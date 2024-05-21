Woman caught trafficking heroin to Dundee ‘taken advantage of by ex-boyfriend’

A drug dealer caught trafficking £7,500 of heroin through Perthshire to Dundee was being exploited by her ex-boyfriend, a court has heard.

Terri Valentine was arrested by police on the A90 following a tip-off about drugs being transported to Dundee in a Seat Ibiza.

A sniffer dog uncovered three packages of illicit substances.

Incriminating text messages provided further evidence of 32-year-old Valentine’s role in the local drugs trade.

She appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of class A heroin on March 23 2021.

Her two co-accused Neil Donaldson, 26, and Lori McIntyre, 37, walked free after their not guilty pleas were accepted by prosecutors.

Drugs found by search dog

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court: “Confidential information was received by Police Scotland that a motor vehicle was travelling from Edinburgh to Dundee with a quantity of controlled drugs.

“Pre-emptive enforcement was executed successfully on the A90, near the Inchture layby, at about 9.30pm.

“Blue lights were activated and the subject vehicle was brought to a halt.”

Mr Harding said Valentine, in the driver’s seat, was compliant.

“There were two passengers in the vehicle.

“Ms Valentine was searched but nothing was found on her person.

“A drug search dog was then brought in to examine the vehicle.

“As a result, three packages of brown substance were recovered from under the front passenger seat.”

The discoveries were analysed and found to be two packs of heroin and a bag of paracetamol-caffeine mix.

“The total estimated value of the illicit substances was approximately £7,500,” Mr Harding said.

Incriminating texts

Mobile phones were also seized from the vehicle.

“One of these was attributable to the accused,” the prosecutor said.

“They contained messages sent to another earlier that evening, regarding the estimated time of arrival in Edinburgh and in Dundee.”

The texts showed Valentine’s journey had been delayed by roadworks.

Ex had ‘taken advantage’ of her

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “I’m not going to portray her as a victim but it’s fair to say there is a background here.

“These drugs were really nothing to do with her.

”The truth was someone else in the car – her ex-partner – had taken advantage of her.”

He said: “She had agreed to drive him to Dundee but she made no monetary benefit out of this.

“She thought that it was cannabis in the car because that was the drug that her ex-partner used regularly.”

Mr McConnell said his client had stayed out of trouble since her arrest.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports and said: “This is a very serious matter.

“Don’t take it as any indication of what your final sentence will be from the fact I will release you on bail.”

Valentine, whose Tayside address was redacted on court papers, will be sentenced on June 17.

