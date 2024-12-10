Routes revealed as Santa’s sleigh set to tour Dundee housing schemes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Routes revealed as Santa’s sleigh set to tour Dundee housing schemes

Several villages on the outskirts of the city will also receive a visit.

By Andrew Robson
Santa's Sleigh traveling through Dundee in 2020.
Santa’s sleigh will return to streets across Dundee and several surrounding villages in the run-up to Christmas.

Organised by the Dundee Round Table, Saint Nick and his team of helpers will spread festive cheer to hundreds of homes over the next couple of weeks.

Starting tonight (Tuesday), volunteers will be collecting money for charity at each event.

All the sleigh runs will start at 6pm.

The full list of visits by Santa is as follows.

Dykes of Gray

The Dykes of Gray Santa sleigh route
The Dykes of Gray route map. Image: Dundee Round Table

Santa visits Dykes of Grey on Tuesday December 10.

The sleigh will set off from the Spar on Braes of Gray Road and will make stops at the corner of Grayburn Gardens and the show home on Nethergray Gait.

Donations will be collected by YMCA Broughty Ferry.

Ardler

The Ardler Santa Sleigh route map
The Ardler route map. Image: Dundee Round Table

On Wednesday December 11 Santa will visit Ardler.

Starting at Downfield Gold Club, the sleigh will first stop opposite the Ardler Complex before looping around Gleneagles Avenue.

The second stop will be made at the corner of Wentworth Road and Turnberry Avenue.

Donations will be collected by Maggie’s. 

Elmwood

The Elmwood Santa sleigh route map
The Elmwood route map. Image: Dundee Round Table

Saint Nick will pass through the streets of Elmwood on Thursday December 12.

Starting at the bottom of Dalrymple Street, Santa will make stops at Dalrymple Terrace and Birnam Place – where the route ends.

He will pass through Elwood Road, Deanbank Street, Hayston Terrace, Nevay Terrace, Eassie Terrace and Glamis Road.

Alzheimer Scotland will collect donations.

Craigowl

The Craigowl Santa sleigh route map
The Craigowl route map. Image: Dundee Round Table

On Tuesday December 17 Santa and his team of festive helpers will come to Craigowl.

Starting at St Martin Avenue, the sleigh will head along St Marin Crescent before making its first stop at the corner of Adam Drive and Newall Avenue.

It will then head along Newall Terrace before making a second stop at St Martin Crescent.

Donations will be collected by Dundee West Community Trust. 

Invergowrie

The Invergowrie route map.
The Invergowrie route map. Image: Dundee Round Table

Next up for Father Christmas is Invergowrie on Wednesday December 18. 

Starting at the top of Burnside Road, he will make his first stop outside Invergowrie Train Station before heading along Station Road, Errol Road and Park Road. 

The sleigh will then pass Mylnefield Road before stopping outside the church where the route ends.

Liff and Fowlis

The Liff and Fowlis Santa sleigh route map
The Liff and Fowlis route map. Image: Dundee Round Table

On Thursday December 19 Santa will pass through Liff and Fowlis.

Starting on Smiddy Brae opposite Village Green the sleigh will travel along Kirk Road making its first stop at the bottom of Westgreen Wynd.

They will then head along Liff Road, stopping by the North Road bus stop before the route ends on South Drive. 

Dundee Bairns will collect donations along the route.

Gowrie Park

The Gowrie park Santa Sleigh route map
The Gowrie Park route map. Image: Dundee Round Table

The final route of the year will be Gowrie Park on Sunday December 22. 

Santa’s journey will begin and end on Mallaig Avenue. 

The team will travel through Ullapool Crescent, Greenstone Terrace, Lochinver Crescent, Dornie Place, Ledmore Terrace, Arisaig Gardens and Strathaird Place. 

Will Santa visit any other Dundee estates?

In response to a Facebook question about whether Santa will visit other parts of Dundee, the Round Table said: “We would love to add more routes.

“(However) we don’t want to stop going to where we have been in past years (and) we need more members/volunteers.

“If we had more members wanting to join Round Table we can offer more routes, as it stands the volunteers are already doing 4-6 nights each in a busy festive period.

“Please feel free to share so we can offer more next year!”

Conversation