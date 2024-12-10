Derelict Stirling shop to be demolished and new houses built

A derelict shop in Stirling will be demolished to make way for two houses.

Plans to flatten the former Johal Convenience Store in Causewayhead have been given the green light by councillors, subject to conditions.

During a meeting of Stirling Council’s planning and regulation panel today (December 10), councillors briefly discussed concerns over pavement access to the playpark at the rear of the proposed properties.

However, ultimately, it was decided this would not prove to be an issue.

Mohammed Niaz and Mohammed Anwar aim to build two houses, one with four bedrooms and the other with five.

The latter will have an accessible bedroom and toilet on the ground floor, while the former has space for a playroom.

Both properties will have a kitchen-dining area and a family room.

Parking provision would be off-street at the front of the houses, and garden space will be created at the front and rear of the properties.

Causewayhead neighbours lodged objections

The plans were approved despite initially being met with numerous objections from neighbouring properties on Munro Avenue.

There were concerns around the new homes blocking out light for existing residents, privacy, demand for parking, noise, and the potential for 20 people to be housed in the properties.

Beth Drysdale worried that the site was “too small” for the proposals, while Aileen Ramsay described the plans as “out of keeping with others in the area”.

Fiona Macleod wrote: “This is a massive overdevelopment of the site, of a scale and design that do not complement the existing homes and will result in a build which will dominate the site and its surroundings.”

A previous similar application by Mr Niaz in 2020 was refused.

At that time, the plans were for two houses and a double garage, but the applicant did not have the support of councillors or local residents.

Planning reference: 24/00378/FUL

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook