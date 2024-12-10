Routes revealed as Santa’s sleigh set to tour Dundee housing schemes

Santa’s sleigh will return to streets across Dundee and several surrounding villages in the run-up to Christmas.

Organised by the Dundee Round Table, Saint Nick and his team of helpers will spread festive cheer to hundreds of homes over the next couple of weeks.

Starting tonight (Tuesday), volunteers will be collecting money for charity at each event.

All the sleigh runs will start at 6pm.

The full list of visits by Santa is as follows.

Dykes of Gray

Santa visits Dykes of Grey on Tuesday December 10.

The sleigh will set off from the Spar on Braes of Gray Road and will make stops at the corner of Grayburn Gardens and the show home on Nethergray Gait.

Donations will be collected by YMCA Broughty Ferry.

Ardler

On Wednesday December 11 Santa will visit Ardler.

Starting at Downfield Gold Club, the sleigh will first stop opposite the Ardler Complex before looping around Gleneagles Avenue.

The second stop will be made at the corner of Wentworth Road and Turnberry Avenue.

Donations will be collected by Maggie’s.

Elmwood

Saint Nick will pass through the streets of Elmwood on Thursday December 12.

Starting at the bottom of Dalrymple Street, Santa will make stops at Dalrymple Terrace and Birnam Place – where the route ends.

He will pass through Elwood Road, Deanbank Street, Hayston Terrace, Nevay Terrace, Eassie Terrace and Glamis Road.

Alzheimer Scotland will collect donations.

Craigowl

On Tuesday December 17 Santa and his team of festive helpers will come to Craigowl.

Starting at St Martin Avenue, the sleigh will head along St Marin Crescent before making its first stop at the corner of Adam Drive and Newall Avenue.

It will then head along Newall Terrace before making a second stop at St Martin Crescent.

Donations will be collected by Dundee West Community Trust.

Invergowrie

Next up for Father Christmas is Invergowrie on Wednesday December 18.

Starting at the top of Burnside Road, he will make his first stop outside Invergowrie Train Station before heading along Station Road, Errol Road and Park Road.

The sleigh will then pass Mylnefield Road before stopping outside the church where the route ends.

Liff and Fowlis

On Thursday December 19 Santa will pass through Liff and Fowlis.

Starting on Smiddy Brae opposite Village Green the sleigh will travel along Kirk Road making its first stop at the bottom of Westgreen Wynd.

They will then head along Liff Road, stopping by the North Road bus stop before the route ends on South Drive.

Dundee Bairns will collect donations along the route.

Gowrie Park

The final route of the year will be Gowrie Park on Sunday December 22.

Santa’s journey will begin and end on Mallaig Avenue.

The team will travel through Ullapool Crescent, Greenstone Terrace, Lochinver Crescent, Dornie Place, Ledmore Terrace, Arisaig Gardens and Strathaird Place.

Will Santa visit any other Dundee estates?

In response to a Facebook question about whether Santa will visit other parts of Dundee, the Round Table said: “We would love to add more routes.

“(However) we don’t want to stop going to where we have been in past years (and) we need more members/volunteers.

“If we had more members wanting to join Round Table we can offer more routes, as it stands the volunteers are already doing 4-6 nights each in a busy festive period.

“Please feel free to share so we can offer more next year!”