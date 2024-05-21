Watch as Dundee ‘singing waitress’ performs Puppet on a String on her 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch as Dundee ‘singing waitress’ performs Puppet on a String on her 100th birthday

Helen Stewart has sung her way through life and even entertains staff in city centre shops.

By Claire Warrender

Dundee’s “singing waitress” celebrated her 100th birthday by belting out her favourite song on the karaoke.

Helen Stewart wore a tiara as she entertained party guests with her unique rendition of Sandie Shaw’s Eurovision classic Puppet on a String.

Helen, from Dundee, celebrates her 100th birthday with a song.
Helen, from Dundee, celebrates her 100th birthday with a song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The sprightly centenarian’s love of music has seen her sing her way through life.

She has attended concerts up and down the country – and she’s even been known to entertain staff in Dundee city centre as she does her shopping.

Daughter Joyce Mselli laughed: “Mum won the Leng Medal for singing when she was young and she’s never stopped since.

“She became known as the singing waitress.

“She worked in silver service in lots of hotels and restaurants in Dundee and she was always singing.”

Helen provides own entertainment on 100th birthday

Joyce adds: “We’ve bought her a karaoke machine for her 100th birthday.

“She already got a wee one but we thought we’d get her a bigger one.

“We were going to organise some entertainment for her but she said ‘no, I can sing myself’.

And sing she did, surrounded by bouquets of flowers, dozens of balloons and a huge birthday cake.

Helen was surrounded by her nearest and dearest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The star of the show! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Mum often still gets up and sings at parties. She loves Puppet on a String,” says Joyce.

“She always used to sing Alexander’s Ragtime Band but she’s gone off that.”

Helen’s hero is West End and Radio 2 star Michael Ball.

“Mum’s been to see him loads of times, even down in London,” says Joyce.

Joyce and husband Hamid organised a family barbecue for Helen at their home in Newport.

And among the guests were grandchildren Yasmin and Sam, who travelled from London to be with her.

Still lives independently

Joyce was well known during her working days, finishing up at the T-Bone Steakhouse in Dundee’s Union Street.

She had two children, daughter Joyce and late son Gordon.

And she still lives independently in the city.

“She’s out every day picking up her newspaper,” says Joyce.

“And she’s well-known in Marks and Spencer and Boots. She’s even been in Specsavers singing!”

