Alert for Perthshire drivers ahead of 70-mile diversion over 13 days due to A827 works

Drivers face a 71-mile diversion over 13 days during roadworks on the A827 in Killin.

The resurfacing programme will shut a three-and-a-half-mile stretch of the A827, from the eastern entrance of the Stirlingshire village to the A85 junction at Lix.

The closure will be in place from May 20 until June 2, between 9am and 5pm.

During this period, a 70-mile diversion will be in place via the A85, A822, A826 and A827.

This route takes in Amulree, Crieff, Comrie and Lochearhead.

Also diverted will be drivers from Pitlochry, Aberfeldy, Kenmore and surrounding areas travelling to the west Highlands on the A827.

Emergency service access will be maintained.

Also in May, Comrie drivers face a 26-mile diversion to get from one side of the village to the other due to A85 roadworks.