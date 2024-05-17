Teenagers charged after near miss on the railway lines in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Teenagers charged after near miss on the railway lines in Arbroath

The boys were said to have been on the tracks shortly before a train went past

By Lindsey Hamilton
Teens charged for being on the railway lines in Arbroath
The railway lines near the Westway Retail Park, Arbroath. Image: Google Maps

Two teenagers have been charged with trespassing on the railway line in Arbroath.

The two 15-year-old boys were said to be on the railway tracks shortly before a train went past earlier this week.

Police Scotland say the incident happened in the area of the Westway Retail Park on  Tuesday.

The boys were traced on the railway lines.

They were taken home and charged.

‘Monumentally dangerous’ to go on Arbroath railway line

Police say that officers have dealt with several similar incidents involving youths on the railway lines running parallel to the A92 near McDonald’s.

Sergeant Garry Miller from Arbroath police office said: “Actions like these are monumentally dangerous and pose huge risks, not just to those running across the tracks, but to the people on the trains, and to officers who have to deal with them.

“We cannot state strongly enough how foolish it is to cross railway lines which are in use, and as has happened this week, anyone found doing so will be dealt with accordingly.”

