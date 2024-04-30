26-mile journey to get from one side of Comrie to the other during A85 roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
26-mile journey to get from one side of Comrie to the other during A85 roadworks

A 55-mile diversion will also be in place during the works.

By Stephen Eighteen
A85 Drummond Street, Comrie
Roadworks will take place on Drummond Street in Comrie. Image: Google Street View

Drivers will have a 26-mile diversion to travel from one side of Comrie to the other during roadworks on the A85.

Bear Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is carrying out road improvement works in the village from Tuesday, May 7 to Wednesday, May 22.

Carriageway resurfacing will take place during this period between 6pm and 2pm.

At these times on three nights – May 12, 13 and 14 – Comrie’s main bridge on the B827, which links the two sides of the village, will be shut.

This means a signposted 26-mile diversion route will be in place via the B827, A822 and Crieff.

The locations of the roadworks on the A85 in Comrie.
The location plan of the roadworks. Image: Bear Scotland

The Ross Bridge will also be closed between 6pm and 2pm on two further nights – May 15 and May 16.

This means a signposted 55-mile diversion will be in place to and from the west via the A822, A823, A9 and A84.

Longer journeys for Comrie drivers during A85 project

Bear Scotland says drivers should be prepared for longer journeys.

Ian Stewart, the firm’s NW representative, said: “While the B827 bridge closure itself falls under the remit of Perth and Kinross Council, our work on the A85 necessitates a full closure at nighttime between 6pm and 2am of the B827 junction from May 12th to 14th 2024.

The 26-mile diversion route for Comrie via Crieff.
The 26-mile diversion route during work on Drummond Street. Image: Bear Scotland

“We understand this detour will cause inconvenience.

“Unfortunately, it’s necessary for the safety of both the roadworkers and road users.

“A signed diversion route will be available via the B827, A822 and Crieff, though it’s important to note this route is roughly 26 miles, adding extra travel time.

“We appreciate your patience as we complete these essential works. Access for pedestrians and emergency services will be maintained throughout the closure.”

Roadworks timetable with diversions

The works will be split into four sections, with the following measures in place:

  • Comrie Park to Bridge of Lednock.
    Tuesday, May 7 to Thursday, May 9 (three nights)
    Lane closure with two-way temporary traffic lights and 10mph convoy system
    Parking restrictions between 5pm and 5am.
  • Bridge of Lednock to Bridge Street (Drummond Street).
    Sunday, May 12 to Tuesday, May 14 (three nights)
    Lane closure with two-way temporary traffic lights and 10mph convoy system
    Parking restrictions between 5pm and 5am
    Closure of B827 with diversion via Crieff.

    The 55-mile diversion route during work west of Ross Bridge, Comrie.
    The 55-mile diversion route during work west of Ross Bridge. Image: Bear Scotland
  • West of Ross Bridge.
    Wednesday, May 15 to Thursday, May 16 (two nights)
    Road closure with diversion via A822, A823, A9 and A84.
  • Comrie and west of Ross Bridge (for road marking)
    Sunday, May 19 to Tuesday, May 21 (three nights)
    Lane closure with two-way or three-way temporary traffic lights.

Conversation