£66.5m new Monifieth High on time and budget – but SQA exams ‘pinch point’ looms

Monifieth’s new £66.5 million pound high school campus remains on schedule and on budget.

In a bang up-to-date progress report on the under-construction learning campus, Angus councillors were assured progress on the authority’s biggest ever infrastructure project is firmly on track.

But it brought an early note of caution the timing of the build might mean an exams flit for pupils next spring.

It would avoid the youngsters having to sit Highers and other exams beside a busy building site.

Otherwise construction crews might have to down tools on the busiest exam days.

Work is progressing well on the new high school and community campus beside the existing secondary.

Monifieth High project a year in

Robertson Construction started the 24-month build last summer.

The new building is scheduled for completion in July 2025. It incorporates an early years facility and swimming pool alongside the 1,200-pupil replacement high school.

Angus education director and interim deputy chief executive Kelly McIntosh briefed members on progress at the latest full council meeting.

She said: “The plan is on time and on budget.

“However this is the time when the focus of the build will see many more contractors come onto the site.

“It is logistically more difficult to manage and that increases the risk of slippage in the timeline.”

And she added: “The next SQA examination diet next April and May also requires us to have certain conditions in the old school building for young people undergoing exams at that time.

“So that will be another pinch-point,” said Ms McIntosh.

“We’re looking at whether we can have other buildings in the Monifieth community designated as centres for examinations,” she added.

“That’s not quite as simple as it sounds, I’m sure you can understand.

“So that’s another time when we might lose a few days on big examination days. But otherwise everything is on track.”

Summer 2025 move to new school

The high school decant is programmed for July next year.

Demolition of the current Monifieth High will then take place as part of the year-long second phase of the project.

In May, Angus finance director Ian Lorimer revealed a developer contribution boost for the project.

He said revised housebuilder contribution which the council seeks for infrastructure upgrades was closer to £5m than the originally projected £2.7m.

A recent study by The Courier revealed the present Monifieth High to be close to its 1,060-pupil capacity.

You can check how full your local Angus school is HERE.