Not in Vain for Lee: Dundee crisis centre first birthday ‘bittersweet’ after family tragedy

Lesley Nicoll and her daughter Kirsty Welsh will soon mark one year since their “dream came true” and Dundee’s first mental health crisis centre was opened.

It was the result of a six-year campaign after their son and brother Lee took his own life in 2017.

And since the Hope Point centre was opened last August, it has supported hundreds of people in distress – in person, by phone and by text.

Complete with comfy sofas, warm lighting, a play room for children and plenty of tea and biscuits the 24-hour unit is everything they ever wanted, they say.

But its first birthday will be a bittersweet occasion.

It comes just months before the one-year anniversary of the sudden death of Lesley’s husband and Kirsty and Lee’s dad Phil Welsh, who fronted the high-profile campaign.

Tragically, he died aged 54 last October after suffering a heart attack.

‘We take comfort in knowing Dad saw Hope Point open’

It is a small comfort to Lesley, 55, and Kirsty, 29, that Phil witnessed the long-awaited opening of the centre before he died.

Speaking to me from her West End home, alongside her daughter, Lesley says: “I’m glad he was still here to see it.

“We got a tour of it when it opened. And it’s so homely. And that is what we wanted.

“We wanted people to come in and feel at ease.”

Phil and Lesley launched their Not in Vain for Lee campaign after their son died aged 27.

The centre allows people of all ages to get compassionate support quickly and easily, without needing to be referred by a GP or the emergency services.

Although it is run and funded by mental health charity Penumbra, it is regularly boosted by donations from Not in Vain for Lee.

Figures show that in its first six months, Hope Point supported more than 1,700 people via drop in, phone and text.

Around 40% of these contacts took place outside of hours.

Kirsty, a staff nurse at Ninewells Hospital, says: “The statistics show that it was needed.

“It is mad to think, if the centre wasn’t there, would those people still be waiting for a referral for help?

“If Dad could see the statistics he would be very pleased.”

The centre is due to release its one-year figures ahead of its anniversary event on August 2.

‘The staff at Hope Point saved my life’

Testimonials from service users also highlight the remarkable impact the unit has had.

One, which has been shared on Hope Point’s Facebook page, reads: “I probably would have ended my life if it wasn’t for the support I received at the centre.”

Another says: “The staff at Hope Point saved my life. Amazing people. Amazing service.”

Lesley and Kirsty hope that the centre will help to “remove pressure” from frontline services, including GPs and police.

Lesley says: “GPs are not trained in this.

“I used to go to every appointment with Lee for his mental health issues.

“And I could write a list the length of my arm of the medication my son had thrown at him, rather than getting him help.”

Lee, a dad of one and a keen musician, battled mental health issues for nine years before his death.

Kirsty adds: “And a referral for a psychologist can sometimes take up to six months.

“That is fine for someone who is not in immediate crisis – but what about those who are?

“We are not necessarily saying that if this centre was up and running while Lee was still alive that he would still be here today.

“But we would have liked to have had the opportunity to take him down another avenue that wasn’t the GP.”

The pair are also keen to stress that the centre is open to anyone and everyone.

“It is for people of all ages,” Lesley says. “It’s for people my age. It’s for people older. It’s for people younger.”

Kirsty adds: “I think we all know someone who is going through something.

“Prior to Lee passing, Dad had never experienced mental health issues.

“Then after Lee passed, it hit him out of nowhere – just like that.

“You don’t necessarily know what someone is going through until you are going through it yourself.”

‘Phil’s death was a complete shock – there was no warning’

It is something the mother and daughter have experienced themselves, particularly after losing Phil.

Recalling the morning her husband collapsed at home, Lesley says: “It was a complete shock.

“There was no warning.”

Despite receiving CPR from his wife, Kirsty and paramedics, Phil couldn’t be saved.

Lesley says: “We lost him three times.

“I got him back once, then between Lesley and the paramedic they got him back twice.

“And each time he came around, he was well aware.

“He was taking the mask off.

“He was saying to me, ‘Lesley, they’re putting a needle in me.’

“He hated needles.

“I thought because he was speaking to me that I must have gotten him back.”

Phil was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance and died a short time later.

News of his death was met by an outpouring of tributes from across the city.

A former Unison branch secretary at Dundee University, he was well-known in the area for his mental health and union work.

More than £2,000 was raised for Hope Point at his funeral, which was held at Logie and St John’s Cross Parish Church on Blackness Avenue.

Kirsty says: “I think Dundee is a place where the people come together.

“That really showed at his funeral.

“There were so many people there – work colleagues, friends.”

‘Phil was the backbone of the family – he kept us strong’

Phil, who was famous for his love of soul music and was often spotted around the city on his scooter, was buried next to his son at Birkhill Cemetery.

Lesley says: “Phil was the backbone of the family – he kept us strong.

“Although he was hurting after Lee, he was someone who, once he got his mind fixated on something, wouldn’t let it go.

“He was such a great speaker, especially when it came to interviews with the media regarding our campaign work.

“He was a very intelligent man.”

Lesley and Phil met aged 16 at Harris Academy and were together for 38 years.

In later years, they worked together at Dundee University, where Lesley is a team leader in campus security and Phil was a security and logistics supervisor.

He also held an English degree from the institution.

Life since Phil’s death has, Kirsty says, been full of “ups and downs”.

But a small boost came recently in the form of a citizen of the year award, announced by Dundee City Council in June.

Lesley, alongside her late husband, was nominated for the accolade by Dundee councillors Ken Lynn and Fraser MacPherson.

Lesley and Phil named citizens of the year by Dundee City Council

She says: “When I got the phone call saying, ‘Just to let you know, yourself and Phil have been chosen as citizens of the year’, I was like, ‘Oh God.'”

Kirsty laughs. “You were overwhelmed, weren’t you?”

“I was,” Lesley says. “I was totally in shock.

“I thought, ‘There are probably other people who have done far better things than me.'”

Kirsty adds: “We don’t do this for recognition or thanks or anything like that.

“We just do it to help people.

“The fact that they recognised Dad as well was brilliant.”

Determined to grab life with both hands in light of recent events, the mother and daughter recently returned from a trip to New York.

Lesley says: “Me and Phil were meant to be going to New York next year.

“Then Kirsty said, ‘Why don’t you and I go now?’

“So we went for it. And it was great.

“We did all the things that Phil wanted to do and see – the whole tourist thing.

“It is somewhere he had always wanted to go.”

The closeness of their bond is palpable.

“I’ve had a tough time,” Lesley says, reaching across the sofa for her daughter’s hand.

“But I thank God that I’ve got Kirsty.

“She keeps me going.”

What’s next for Not in Vain for Lee?

More events are currently in the works to raise funds for Hope Point, including Lesley’s annual Soup and Pudding Day.

She and Kirsty also want to ensure the continuation of Soul in the Cellar – a regular musical fundraiser event started by Phil and held at The Braes on Perth Road.

Because, despite achieving their dream of opening Hope Point, they have no plans to stop fighting for Lee.

And for Phil.