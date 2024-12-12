Angus Council sticking with 75% climate change target which caused controversy at Holyrood

Angus Council will continue a push towards reducing emissions by 75% by 2030 – even after the Scottish Government admitted earlier this year the target was out of reach.

But the authority must find ways of getting back on track after new figures revealed it has fallen behind its own carbon-reduction aims.

Since 2012, the council has cut emissions by 60%.

However, a year-on-year drop of 4.6% in 2023/24 is behind the annual target of 5.8%.

Councillors have been told next year’s figure must hit 6.3% to keep the 75% target in sight.

Environment and climate change manager Antony McGuinness told the area’s policy and resources committee Angus had decided to stay focused on the 75% reduction target.

“During April 2024 the Scottish Government conceded its 2030 target of a 75% reduction as being out of reach,” he said.

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Mairi McAllan said at that time a system measuring emissions every five years would be introduced instead.

The u-turn was a key factor in the breakdown of the SNP/Green coalition at Holyrood.

Mr McGuiness added: “However, the council agreed to strive to achieve that target.”

Council buildings and operations account for around two-thirds of the authority’s emissions so tackling that is a “massive project”, councillors were told.

The official said staff resources were a council-wide factor in hitting the target.

Monifieth High energy efficiency

But the development of Monifieth’s new £65 million high school campus is being seen as a valuable step towards net zero.

The new building is scheduled to open next summer.

It is being built to Passivhaus standard, an international standard of energy efficiency.

Committee convener and council leader Bill Duff said: “I was speaking to a colleague in Perth and Kinross who was telling us the heating costs of a new primary built to Passivhaus standard were around a third, for a building of a similar size.

“That would be probably a two-thirds reduction in carbon emissions.”

He also hinted the council’s capital plan will include a pilot project for low carbon heating in some Angus schools.

“We have got some things under way. Obviously it’s small steps but there are things going on.”