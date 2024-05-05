IN PICTURES: Angus classic tractor run hits the road for MND Scotland

A convoy of old tractors took to the roads of Angus for a charity run around the county.

Letham enthusiast Dave Findlay organises the annual tour and drew a turnout of more than 30 interesting machines.

The Sunday event raised money for MND Scotland.

It was chosen after event marshall Debbie Nicoll’s uncle was diagnosed with MND.

Owners from Angus and Aberdeenshire took part.

The run started from Pickerton on the Forfar to Montrose road and headed on to Guthrie and Redford.

It then enjoyed a welcome lunch stop at Inverarity Church hall before the drivers got back in the seat to finish off the 36-mile loop back at Pickerton.

And Angus showers made it a bit of an adventure for owners without a cab.

Retired lorry driver Dave led the way on the 1962 Nuffield 4/60 he has owned for more than 15 years.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall saw the tractors set off.