting and lifting grass, or identifying potential food growing spaces or areas where they can create “nature corridors”.

Native trees and pollinators are being grown at Westbank Nursery for planting in these areas.

Exterior of Westbank Nursery, a traditional three-storey property with sheds and council vans at rear.
Westbank Nursery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Grow Wild plans were presented to the Perth and Kinross Council’s climate change and sustainability committee on Wednesday.

Councillors were told more than 100 local volunteers groups are already on board.

Members said it was vital that local communities are kept at the heart of the process.

And officers were reminded of the concerns raised by residents at Carsie, near Blairgowrie, following a grass management trial last year.

Seventy six people sent a petition to the council, saying the long grass encouraged dog-fouling and fly-tipping.

Person in high vis vest strimming very long grass with power strimmer
‘No mow’ policies have their critics. Image: Shutterstock

Councillor Richard Watters, convenor of the committee said: “As a council we committed to address the climate and biodiversity crisis in 2019.

“Previous trials have already shown that reducing grass cutting can help reduce carbon emissions and create more interesting, varied open spaces and lower maintenance costs.

“Critically, longer grass also increases biodiversity by creating habitats for birds, insects and small mammals that do not exist in regularly cut grass.”

