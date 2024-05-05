IN PICTURES: Angus classic tractor run hits the road for MND Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Angus classic tractor run hits the road for MND Scotland

Letham enthusiast Dave Findlay organises the annual Angus tractor run for owners of classic and vintage models.

Six-year-olds David Brown (left) and Joe Ritchie have a seat in one of the machines. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

A convoy of old tractors took to the roads of Angus for a charity run around the county.

Letham enthusiast Dave Findlay organises the annual tour and drew a turnout of more than 30 interesting machines.

The Sunday event raised money for MND Scotland.

It was chosen after event marshall Debbie Nicoll’s uncle was diagnosed with MND.

Young boy on vintage tractor in Angus charity run.
Three-year-old Cameron McGregor picks his favourite. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Owners from Angus and Aberdeenshire took part.

The run started from Pickerton on the Forfar to Montrose road and headed on to Guthrie and Redford.

It then enjoyed a welcome lunch stop at Inverarity Church hall before the drivers got back in the seat to finish off the 36-mile loop back at Pickerton.

And Angus showers made it a bit of an adventure for owners without a cab.

Retired lorry driver Dave led the way on the 1962 Nuffield 4/60 he has owned for more than 15 years.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall saw the tractors set off.

Vintage Angus tractor run for MND
A wave and we’re off.
Convoy of tractors in rural Angus.
The convoy takes to the road.
Old tractor on Angus charity run.
Two’s company.
Old Ford tractor in Angus run.
A Ford in a Massey Ferguson sandwich.
Massey Ferguson on Angus charity tractor run.
The famous Massey 135.
Charity tractor run around Angus for MND.
Open-top Sunday driving.
Angus vintage tractor enthusiast Dave Findlay on his Nuffield.
Organiser Dave Findlay aboard his pride and joy.
Vintage tractors take part in Angus charity run.
Lots of variety.
Vintage charity tractor run in Angus for MND.
Thumbs up from this owner.
Ford 6610 classic tractor on Angus charity run.
Owen Brown with his Ford at Pickerton Farm.
Charity Angus vintage tractor run sets off.
Participants came from Angus and Aberdeenshire.
Charity tractor run at Pickerton Farm in Angus.
Talking tractors before setting off.
Charity Angus tractor run for MND Scotland.
Organiser Dave Findlay and Debbie Nicoll whose family loss inspired the MND Scotland fundraiser.
Charity Angus tractor run for MND Scotland.
Sunday style.
Tractors on a charity run through Angus.
Big and small take the road to Guthrie.
Old Ford tractor in Angus charity run.
Lined up and ready to go.
Forfar tractor classis grille.
A well cared for classic.
Classic tractors on Angus charity run for MND Scotland.
Admiring the array of machinery.
Dave Findlay leading a convoy of classic tractors on a charity run.
Organiser Dave Findlay leads the way on his old Nuffield.

 

 

 

 

