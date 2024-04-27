Locals to feature in new film set at Perthshire’s Horn Milk bar

The Horn Milk Bar in Perthshire was closed on Saturday – with the cafe turned into a movie set.

The iconic A90 diner has been used for an upcoming movie Sukkwan Island, which is produced by Matt Schichter.

Sukkwan Island is a book in which a haunted young man travels to a remote island to reconnect with his father.

The cafe, famed for serving “Scotland’s best bacon roll“, is increasingly becoming as well-known as a filming location.

The latest filming comes after The Horn had a part to play in the filing of a “Squid Game-style” film earlier this year.

Owner Kenny Farquarson told The Courier: “Again, it’s another different one for us.

“This one has come quite short notice, it seems we are becoming a popular destination for hosting these kind of movies.

“For this one, we’ve helped source some extras, so we’ve got people from the area to come along.

“They’ve trusted me to bring them in – it’s a bit of fun for people we know.

“It’s great working with professionals – these guys know exactly what they’re doing.”

‘Great opportunity’ for aspiring actor

Kenny’s daughter Gabi, 15, also got a chance to cameo in the film as a waitress – similar to her day job at The Horn.

The Dundee High School pupil is eyeing a career in acting and described the filming as a “great opportunity”.

She added: “It’s really fun to see how it all works behind the camera.

“I’m looking into drama schools after school.

“There are so many creative people in theatre and film and it’s a really fun industry to be part of.”

Kenny added: “She’s well versed for that part. She’s got a lot of experience of doing it for real.”

The Horn selected from several restaurants

The movie’s line producer Matt Schichter said: “The director [Vladimir de Fontenay] chose The Horn.

“We came here three weeks ago and visited a bunch of restaurants. We looked at a few in Glasgow and went to Arran.

“Then we came here and, I mean, look at this place, it’s amazing. There’s a cow on the roof, it looks like an American diner in the middle of nowhere.

“He fell in love as soon as he walked in and we thought: ‘This is it’.”