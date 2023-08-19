From best bacon roll to the big screen – how The Horn milk bar became a film festival favourite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From best bacon roll to the big screen – how The Horn milk bar became a film festival favourite

The Horn Milk Bar is about to hit the silver screen again, this time as part of the Edinburgh International Film Festival

By Morag Lindsay
Gabi Farquharson seated outside The Horn milk bar.
Gabi Farquharson, whose family own The Horn milk bar, has a role in the new film. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The family behind Perthshire’s most famous roadside diner are planning a special cinema outing this weekend as they celebrate the venue’s latest screen success.

A new short movie, shot on location at The Horn, is being shown on Sunday as part of the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

AV Van tells the story of two film-fanatic sisters who try to reconnect with their estranged deceased father by selling his vintage adult movie collection.

exterior of The Horn milk bar with model cow on roof.
The Horn milk bar has become a popular film location.

And it’s not just the cafe, with its iconic rooftop cow, which plays a crucial part in the venture.

Sixteen year-old Gabi Farquharson, whose family own the venue near Errol, has a role as a waitress in the movie.

Dad Kenny Farquharson said the family were looking forward to seeing the results of their latest stint in the spotlight.

Gabi Farquharson holding a director's clapperboard inside The Horn milk bar.
Gabi Farquharson during filming for AV Van at The Horn milk bar. Image: Kenny Farquharson.

“Gabi is interested in acting, or maybe modelling, so this is a great opportunity for her,” he said.

“Films have opened up a whole new side to what we do.”

From best bacon roll to Disney + – The Horn’s path to stardom

Until recently, The Horn has been best known as the home of “Scotland’s best bacon roll“.

The business was started by Kenny’s parents Jim and Norma as “a wee tartan shed in the 60s”.

Kenny Farquharson with daughter Gabi, who is holding a copy of Vogue. Gabi is much younger in this photo. They are standing beside a roadside sign for The Horn.
Kenny Farquharson with daughter Gabi after The Horn was used for a Vogue photoshoot.

But in recent years, the diner, which sits by the A90 between Perth and Dundee, has found a new audience among film-makers.

It has been used as a location for six films and two music videos in the last two years.

The Horn’s ‘CV’ includes the series, Wedding Season, which is currently streaming on Disney +.

It has also been used as a location for fashion photo shoots, not least by Vogue magazine.

Iconic cow makes The Horn stand out from the herd

AV Van is directed by Morayo Akandé and produced by Moyo Akandé and Helen Gladders.

The Horn milk bar, lit up inside for the AV Van film crew.
The Horn during filming for AV Van. Image Kenny Farquharson.

It is being shown at The Vue cinema, on Leith Street, Edinburgh this Sunday.

The screening is part of a showcase of short films handpicked to show off the best new work by film-makers born or based in Scotland.

The band Logan’s Close filmed a music video at The Horn in 2022.

Manager Brian Ewing said: “We spotted the restaurant literally just through driving past Perth and seeing the cow – it’s so iconic.

“We knew we wouldn’t find anything like that unless we travelled to America.”

Conversation