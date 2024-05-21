Perthshire SNP minister Jim Fairlie opens up on suffering heart attack in parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire SNP minister Jim Fairlie opens up on suffering heart attack in parliament

The farmer-turned-MSP spoke to The Courier about his renewed fitness drive after the major health scare.

By Justin Bowie
Jim Fairlie scaled Mount Kilimanjaro less than a year before his heart attack.
Jim Fairlie scaled Mount Kilimanjaro less than a year before his heart attack.

Perthshire SNP minister Jim Fairlie said he was shocked but not surprised when he suffered a heart attack in the Scottish Parliament.

The farmer-turned-MSP has always been active and even scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in 2022, less than 12 months before he took ill.

He used to run six miles most days when he was in his 20s and thought nothing of running half-marathons at the weekend.

But Mr Fairlie, now aged 57, said keeping that up has been tough as he gets older along with the intense pressures of political life.

Now the Perthshire South and Kinross-shire MSP, also the SNP’s agriculture minister, is on a renewed fitness drive to improve his physical and mental health.

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Fairlie said he was not entirely unsurprised after being taken from Holyrood to hospital on September 12 last year because of the hereditary problems that run in his family.

“It’s always a shock when you face your own immortality, but it wasn’t a surprise given the family history,” he told us.

Mr Fairlie spent three days in hospital and a month recovering at home before he was able to properly return to work.

Jim Fairlie spoke about his renewed fitness drive. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He said his health struggles made him “reappraise” how he takes care of himself while working in a busy, demanding job.

“I became very aware after I got elected about the amount of muscle mass I was losing, but also how unfit I was becoming,” he said.

He added: “I’ve definitely felt heavier and more sluggish since I took over the ministerial post.

“It’s also exhausting. The hours are unbelievable. It is just a relentless kind of work pressure.

“I’ve kind of tried to get myself into a space where I was looking after myself better than I had been.”

‘I was always at my best when I was active’

Mr Fairlie said keeping active as he gets older has been frustrating since he is no longer capable of doing as much as he could in his 20s.

He told us: “Once you get into your mid 50s, you feel as though you’re capable of still doing all the things that you could do before, but you’re just not.

“You think you can do what you did when you were in your 20s and 30s, and then because you can’t, it gets you down.

“I was always at my best when I was active, both for my physical health and my mental health.”

To combat that Mr Fairlie has started using the Couch to 5K fitness app, a targeted programme which helps runners gradually build up their stamina.

The agriculture minister posted a video on social media on Sunday, saying he felt “brilliant” at the end of his first run.

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf has spoken about running more often. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf said he was following the same fitness plan earlier this month following his departure as SNP leader.

The ex-SNP leader said he had “neglected” his health during his time in charge of Scotland and hoped exercising more would help his physical and mental wellbeing.

Mr Fairlie said: “It feels like you’ve actually done something in a structured way.

“You’re on a programme that is going to get you toward the kind of fitness I used to have.

“That’s why I thought it was worth talking about.”

He added: “Once I get into a rhythm of running, it feels like a well-oiled machine.

“I remember that feeling and want to get back to that.”

In October 2022, we shared an emotional video Mr Fairlie posted when he reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The MSP had been climbing the highest free-standing mountain in memory of his late brother, world-renowned chef Andrew Fairlie.

