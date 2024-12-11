18 Pictures as Dundee FC stars get into Christmas spirit by supporting toy appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
18 Pictures as Dundee FC stars get into Christmas spirit by supporting toy appeal

The club collected donations at a match at Dens last month

Five players from DFC were at the Kingsway building today to help with the Help for Kids toys appeal. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Five players from DFC were at the Kingsway building today to help with the Help for Kids toys appeal. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

Dundee FC players have got into the Christmas spirit by lending a hand to support disadvantaged youngsters in the city.

Several Dark Blues stars joined the Help for Kids team on Thursday to sort through thousands of presents that have been donated as part of the charity’s toy appeal.

The club and fans also supported the initiative when the charity collected donations outside Dens Park before last month’s game with Hibs.

A spokesperson for Dundee FC said: “We wanted to support the toy appeal this year because of the great work they do in the local area at Christmas time.”

Stacey Wallace of Help for Kids said: “We are very grateful to Dundee FC, their players and fans for the support and donations this year.”

Our photographer Kim Cessford joined players Pete McEleny, Seb Palmer-Houlden, Simon Murray, Finlay Robertson, Sammy Braybrook and Ethan Ingram as they became Santa’s little helpers on Thursday.

The footballers help pack bags of presents.
Santa’s helpers- Pete McEleny, Seb Palmer-Houlden, Stacey Wallace, Simon Murray, Finlay Robertson, Sammy Braybrook and Ethan Ingram.
Simon Murray, Sammy Braybrook and Ethan Ingram, posed for a picture.
Ethan Ingram during a visit to B&M to collect more toys.
Loading up the carts during a visit to B&M to collect more toys.
Simon Murray helping to pick out the children’s toys.
Sammy Braybrook and Seb Palmer-Houlden helping to bag presents.
Ethan Ingram on a mission to collect the toys.
Simon Murray picking out some cool toys for the kids.
Stacking up the trolleys of loads of gifts.
Toys being collected from B&M for all the little boys and girls.
Sammy Braybrook testing his hula hoop skills during a visit to B&M to collect more toys.
Sammy Braybrook adding more toys to the trolleys.
Simon Murray leads his full trolley towards the tills.
Simon Murray and Sammy Braybrook help at the till.
The footballers help pack bags of presents.
Seb Palmer-Houlden helping to pack bags of presents.
Pete McEleny sorting the presents.

