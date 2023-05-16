Perth Ladies’ Day: All you need to know including weather forecast and race times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Ladies’ Day: All you need to know including weather forecast and race times

Nearly 7,000 people are expected at one of the biggest days in the city's social calendar this Thursday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Revellers enjoying Perth Ladies' Day 2022
Perth Ladies' Day is one of the biggest dates in the calendar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Posh frocks and fancy hats will be leading the way this Thursday as nearly 7,000 people attend Perth Racecourse Ladies’ Day.

Final preparations are under way for what is seen as one of the biggest events in the city’s social calendar.

Organisers say at least 6,600 people will turn out to enjoy the racing, live music and fashion competitions.

We have all you need to know ahead of the big day.

What are the timings for Perth Ladies’ Day?

Gates open at Perth Racecourse at 11.30am.

Fashion shows will then get under way at noon, including the chance to be crowned the Tiger Lily Boutique Grand Lady 2023, with a prize worth £2,000.

There will also be best suit, best group and best headwear categories.

The first of seven jumps races begins at 2.15pm.

Women smiling at Perth Ladies' Day 2022
Ladies’ Day last year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The final race of the day is at 5.38pm.

Ladies’ Day will reach its conclusion with a live set from radio and TV presenter Edith Bowman at 5.50pm.

Morag Connaghan, Perth Racecourse director of operations, said: “As soon as the gates open at 11.30am it is a day of non-stop fun and entertainment alongside the racing.”

Can you still buy tickets?

Hospitality and grandstand tickets for the event have been sold out for a number of weeks.

Only a small number of picnic tickets remain – costing £20 each – and Perth Racecourse bosses are encouraging revellers still keen to attend to buy their tickets in advance as none will be available at the gate on the day.

Picnic tickets can be bought online up until the first race, until they sell out.

How do you get to Perth Racecourse?

The racecourse has 2,000 parking spaces with visitors encouraged to follow signs on the day.

Shuttle buses are also running from the city centre to the racecourse for Ladies’ Day.

The first leaves Perth Concert Hall at 11.15am and the last bus is at 1.15pm.

A race at Perth Racecourse
Thousands will turn out at Ladies’ Day. Image: Perth Racecourse

Heading home, buses leave the racecourse from 5.30pm until 7.30pm.

Revellers are being asked to book their bus ticket in advance when buying their raceday tickets, or via their online account.

What is the Ladies’ Day weather forecast?

While the sun is not currently forecast to make an appearance, conditions should stay dry for Ladies’ Day.

According to the Met Office it will be cloudy with highs of 17°C and just a 10% chance of rain.

It will also be breezy at times with gusts of more than 20mph.

  • Look out for The Courier’s picture gallery capturing the best moments from Ladies’ Day later this week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]