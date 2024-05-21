Sheriff can ‘understand’ why raging Dundee gardener attacked parking meter with axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff can ‘understand’ why raging Dundee gardener attacked parking meter with axe

Myles Bancroft was fined for his angry act of vandalism.

By Gordon Currie
Myles Bancroft
Myles Bancroft. Image: Facebook.

A sheriff said he could “understand” why a raging Dundee gardener destroyed a parking ticket machine with an axe after being issued with multiple tickets outside his home.

A member of the public filmed Myles Bancroft as he took his frustrations out on the machine in the West End.

As he fined him £600 for the vandalism, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told Bancroft: “Regrettably, you will receive some publicity because of the nature of the offence and your employers might take the view it is gross misconduct.

“This was a serious matter.

“No doubt it would have been alarming for the member of the public who filmed you.

“You attacked the machine.

“Whilst I understand why you took your anger out on the machine, there were other ways of dealing with it than destroying the parking meter.”

Axe attack

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously how a passer-by filmed Bancroft, 39, as he came out of a Perth Road close swinging the axe before using it to destroy the local authority meter at 9am on September 11 2023.

Mill Wynd car park
The Mill Wynd car park in Dundee. Image: Google.

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan said: “It was a single head axe with a long wooden handle.

“He was swinging it at his side and was then observed to continually strike a parking meter with the axe, causing damage to it.”

Bancroft, of Perth Road, admitted wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging property and having an offensive weapon in Mill Wynd car park.

Debts

Solicitor John Boyle, defending, said his client is an NHS Trust gardener with an alcohol addiction problem

“His address backs onto it and he uses the car park.

“He had been abstinent for a significant period but the week before this he relapsed and was under the influence of alcohol.

“He had received a number of parking tickets that week because he had been drinking in the house and had not tended to the parking meter.”

Mr Boyle said Bancroft had not drunk since the incident and is seeking help for his addiction.

He said his client had a number of debts to pay.

He said Bancroft had been off work at the time of the incident but had since returned, although he is now formally under investigation and suspended on full pay.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

