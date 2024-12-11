Dundee FC 18 Pictures as Dundee FC stars get into Christmas spirit by supporting toy appeal The club collected donations at a match at Dens last month Five players from DFC were at the Kingsway building today to help with the Help for Kids toys appeal. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Lindsey Hamilton December 11 2024, 6:54pm December 11 2024, 6:54pm Share 18 Pictures as Dundee FC stars get into Christmas spirit by supporting toy appeal Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5143217/dundee-fc-players-help-for-kids-christmas-appeal-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee FC players have got into the Christmas spirit by lending a hand to support disadvantaged youngsters in the city. Several Dark Blues stars joined the Help for Kids team on Thursday to sort through thousands of presents that have been donated as part of the charity’s toy appeal. The club and fans also supported the initiative when the charity collected donations outside Dens Park before last month’s game with Hibs. A spokesperson for Dundee FC said: “We wanted to support the toy appeal this year because of the great work they do in the local area at Christmas time.” Stacey Wallace of Help for Kids said: “We are very grateful to Dundee FC, their players and fans for the support and donations this year.” Our photographer Kim Cessford joined players Pete McEleny, Seb Palmer-Houlden, Simon Murray, Finlay Robertson, Sammy Braybrook and Ethan Ingram as they became Santa’s little helpers on Thursday. The footballers help pack bags of presents. Santa’s helpers- Pete McEleny, Seb Palmer-Houlden, Stacey Wallace, Simon Murray, Finlay Robertson, Sammy Braybrook and Ethan Ingram. Simon Murray, Sammy Braybrook and Ethan Ingram, posed for a picture. Ethan Ingram during a visit to B&M to collect more toys. Loading up the carts during a visit to B&M to collect more toys. Simon Murray helping to pick out the children’s toys. Sammy Braybrook and Seb Palmer-Houlden helping to bag presents. Ethan Ingram on a mission to collect the toys. Simon Murray picking out some cool toys for the kids. Stacking up the trolleys of loads of gifts. Toys being collected from B&M for all the little boys and girls. Sammy Braybrook testing his hula hoop skills during a visit to B&M to collect more toys. Sammy Braybrook adding more toys to the trolleys. Simon Murray leads his full trolley towards the tills. Simon Murray and Sammy Braybrook help at the till. The footballers help pack bags of presents. Seb Palmer-Houlden helping to pack bags of presents. Pete McEleny sorting the presents.
Conversation