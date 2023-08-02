Readers react to Peter Vardy CARZ Dundee closure plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to Peter Vardy CARZ Dundee closure plans

Several readers have highlighted poor customer service issues, but expressed concern for the scale of potential job losses.

By Rob McLaren
Peter Vardy Carz on Kingsway, Dundee. Kingsway, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Peter Vardy has announced it is consulting with staff on plans to close its CARZ dealership in Dundee.

The Broomhill Road purpose-built dealership opened six years ago at a cost of £7 million.

A 30-day consultation period is now under way for dozens of staff, with a closure date to be confirmed after the end of this process.

Hundreds of Courier and Evening Telegraph readers responded to the news on social media.

Poor customer service claims

Several noted problems they have had with vehicles purchased from the site. At the end of June disgruntled drivers held a protest claiming the dealership sold them vehicles with underlying issues.

Adelle Smith said: “Three of us in our household were looking for cars, all of us had bad experiences with them individually. Wouldn’t go near them.”

Alex Dunn said: “You reap what you sow. Treated many locals with contempt with poor, poor customer service and a couldn’t care less attitude.”

De Rek added: “Had two poor experiences with them, neither of which stemmed from local staff – company level processes and rules killed both deals for different reasons.”

Peter Vardy Carz at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, off Kingsway, Dundee.

However, Laura Drurie said: “Got a car from them and have nothing but praise for them.”

Linn Garden said the Dundee dealership missed out on a sale, saying: “Lost our sale as assistant needed to go home just as we were about to buy a £17k car would have taken another five mins to complete the paperwork. Their loss big time.”

Several expressed surprise that the Dundee dealership asked them to sign in even if they were there to browse available cars.

John Melville said: “It was like walking into a nightclub with some bloke on the door with the ear piece in. Sign in before you get escorted around. Left without buying as I hate that. No wonder they are closing.”

Challenging car market

Explaining the reasons behind the closure plans, Peter Vardy said there were fewer used cars aged under three years coming onto the market. This is due to shortages of new cars being produced when Covid hit in 2020.

Jason Smith said the closure news was a “sign of the times”. He adds: “Car market hard at the moment. Money is tight and interest rates gone high making finance deals less attractive.”

The Peter Vardy premises was initially a CarStore selling new vehicles.

Lynn McAlpine said: “It’s at a short downturn cause everyone bought a new one when they were furloughed.”

Andrew Bell said: “If cars weren’t so expensive people would change their car more often.”

Meanwhile Gee Magilton said the plans were “good news for smaller companies”.

Job losses concern

Many readers have expressed concern for staff who could lose their jobs. Peter Vardy says it hopes to offer staff alternative roles within the business.

Tony MacDonald said: “We all work for companies that push us to do things we aren’t fully on board with but rarely under the pressure that these guys are working under on a daily basis.

“Get a grip and remember in this current climate your job might be next.”

Richard Davies adds: “The car trade is a revolving door for staff, they will just move to other dealers.”

