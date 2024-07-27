Not in Vain for Lee: Dundee crisis centre first birthday ‘bittersweet’ after family tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Not in Vain for Lee: Dundee crisis centre first birthday ‘bittersweet’ after family tragedy

Hope Point was opened last August following a six-year campaign.

Lesley Nicoll and daughter Kirsty Welsh at Hope Point in Dundee.
Lesley Nicoll and daughter Kirsty Welsh at Hope Point in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Lesley Nicoll and her daughter Kirsty Welsh will soon mark one year since their “dream came true” and Dundee’s first mental health crisis centre was opened.

It was the result of a six-year campaign after their son and brother Lee took his own life in 2017.

And since the Hope Point centre was opened last August, it has supported hundreds of people in distress – in person, by phone and by text.

Complete with comfy sofas, warm lighting, a play room for children and plenty of tea and biscuits the 24-hour unit is everything they ever wanted, they say.

Hope Point.
Children are welcome at Hope Point. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But its first birthday will be a bittersweet occasion.

It comes just months before the one-year anniversary of the sudden death of Lesley’s husband and Kirsty and Lee’s dad Phil Welsh, who fronted the high-profile campaign.

Tragically, he died aged 54 last October after suffering a heart attack.

‘We take comfort in knowing Dad saw Hope Point open’

It is a small comfort to Lesley, 55, and Kirsty, 29, that Phil witnessed the long-awaited opening of the centre before he died.

Speaking to me from her West End home, alongside her daughter, Lesley says: “I’m glad he was still here to see it.

“We got a tour of it when it opened. And it’s so homely. And that is what we wanted.

“We wanted people to come in and feel at ease.”

Phil Welsh, who died in October 2023, holding a photo of his son Lee, who died in 2017.
Phil Welsh holding a picture of his son Lee, who died in 2017. Image: DC Thomson.

Phil and Lesley launched their Not in Vain for Lee campaign after their son died aged 27.

The centre allows people of all ages to get compassionate support quickly and easily, without needing to be referred by a GP or the emergency services.

Although it is run and funded by mental health charity Penumbra, it is regularly boosted by donations from Not in Vain for Lee.

Figures show that in its first six months, Hope Point supported more than 1,700 people via drop in, phone and text.

Around 40% of these contacts took place outside of hours.

Kirsty campaigned for Hope Point alongside her mum and dad. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Kirsty, a staff nurse at Ninewells Hospital, says: “The statistics show that it was needed.

“It is mad to think, if the centre wasn’t there, would those people still be waiting for a referral for help?

“If Dad could see the statistics he would be very pleased.”

The centre is due to release its one-year figures ahead of its anniversary event on August 2.

‘The staff at Hope Point saved my life’

Testimonials from service users also highlight the remarkable impact the unit has had.

One, which has been shared on Hope Point’s Facebook page, reads: “I probably would have ended my life if it wasn’t for the support I received at the centre.”

Another says: “The staff at Hope Point saved my life. Amazing people. Amazing service.”

The “homely” centre has helped hundreds of people since it opened. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Lesley and Kirsty hope that the centre will help to “remove pressure” from frontline services, including GPs and police.

Lesley says: “GPs are not trained in this.

“I used to go to every appointment with Lee for his mental health issues.

“And I could write a list the length of my arm of the medication my son had thrown at him, rather than getting him help.”

Lee Welsh.
Music fan Lee suffered with his mental health for nine years before he died. Image: Supplied.

Lee, a dad of one and a keen musician, battled mental health issues for nine years before his death.

Kirsty adds: “And a referral for a psychologist can sometimes take up to six months.

“That is fine for someone who is not in immediate crisis – but what about those who are?

“We are not necessarily saying that if this centre was up and running while Lee was still alive that he would still be here today.

“But we would have liked to have had the opportunity to take him down another avenue that wasn’t the GP.”

The pair are also keen to stress that the centre is open to anyone and everyone.

“It is for people of all ages,” Lesley says. “It’s for people my age. It’s for people older. It’s for people younger.”

Kirsty adds: “I think we all know someone who is going through something.

“Prior to Lee passing, Dad had never experienced mental health issues.

“Then after Lee passed, it hit him out of nowhere – just like that.

“You don’t necessarily know what someone is going through until you are going through it yourself.”

‘Phil’s death was a complete shock – there was no warning’

It is something the mother and daughter have experienced themselves, particularly after losing Phil.

Recalling the morning her husband collapsed at home, Lesley says: “It was a complete shock.

“There was no warning.”

Despite receiving CPR from his wife, Kirsty and paramedics, Phil couldn’t be saved.

Phil Welsh on holiday in Bulgaria.
Phil on holiday in Bulgaria last summer. Image: Lesley Nicoll.

Lesley says: “We lost him three times.

“I got him back once, then between Lesley and the paramedic they got him back twice.

“And each time he came around, he was well aware.

“He was taking the mask off.

“He was saying to me, ‘Lesley, they’re putting a needle in me.’

“He hated needles.

“I thought because he was speaking to me that I must have gotten him back.”

Phil was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance and died a short time later.

Graffiti artist Syke created a mural in memory of Phil at Dudhope skate park.
Graffiti artist Syke created a mural in memory of Phil at Dudhope skate park. Image: Lesley Nicoll

News of his death was met by an outpouring of tributes from across the city.

A former Unison branch secretary at Dundee University, he was well-known in the area for his mental health and union work.

More than £2,000 was raised for Hope Point at his funeral, which was held at Logie and St John’s Cross Parish Church on Blackness Avenue.

Kirsty says: “I think Dundee is a place where the people come together.

“That really showed at his funeral.

“There were so many people there – work colleagues, friends.”

‘Phil was the backbone of the family – he kept us strong’

Phil, who was famous for his love of soul music and was often spotted around the city on his scooter, was buried next to his son at Birkhill Cemetery.

Lesley says: “Phil was the backbone of the family – he kept us strong.

“Although he was hurting after Lee, he was someone who, once he got his mind fixated on something, wouldn’t let it go.

“He was such a great speaker, especially when it came to interviews with the media regarding our campaign work.

“He was a very intelligent man.”

Phil and Lesley.
Phil and Lesley were together for 38 years. Image: Lesley Nicoll.

Lesley and Phil met aged 16 at Harris Academy and were together for 38 years.

In later years, they worked together at Dundee University, where Lesley is a team leader in campus security and Phil was a security and logistics supervisor.

He also held an English degree from the institution.

Life since Phil’s death has, Kirsty says, been full of “ups and downs”.

But a small boost came recently in the form of a citizen of the year award, announced by Dundee City Council in June.

Lesley, alongside her late husband, was nominated for the accolade by Dundee councillors Ken Lynn and Fraser MacPherson.

Lesley and Phil named citizens of the year by Dundee City Council

She says: “When I got the phone call saying, ‘Just to let you know, yourself and Phil have been chosen as citizens of the year’, I was like, ‘Oh God.'”

Kirsty laughs. “You were overwhelmed, weren’t you?”

“I was,” Lesley says. “I was totally in shock.

“I thought, ‘There are probably other people who have done far better things than me.'”

Kirsty adds: “We don’t do this for recognition or thanks or anything like that.

“We just do it to help people.

“The fact that they recognised Dad as well was brilliant.”

Lesley with the Lord Provost of Dundee Bill Campbell after she and Phil were named citizens of the year.
Lesley with the Lord Provost of Dundee Bill Campbell after she and Phil were named citizens of the year. Image: Dundee City Council.

Determined to grab life with both hands in light of recent events, the mother and daughter recently returned from a trip to New York.

Lesley says: “Me and Phil were meant to be going to New York next year.

“Then Kirsty said, ‘Why don’t you and I go now?’

“So we went for it. And it was great.

“We did all the things that Phil wanted to do and see – the whole tourist thing.

“It is somewhere he had always wanted to go.”

Lesley Nicoll and Kirsty Welsh at the centre.
Lesley and Kirsty are still fundraising for the centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The closeness of their bond is palpable.

“I’ve had a tough time,” Lesley says, reaching across the sofa for her daughter’s hand.

“But I thank God that I’ve got Kirsty.

“She keeps me going.”

What’s next for Not in Vain for Lee?

More events are currently in the works to raise funds for Hope Point, including Lesley’s annual Soup and Pudding Day.

She and Kirsty also want to ensure the continuation of Soul in the Cellar – a regular musical fundraiser event started by Phil and held at The Braes on Perth Road.

Because, despite achieving their dream of opening Hope Point, they have no plans to stop fighting for Lee.

And for Phil.

  • Hope Point  is located at 4 South Ward Road, and you can call 0800 955 0008 or text  01382 604 123. 
  • If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, Samaritans provide a safe place to talk 24 hours a day. Contact them for free on 116 123 or email  jo@samaritans.org.

More from Dundee

Aldi, Stack, Dundee
Aldi shoplift suspect slashed workers with sharpened keyring in Dundee
The overturned car at the Scott Fyffe Roundabout in Dundee.
Car overturns after crash on Dundee roundabout
Tayside Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell outside Bell Street Police Headquarters in Dundee
Meet the ice hockey player who is Tayside's first female police chief
Dundee SNP MSPs Shona Robison and Joe FitzPatrick. Image: DC Thomson.
Are Dundee SNP MSPs braced for defeat in 2026 after Westminster election scare?
High Street in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View
Couple charged after alleged £600 'dine-and-dash' spree throughout Tayside
Police vans in Corso Street on Friday
Residents tell of police using 'battering ram' to enter Dundee block of flats
Four weeks of roadworks are set to get underway on the Tay Road Bridge.
Tay Road Bridge closures planned over four weeks of roadworks
CR0049228, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Seagate Development with Hillcrest story. Picture Shows: Outside views of Seagate Development by Hillcrest at Trades Lane Dundee . Thursday 25th July 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look inside Dundee Seagate flats six years after build started
13
Fire at Adamson Court, Dundee.
Dundee multi safety fears after 'fireball trolley' lobbed out of lift onto landing
8
Jollyes has lodged plans for a store in Dundee
Pet shop chain Jollyes lodges plan to open new Dundee store

Conversation