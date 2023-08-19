From best bacon roll to the big screen – how The Horn milk bar became a film festival favourite

The family behind Perthshire’s most famous roadside diner are planning a special cinema outing this weekend as they celebrate the venue’s latest screen success.

A new short movie, shot on location at The Horn, is being shown on Sunday as part of the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

AV Van tells the story of two film-fanatic sisters who try to reconnect with their estranged deceased father by selling his vintage adult movie collection.

And it’s not just the cafe, with its iconic rooftop cow, which plays a crucial part in the venture.

Sixteen year-old Gabi Farquharson, whose family own the venue near Errol, has a role as a waitress in the movie.

Dad Kenny Farquharson said the family were looking forward to seeing the results of their latest stint in the spotlight.

“Gabi is interested in acting, or maybe modelling, so this is a great opportunity for her,” he said.

“Films have opened up a whole new side to what we do.”

From best bacon roll to Disney + – The Horn’s path to stardom

Until recently, The Horn has been best known as the home of “Scotland’s best bacon roll“.

The business was started by Kenny’s parents Jim and Norma as “a wee tartan shed in the 60s”.

But in recent years, the diner, which sits by the A90 between Perth and Dundee, has found a new audience among film-makers.

It has been used as a location for six films and two music videos in the last two years.

The Horn’s ‘CV’ includes the series, Wedding Season, which is currently streaming on Disney +.

It has also been used as a location for fashion photo shoots, not least by Vogue magazine.

Iconic cow makes The Horn stand out from the herd

AV Van is directed by Morayo Akandé and produced by Moyo Akandé and Helen Gladders.

It is being shown at The Vue cinema, on Leith Street, Edinburgh this Sunday.

The screening is part of a showcase of short films handpicked to show off the best new work by film-makers born or based in Scotland.

The band Logan’s Close filmed a music video at The Horn in 2022.

Manager Brian Ewing said: “We spotted the restaurant literally just through driving past Perth and seeing the cow – it’s so iconic.

“We knew we wouldn’t find anything like that unless we travelled to America.”