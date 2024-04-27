Locals to feature in new film set at Perthshire’s Horn Milk bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals to feature in new film set at Perthshire’s Horn Milk bar

The iconic diner was shut on Saturday as it was transformed into a movie set.

By Kieran Webster & Ben MacDonald
Filming of Sukkwan Island at The Horn in Perthshire with lots of locals as extras.
Filming of Sukkwan Island at The Horn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Horn Milk Bar in Perthshire was closed on Saturday – with the cafe turned into a movie set.

The iconic A90 diner has been used for an upcoming movie Sukkwan Island, which is produced by Matt Schichter.

Sukkwan Island is a book in which a haunted young man travels to a remote island to reconnect with his father.

The cafe, famed for serving “Scotland’s best bacon roll“, is increasingly becoming as well-known as a filming location.

The latest filming comes after The Horn had a part to play in the filing of a “Squid Game-style” film earlier this year.

Filming of Sukkwan Island at The Horn in Perthshire.
Some of the equipment outside the café where the filming took place. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Owner Kenny Farquarson told The Courier: “Again, it’s another different one for us.

“This one has come quite short notice, it seems we are becoming a popular destination for hosting these kind of movies.

The Horn was closed on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Production crew outside the diner. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“For this one, we’ve helped source some extras, so we’ve got people from the area to come along.

“They’ve trusted me to bring them in – it’s a bit of fun for people we know.

“It’s great working with professionals – these guys know exactly what they’re doing.”

‘Great opportunity’ for aspiring actor

Kenny’s daughter Gabi, 15, also got a chance to cameo in the film as a waitress – similar to her day job at The Horn.

The Dundee High School pupil is eyeing a career in acting and described the filming as a “great opportunity”.

Gabi Farquharson outside the main set. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She added: “It’s really fun to see how it all works behind the camera.

“I’m looking into drama schools after school.

“There are so many creative people in theatre and film and it’s a really fun industry to be part of.”

Kenny added: “She’s well versed for that part. She’s got a lot of experience of doing it for real.”

The Horn selected from several restaurants

The movie’s line producer Matt Schichter said: “The director [Vladimir de Fontenay] chose The Horn.

“We came here three weeks ago and visited a bunch of restaurants. We looked at a few in Glasgow and went to Arran.

Gabi Farquharson with siblings Holly (19) and Ollie (21). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Then we came here and, I mean, look at this place, it’s amazing. There’s a cow on the roof, it looks like an American diner in the middle of nowhere.

“He fell in love as soon as he walked in and we thought: ‘This is it’.”

