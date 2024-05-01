Alert for Perthshire drivers ahead of 70-mile diversion over 13 days due to A827 works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alert for Perthshire drivers ahead of 70-mile diversion over 13 days due to A827 works

The roadworks will take place in Killin.

By Stephen Eighteen
The A827 in Killin
The A827 in Killin will be closed during the roadworks. Image: Google Street View

Drivers face a 71-mile diversion over 13 days during roadworks on the A827 in Killin.

The resurfacing programme will shut a three-and-a-half-mile stretch of the A827, from the eastern entrance of the Stirlingshire village to the A85 junction at Lix.

The closure will be in place from May 20 until June 2, between 9am and 5pm.

During this period, a 70-mile diversion will be in place via the A85, A822, A826 and A827.

This route takes in Amulree, Crieff, Comrie and Lochearhead.

Diversion route during roadworks on the A827 in Killin. Image: Stirling Council

Also diverted will be drivers from Pitlochry, Aberfeldy, Kenmore and surrounding areas travelling to the west Highlands on the A827.

Emergency service access will be maintained.

Also in May, Comrie drivers face a 26-mile diversion to get from one side of the village to the other due to A85 roadworks.

