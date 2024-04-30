26-mile journey to get from one side of Comrie to the other during A85 roadworks

Drivers will have a 26-mile diversion to travel from one side of Comrie to the other during roadworks on the A85.

Bear Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is carrying out road improvement works in the village from Tuesday, May 7 to Wednesday, May 22.

Carriageway resurfacing will take place during this period between 6pm and 2pm.

At these times on three nights – May 12, 13 and 14 – Comrie’s main bridge on the B827, which links the two sides of the village, will be shut.

This means a signposted 26-mile diversion route will be in place via the B827, A822 and Crieff.

The Ross Bridge will also be closed between 6pm and 2pm on two further nights – May 15 and May 16.

This means a signposted 55-mile diversion will be in place to and from the west via the A822, A823, A9 and A84.

Longer journeys for Comrie drivers during A85 project

Bear Scotland says drivers should be prepared for longer journeys.

Ian Stewart, the firm’s NW representative, said: “While the B827 bridge closure itself falls under the remit of Perth and Kinross Council, our work on the A85 necessitates a full closure at nighttime between 6pm and 2am of the B827 junction from May 12th to 14th 2024.

“We understand this detour will cause inconvenience.

“Unfortunately, it’s necessary for the safety of both the roadworkers and road users.

“A signed diversion route will be available via the B827, A822 and Crieff, though it’s important to note this route is roughly 26 miles, adding extra travel time.

“We appreciate your patience as we complete these essential works. Access for pedestrians and emergency services will be maintained throughout the closure.”

Roadworks timetable with diversions

The works will be split into four sections, with the following measures in place: