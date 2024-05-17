Teenagers charged after near miss on the railway lines in Arbroath

Two teenagers have been charged with trespassing on the railway line in Arbroath.

The two 15-year-old boys were said to be on the railway tracks shortly before a train went past earlier this week.

Police Scotland say the incident happened in the area of the Westway Retail Park on Tuesday.

The boys were traced on the railway lines.

They were taken home and charged.

‘Monumentally dangerous’ to go on Arbroath railway line

Police say that officers have dealt with several similar incidents involving youths on the railway lines running parallel to the A92 near McDonald’s.

Sergeant Garry Miller from Arbroath police office said: “Actions like these are monumentally dangerous and pose huge risks, not just to those running across the tracks, but to the people on the trains, and to officers who have to deal with them.

“We cannot state strongly enough how foolish it is to cross railway lines which are in use, and as has happened this week, anyone found doing so will be dealt with accordingly.”