18 Pictures as Dundee FC stars get into Christmas spirit by supporting toy appeal

Dundee FC players have got into the Christmas spirit by lending a hand to support disadvantaged youngsters in the city.

Several Dark Blues stars joined the Help for Kids team on Thursday to sort through thousands of presents that have been donated as part of the charity’s toy appeal.

The club and fans also supported the initiative when the charity collected donations outside Dens Park before last month’s game with Hibs.

A spokesperson for Dundee FC said: “We wanted to support the toy appeal this year because of the great work they do in the local area at Christmas time.”

Stacey Wallace of Help for Kids said: “We are very grateful to Dundee FC, their players and fans for the support and donations this year.”

Our photographer Kim Cessford joined players Pete McEleny, Seb Palmer-Houlden, Simon Murray, Finlay Robertson, Sammy Braybrook and Ethan Ingram as they became Santa’s little helpers on Thursday.