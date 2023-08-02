Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre: How and where to get mental health crisis help

A long-awaited centre for people suffering from a mental health crisis has finally opened in Dundee.

The centre – which is being run in a partnership between charity Penumbra and Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership – has been in the planning for several years but has been hit with a series of delays.

However, Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre is now available to help those who need it.

We have all you need to know about the centre.

Where is Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre?

The crisis centre is on South Ward Road in Dundee city centre, in offices formerly occupied by Hillcrest.

The building has been converted to suit the needs of those using its services.

How do you access or contact the crisis centre?

People can access or contact the community wellbeing centre in the following ways, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

No referral is necessary.

In person: 4 South Ward Road, Dundee

Call: 0800 9550008

Text: 01382 604123

Who can use Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre?

The centre is open to anyone who needs immediate mental health support.

A poster for the centre says: “Are you or someone you know feeling like you can’t go on?

“Are you struggling to see a way ahead?

“Let us help you stay safe and together find a way to positively solve the difficulties you are facing.

“There is always help. There is always hope.”

How will the crisis centre help?

Phil Welsh, who has long campaigned for a crisis centre in Dundee after the death of his son Lee to suicide, says it is an important step in improving people’s mental health.

He told The Courier: “The opening of the centre brings us so much encouragement.

“Six years next week will be Lee’s anniversary and the start of our campaign, and to see the doors open is just fantastic.

“The biggest difference between the wellbeing centre and (the NHS-run) Carseview Centre is the non-referral aspect.

“People who are at that pinnacle of crisis can call up and either receive support over the phone or, if necessary, get themselves into the centre physically.

“People who are on the verge of suicide need instant support and not having to wait on a GP referral is a huge milestone.

“Due to that, we are optimistic that this centre might alleviate police and ambulance time in dealing with folk who do require specialist and immediate care.”

He added: “This has been a long but extremely worthwhile campaign. If this centre can prevent one person taking their own life then that exemplifies its worth.

“However, we are optimistic that this new resource will offer hope and support to so many more, in a city plagued by mental health issues.”