Watch as Dundee ‘singing waitress’ performs Puppet on a String on her 100th birthday

Dundee’s “singing waitress” celebrated her 100th birthday by belting out her favourite song on the karaoke.

Helen Stewart wore a tiara as she entertained party guests with her unique rendition of Sandie Shaw’s Eurovision classic Puppet on a String.

The sprightly centenarian’s love of music has seen her sing her way through life.

She has attended concerts up and down the country – and she’s even been known to entertain staff in Dundee city centre as she does her shopping.

Daughter Joyce Mselli laughed: “Mum won the Leng Medal for singing when she was young and she’s never stopped since.

“She became known as the singing waitress.

“She worked in silver service in lots of hotels and restaurants in Dundee and she was always singing.”

Helen provides own entertainment on 100th birthday

Joyce adds: “We’ve bought her a karaoke machine for her 100th birthday.

“She already got a wee one but we thought we’d get her a bigger one.

“We were going to organise some entertainment for her but she said ‘no, I can sing myself’.

And sing she did, surrounded by bouquets of flowers, dozens of balloons and a huge birthday cake.

“Mum often still gets up and sings at parties. She loves Puppet on a String,” says Joyce.

“She always used to sing Alexander’s Ragtime Band but she’s gone off that.”

Helen’s hero is West End and Radio 2 star Michael Ball.

“Mum’s been to see him loads of times, even down in London,” says Joyce.

Joyce and husband Hamid organised a family barbecue for Helen at their home in Newport.

And among the guests were grandchildren Yasmin and Sam, who travelled from London to be with her.

Still lives independently

Joyce was well known during her working days, finishing up at the T-Bone Steakhouse in Dundee’s Union Street.

She had two children, daughter Joyce and late son Gordon.

And she still lives independently in the city.

“She’s out every day picking up her newspaper,” says Joyce.

“And she’s well-known in Marks and Spencer and Boots. She’s even been in Specsavers singing!”