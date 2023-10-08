Phil Welsh: Dundee dad who campaigned for mental health crisis centre dies suddenly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Phil Welsh: Dundee dad who campaigned for mental health crisis centre dies suddenly

Phil's devastated wife Lesley has paid tribute to 'her rock'.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Phil Welsh has died
Phil Welsh holding picture of son Lee, who died in 2017. Image: DC Thomson

A Dundee dad who campaigned for the city’s first mental health crisis centre has died.

Phil Welsh, 54, passed away yesterday morning after taking unwell at his West End home.

Despite receiving CPR from his wife Lesley, the couple’s daughter Kirsty and paramedics, he couldn’t be saved.

His death comes six years after his son Lee’s suicide in 2017.

The tragedy sparked a successful campaign for a mental health crisis unit in Dundee.

Lesley Welsh: ‘Phil was my rock’

Speaking to The Courier, Lesley explained Phil hadn’t been feeling well for around a week.

She said: “He collapsed at the side of the bed on Saturday morning.

“Myself, Kirsty and the paramedics all carried out CPR and Phil fought so hard.”

He was taken to Ninewells by ambulance and died a short while later.

Devastated Lesley added: “He was my rock for 38 years.

“He was a very strong person and would do anything for anybody.

“I can only thank God that he lived long enough to see the opening of the centre he has campaigned so hard for for the past six years.”

phil welsh death
Phil Welsh.

Phil was well known for his love of soul music and was frequently seen on his scooter with friends on time off.

He was also formerly Unison branch secretary at Dundee University.

Tributes pour in for ‘man of principle’

Hundreds of tributes have poured in from across the city following the sad news.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “I have known Phil for many years both as a West End constituent and as a campaigner.

“He was respected by everyone as a man of principle whose campaigning for good mental health services and workers’ rights was second to none.

“I met him most recently just ten days ago and he was on top form, as always.

Phil Welsh death
Phil on holiday in Bulgaria in August. Image: Lesley Nicoll

“It is heart-wrenching to learn of his passing and my thoughts are with Lesley and the family.”

Former West End Labour councillor Richard McCready said: “Phil will be missed by his family and friends and by those he represented through the union.”

Former Dundee West Labour MP Jim McGovern added: “It is hard to find appropriate words.

“At the moment I can only really say that this is such sad news for many people in Dundee and beyond, far beyond.”

How Phil’s tireless campaigning led to opening of crisis centre

Phil and Lesley launched their Not in Vain for Lee campaign after their son took his own life aged 27 in 2017.

The couple campaigned for Dundee’s first 24-hour self-referral mental health crisis centre, and Hope Point Community Wellbeing Centre finally opened in August this year.

The 24-hour facility, on South Ward Road, provides support to anyone struggling with their mental health via text, phone or in person without a referral from a GP.

Phil welsh death
Phil Welsh and Lesley Nicoll standing with mural tribute to their late son, Lee.

At the time, Phil told The Courier of how the facility had brought him and his wife Lesley “so much encouragement”.

He said: “Six years next week will be Lee’s anniversary and the start of our campaign, and to see the doors open is just fantastic.

“People who are at that pinnacle of crisis can call up and either receive support over the phone or if necessary get themselves into the centre physically.

“People who are on the verge of suicide need instant support, not having to wait on a GP referral is a huge milestone.

“Due to the non-referral aspect, we are optimistic that this centre might alleviate police and ambulance time in dealing with folk who do require specialist and immediate care.”

