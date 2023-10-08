Phil Welsh: Dundee dad who campaigned for mental health crisis centre dies suddenly

A Dundee dad who campaigned for the city’s first mental health crisis centre has died.

Phil Welsh, 54, passed away yesterday morning after taking unwell at his West End home.

Despite receiving CPR from his wife Lesley, the couple’s daughter Kirsty and paramedics, he couldn’t be saved.

His death comes six years after his son Lee’s suicide in 2017.

The tragedy sparked a successful campaign for a mental health crisis unit in Dundee.

Lesley Welsh: ‘Phil was my rock’

Speaking to The Courier, Lesley explained Phil hadn’t been feeling well for around a week.

She said: “He collapsed at the side of the bed on Saturday morning.

“Myself, Kirsty and the paramedics all carried out CPR and Phil fought so hard.”

He was taken to Ninewells by ambulance and died a short while later.

Devastated Lesley added: “He was my rock for 38 years.

“He was a very strong person and would do anything for anybody.

“I can only thank God that he lived long enough to see the opening of the centre he has campaigned so hard for for the past six years.”

Phil was well known for his love of soul music and was frequently seen on his scooter with friends on time off.

He was also formerly Unison branch secretary at Dundee University.

Tributes pour in for ‘man of principle’

Hundreds of tributes have poured in from across the city following the sad news.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “I have known Phil for many years both as a West End constituent and as a campaigner.

“He was respected by everyone as a man of principle whose campaigning for good mental health services and workers’ rights was second to none.

“I met him most recently just ten days ago and he was on top form, as always.

“It is heart-wrenching to learn of his passing and my thoughts are with Lesley and the family.”

Former West End Labour councillor Richard McCready said: “Phil will be missed by his family and friends and by those he represented through the union.”

Former Dundee West Labour MP Jim McGovern added: “It is hard to find appropriate words.

“At the moment I can only really say that this is such sad news for many people in Dundee and beyond, far beyond.”

How Phil’s tireless campaigning led to opening of crisis centre

Phil and Lesley launched their Not in Vain for Lee campaign after their son took his own life aged 27 in 2017.

The couple campaigned for Dundee’s first 24-hour self-referral mental health crisis centre, and Hope Point Community Wellbeing Centre finally opened in August this year.

The 24-hour facility, on South Ward Road, provides support to anyone struggling with their mental health via text, phone or in person without a referral from a GP.

At the time, Phil told The Courier of how the facility had brought him and his wife Lesley “so much encouragement”.

He said: “Six years next week will be Lee’s anniversary and the start of our campaign, and to see the doors open is just fantastic.

“People who are at that pinnacle of crisis can call up and either receive support over the phone or if necessary get themselves into the centre physically.

“People who are on the verge of suicide need instant support, not having to wait on a GP referral is a huge milestone.

“Due to the non-referral aspect, we are optimistic that this centre might alleviate police and ambulance time in dealing with folk who do require specialist and immediate care.”