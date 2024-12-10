Derelict Stirling shop to be demolished and new houses built

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derelict Stirling shop to be demolished and new houses built

Plans to flatten the former Johal Convenience Store in Causewayhead have been given the green light by councillors.

By Isla Glen
Johal Convenience Store has been a local eyesore for years. Image: Google Street View
A derelict shop in Stirling will be demolished to make way for two houses.

Plans to flatten the former Johal Convenience Store in Causewayhead have been given the green light by councillors, subject to conditions.

During a meeting of Stirling Council’s planning and regulation panel today (December 10), councillors briefly discussed concerns over pavement access to the playpark at the rear of the proposed properties.

However, ultimately, it was decided this would not prove to be an issue.

Mohammed Niaz and Mohammed Anwar aim to build two houses, one with four bedrooms and the other with five.

The latter will have an accessible bedroom and toilet on the ground floor, while the former has space for a playroom.

Both properties will have a kitchen-dining area and a family room.

Parking provision would be off-street at the front of the houses, and garden space will be created at the front and rear of the properties.

The floorplan for house two includes an accessible room. Image: Helix Architecture Studio

Causewayhead neighbours lodged objections

The plans were approved despite initially being met with numerous objections from neighbouring properties on Munro Avenue.

There were concerns around the new homes blocking out light for existing residents, privacy, demand for parking, noise, and the potential for 20 people to be housed in the properties.

Beth Drysdale worried that the site was “too small” for the proposals, while Aileen Ramsay described the plans as “out of keeping with others in the area”.

Fiona Macleod wrote: “This is a massive overdevelopment of the site, of a scale and design that do not complement the existing homes and will result in a build which will dominate the site and its surroundings.”

House one will have a dedicated play room and toy store. Image: Helix Architecture Studio

A previous similar application by Mr Niaz in 2020 was refused.

At that time, the plans were for two houses and a double garage, but the applicant did not have the support of councillors or local residents.

  • Planning reference: 24/00378/FUL

Conversation