Perth Ladies’ Day: All you need to know including weather forecast and race times

Posh frocks and fancy hats will be leading the way this Thursday as nearly 7,000 people attend Perth Racecourse Ladies’ Day.

Final preparations are under way for what is seen as one of the biggest events in the city’s social calendar.

Organisers say at least 6,600 people will turn out to enjoy the racing, live music and fashion competitions.

We have all you need to know ahead of the big day.

What are the timings for Perth Ladies’ Day?

Gates open at Perth Racecourse at 11.30am.

Fashion shows will then get under way at noon, including the chance to be crowned the Tiger Lily Boutique Grand Lady 2023, with a prize worth £2,000.

There will also be best suit, best group and best headwear categories.

The first of seven jumps races begins at 2.15pm.

The final race of the day is at 5.38pm.

Ladies’ Day will reach its conclusion with a live set from radio and TV presenter Edith Bowman at 5.50pm.

Morag Connaghan, Perth Racecourse director of operations, said: “As soon as the gates open at 11.30am it is a day of non-stop fun and entertainment alongside the racing.”

Can you still buy tickets?

Hospitality and grandstand tickets for the event have been sold out for a number of weeks.

Only a small number of picnic tickets remain – costing £20 each – and Perth Racecourse bosses are encouraging revellers still keen to attend to buy their tickets in advance as none will be available at the gate on the day.

Picnic tickets can be bought online up until the first race, until they sell out.

How do you get to Perth Racecourse?

The racecourse has 2,000 parking spaces with visitors encouraged to follow signs on the day.

Shuttle buses are also running from the city centre to the racecourse for Ladies’ Day.

The first leaves Perth Concert Hall at 11.15am and the last bus is at 1.15pm.

Heading home, buses leave the racecourse from 5.30pm until 7.30pm.

Revellers are being asked to book their bus ticket in advance when buying their raceday tickets, or via their online account.

What is the Ladies’ Day weather forecast?

While the sun is not currently forecast to make an appearance, conditions should stay dry for Ladies’ Day.

According to the Met Office it will be cloudy with highs of 17°C and just a 10% chance of rain.

It will also be breezy at times with gusts of more than 20mph.

