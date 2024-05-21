Woman caught trafficking heroin to Dundee ‘taken advantage of by ex-boyfriend’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman caught trafficking heroin to Dundee ‘taken advantage of by ex-boyfriend’

Terri Valentine was arrested by police on the A90 following a tip-off that her Seat Ibiza was being used to transport drugs to Tayside.

By Jamie Buchan
Terri Valentine
Terri Valentine admitted being concerned in supply of heroin when she appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A drug dealer caught trafficking £7,500 of heroin through Perthshire to Dundee was being exploited by her ex-boyfriend, a court has heard.

Terri Valentine was arrested by police on the A90 following a tip-off about drugs being transported to Dundee in a Seat Ibiza.

A sniffer dog uncovered three packages of illicit substances.

Incriminating text messages provided further evidence of 32-year-old Valentine’s role in the local drugs trade.

She appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of class A heroin on March 23 2021.

Her two co-accused Neil Donaldson, 26, and Lori McIntyre, 37, walked free after their not guilty pleas were accepted by prosecutors.

Drugs found by search dog

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court: “Confidential information was received by Police Scotland that a motor vehicle was travelling from Edinburgh to Dundee with a quantity of controlled drugs.

“Pre-emptive enforcement was executed successfully on the A90, near the Inchture layby, at about 9.30pm.

“Blue lights were activated and the subject vehicle was brought to a halt.”

Valentine was pulled over on the A90 Dundee to Perth road, near the B953 Inchture turn-off.

Mr Harding said Valentine, in the driver’s seat, was compliant.

“There were two passengers in the vehicle.

“Ms Valentine was searched but nothing was found on her person.

“A drug search dog was then brought in to examine the vehicle.

“As a result, three packages of brown substance were recovered from under the front passenger seat.”

The discoveries were analysed and found to be two packs of heroin and a bag of paracetamol-caffeine mix.

“The total estimated value of the illicit substances was approximately £7,500,” Mr Harding said.

Incriminating texts

Mobile phones were also seized from the vehicle.

“One of these was attributable to the accused,” the prosecutor said.

“They contained messages sent to another earlier that evening, regarding the estimated time of arrival in Edinburgh and in Dundee.”

The texts showed Valentine’s journey had been delayed by roadworks.

Ex had ‘taken advantage’ of her

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “I’m not going to portray her as a victim but it’s fair to say there is a background here.

“These drugs were really nothing to do with her.

”The truth was someone else in the car – her ex-partner – had taken advantage of her.”

He said: “She had agreed to drive him to Dundee but she made no monetary benefit out of this.

“She thought that it was cannabis in the car because that was the drug that her ex-partner used regularly.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr McConnell said his client had stayed out of trouble since her arrest.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports and said: “This is a very serious matter.

“Don’t take it as any indication of what your final sentence will be from the fact I will release you on bail.”

Valentine, whose Tayside address was redacted on court papers, will be sentenced on June 17.

