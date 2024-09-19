£66.5m new Monifieth High on time and budget – but SQA exams ‘pinch point’ looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£66.5m new Monifieth High on time and budget – but SQA exams ‘pinch point’ looms

Angus Council's education chief has warned pupils might have to sit examinations in other community buildings next spring.

By Graham Brown
The new 1,200-pupil secondary will open in 2025. Image: NORR Architects
The new 1,200-pupil secondary will open in 2025. Image: NORR Architects

Monifieth’s new £66.5 million pound high school campus remains on schedule and on budget.

In a bang up-to-date progress report on the under-construction learning campus, Angus councillors were assured progress on the authority’s biggest ever infrastructure project is firmly on track.

But it brought an early note of caution the timing of the build might mean an exams flit for pupils next spring.

It would avoid the youngsters having to sit Highers and other exams beside a busy building site.

Otherwise construction crews might have to down tools on the busiest exam days.

Work is progressing well on the new high school and community campus beside the existing secondary.

Monifieth High project a year in

Robertson Construction started the 24-month build last summer.

The new building is scheduled for completion in July 2025. It incorporates an early years facility and swimming pool alongside the 1,200-pupil replacement high school.

How the new Monifieth High School will look.
How the new Monifieth High School will look. Image: NORR architects

Angus education director and interim deputy chief executive Kelly McIntosh briefed members on progress at the latest full council meeting.

She said: “The plan is on time and on budget.

“However this is the time when the focus of the build will see many more contractors come onto the site.

“It is logistically more difficult to manage and that increases the risk of slippage in the timeline.”

Monifieth High School campus progress.
Work on the pool plant room earlier in the build. Image: Angus Council

And she added: “The next SQA examination diet next April and May also requires us to have certain conditions in the old school building for young people undergoing exams at that time.

“So that will be another pinch-point,” said Ms McIntosh.

“We’re looking at whether we can have other buildings in the Monifieth community designated as centres for examinations,” she added.

“That’s not quite as simple as it sounds, I’m sure you can understand.

“So that’s another time when we might lose a few days on big examination days. But otherwise everything is on track.”

Summer 2025 move to new school

The high school decant is programmed for July next year.

Demolition of the current Monifieth High will then take place as part of the year-long second phase of the project.

In May, Angus finance director Ian Lorimer revealed a developer contribution boost for the project.

He said revised housebuilder contribution which the council seeks for infrastructure upgrades was closer to £5m than the originally projected £2.7m.

A recent study by The Courier revealed the present Monifieth High to be close to its 1,060-pupil capacity.

You can check how full your local Angus school is HERE.

