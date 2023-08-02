Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre: How and where to get mental health crisis help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre: How and where to get mental health crisis help

The new facility is up and running in the city centre after a long campaign.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre on South Ward Road in Dundee
Dundee's new Community Wellbeing Centre has opened o South Ward Road: Google Street View

A long-awaited centre for people suffering from a mental health crisis has finally opened in Dundee.

The centre – which is being run in a partnership between charity Penumbra and Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership – has been in the planning for several years but has been hit with a series of delays.

However, Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre is now available to help those who need it.

We have all you need to know about the centre.

Where is Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre?

The crisis centre is on South Ward Road in Dundee city centre, in offices formerly occupied by Hillcrest.

The building has been converted to suit the needs of those using its services.

How do you access or contact the crisis centre?

People can access or contact the community wellbeing centre in the following ways, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

No referral is necessary.

In person: 4 South Ward Road, Dundee

Call: 0800 9550008

Text: 01382 604123

Who can use Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre?

The centre is open to anyone who needs immediate mental health support.

A poster for the centre says: “Are you or someone you know feeling like you can’t go on?

“Are you struggling to see a way ahead?

“Let us help you stay safe and together find a way to positively solve the difficulties you are facing.

“There is always help. There is always hope.”

How will the crisis centre help?

Phil Welsh, who has long campaigned for a crisis centre in Dundee after the death of his son Lee to suicide, says it is an important step in improving people’s mental health.

He told The Courier: “The opening of the centre brings us so much encouragement.

“Six years next week will be Lee’s anniversary and the start of our campaign, and to see the doors open is just fantastic.

“The biggest difference between the wellbeing centre and (the NHS-run) Carseview Centre is the non-referral aspect.

Phil Welsh holding a photo of his son Lee, who died from suicide
Phil Welsh with a picture of his son Lee. Image: DC Thomson

“People who are at that pinnacle of crisis can call up and either receive support over the phone or, if necessary, get themselves into the centre physically.

“People who are on the verge of suicide need instant support and not having to wait on a GP referral is a huge milestone.

“Due to that, we are optimistic that this centre might alleviate police and ambulance time in dealing with folk who do require specialist and immediate care.”

He added: “This has been a long but extremely worthwhile campaign. If this centre can prevent one person taking their own life then that exemplifies its worth.

“However, we are optimistic that this new resource will offer hope and support to so many more, in a city plagued by mental health issues.”

