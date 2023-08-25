Perthshire residents’ ‘re-wilding’ fears kicked into long grass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire residents’ ‘re-wilding’ fears kicked into long grass

Perth and Kinross Council will continue with its 'no mow' strategy, despite a petition from villagers demanding action on unkempt grassy areas

By Kathryn Anderson
dandelions in overgrown grass next to football goalposts.
Councils across Scotland are leaving grass longer to boost biodiversity. Image: Kath Flannery.

Perth and Kinross Council is pressing on with its “no mow” approach to some public areas, despite complaints that a reduction in grass cutting is encouraging fly-tipping and dog-fouling.

The pledge comes after residents in Carsie, near Blairgowrie, submitted a petition calling for grass-cutting to be reinstated.

The 76 signatories said the policy had been forced on them.

The petition reads: “As residents of Carsie, we strongly object to the second year of ‘rewilding’ the council is forcing upon us.

“This makes the area unsightly, dog owners leaving dog faeces on the long grass, also encourages ticks – which carry Lyme disease plus others and fly-tipping.”

Sign for Carsie.
Carsie residents say Perth and Kinross Council’s reduced grass cutting strategy is causing problems.

The petition goes on: “It must be costing the council more time and money by cutting paths through parts of the grass.

“We are surrounded by woodland, farms, and golf courses. This ‘re-wilding project’ seems a pointless object in the bigger scheme.”

Councillors question Perth and Kinross grass cutting policy

Councillors on Perth and Kinross Council’s climate change and sustainability committee met to consider the petition this week.

The group agreed to increase the number of “no mow” and “cut and lift” areas earlier this year. That followed trials across 42 grassland sites in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

Carsie residents attended Wednesday’s meeting, as did local Conservative councillors Caroline Shiers and Bob Brawn.

Conservative Blairgowrie councillor Bob Brawn
Conservative Blairgowrie councillor Bob Brawn spoke on behalf of the Carsie residents.

Mr Brawn told the committee: “There’s been no consultation with the local community at all.

“The fact is the people in Carsie do not like it. I believe that if we get them involved we could move forward.”

Executive director of communities Barbara Renton apologised to locals who felt they had not been involved in the policy.

However, convener Richard Watters tabled a motion to note the petition and continue with the current approach. This was voted through by seven votes to four.

‘We cannot and will not please everyone’

After the meeting Mr Watters said: “While I understand the concerns raised by the petition regarding the changes to council policy on grass cutting and the introduction of ‘no mow’ areas; it is important that we as a council take steps to improve biodiversity and our natural environment throughout the area for local wildlife and vegetation.

Lawnmower cutting grass.
Less frequent mowing boosts biodiversity.

He went on: “This is a long-term strategy for improving biodiversity across the area and we absolutely appreciate that we cannot and will not please everyone.

“However, I truly hope that discussions such as these can continue and together we will find the right balance for everyone.”

