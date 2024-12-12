Angus Council sticking with 75% climate change target which caused controversy at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council sticking with 75% climate change target which caused controversy at Holyrood

New data has revealed Angus Council has fallen behind year-on-year targets which would help the authority cut its carbon emissions by 75% by 2030.

By Graham Brown
The new 1,200-pupil Monifieth learning campus will be built to Passivhaus energy-saving standard. Image: NORR Architects
The new 1,200-pupil Monifieth learning campus will be built to Passivhaus energy-saving standard. Image: NORR Architects

Angus Council will continue a push towards reducing emissions by 75% by 2030 – even after the Scottish Government admitted earlier this year the target was out of reach.

But the authority must find ways of getting back on track after new figures revealed it has fallen behind its own carbon-reduction aims.

Since 2012, the council has cut emissions by 60%.

However, a year-on-year drop of 4.6% in 2023/24 is behind the annual target of 5.8%.

Councillors have been told next year’s figure must hit 6.3% to keep the 75% target in sight.

Environment and climate change manager Antony McGuinness told the area’s policy and resources committee Angus had decided to stay focused on the 75% reduction target.

“During April 2024 the Scottish Government conceded its 2030 target of a 75% reduction as being out of reach,” he said.

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Mairi McAllan said at that time a system measuring emissions every five years would be introduced instead.

SNP minister Mairi McAllan. Image: PA
SNP minister Mairi McAllan. Image: PA

The u-turn was a key factor in the breakdown of the SNP/Green coalition at Holyrood.

Mr McGuiness added: “However, the council agreed to strive to achieve that target.”

Council buildings and operations account for around two-thirds of the authority’s emissions so tackling that is a “massive project”, councillors were told.

The official said staff resources were a council-wide factor in hitting the target.

Monifieth High energy efficiency

But the development of Monifieth’s new £65 million high school campus is being seen as a valuable step towards net zero.

The new building is scheduled to open next summer.

It is being built to Passivhaus standard, an international standard of energy efficiency.

Monifieth learning campus design.
Monifieth learning campus is scheduled to open in summer 2025. Image: NORR architects

Committee convener and council leader Bill Duff said: “I was speaking to a colleague in Perth and Kinross who was telling us the heating costs of a new primary built to Passivhaus standard were around a third, for a building of a similar size.

“That would be probably a two-thirds reduction in carbon emissions.”

He also hinted the council’s capital plan will include a pilot project for low carbon heating in some Angus schools.

“We have got some things under way. Obviously it’s small steps but there are things going on.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Iain MaGregor at Forfar Sheriff Court
Former parcel courier guilty of injuring four in Angus road crash
Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Stonehaven rail crash fatal accident inquiry to begin next month
Cortachy church sale
200-year-old Angus church on verge of being sold
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside data breach probe after 125 patient records released in error
Guthrie Batchelor has twice won permission for the Dundtrune crematorium development. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied
Angus farmer's frustration over second Court of Session bid to halt £5m crematorium
3
People living in and around Tealing are fighting the substation proposal. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
200-acre Tealing electricity substation plan sparks flood of local objections
Blair Anderson
Man set fire to brother-in-law's front door in Dundee family feud
Colin Bandeen
Child rapist torched Angus motorsport business as net closed
Santa's Sleigh traveling through Dundee in 2020.
Routes revealed as Santa's sleigh set to tour Dundee housing schemes
Joyce Lyon with her grand-daughter Nicky, and son and daughter-in-law Phil and Carol. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Monifieth's Joyce celebrates 100th birthday with Befrienders

Conversation