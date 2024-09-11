Review of £1m-a-year Angus top brass launched by council chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review of £1m-a-year Angus top brass launched by council chief executive

The shape of Angus Council's leadership team has come into focus following the departure of its depute chief executive this summer.

By Graham Brown
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar recently went on the market. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar recently went on the market. Image: Graham & Sibbald

A review of Angus Council’s £1m-a-year top level management has been launched by the authority’s new chief executive.

Independent consultants are to be brought in to help decide whether to fill the gap left by depute chief executive Mark Armstrong’s retiral this summer.

It comes after £145,000-a-year chief executive Kathryn Lindsay held talks with her top team on the way forward.

Ms Lindsay succeeded former chief executive Margo Williamson at the end of 2023.

Then, earlier this year, second-in-command Mr Armstrong signalled his intention to step down.

Senior management structure revamp

On Thursday, councillors will be told Ms Lindsay has begun a review of the corporate leadership team.

The wage bill for the top Angus earners is just over seven figures.

It comprises seven directors on £101k per annum, finance chief Ian Lorimer’s £105,000 pay packet and the £127k depute chief executive’s salary.

That structure came into place following a management review around 2018.

Ms Lindsay revealed the council’s education and lifelong learning director, Kelly McIntosh has been appointed acting depute chief executive while the review is carried out.

The chief executive said: “There will be a requirement to pay for the commissioning of an external resource to support the senior management structure review.

“This can be contained within the chief executive service revenue budget.”

The sum has not been specified.

“There may be further financial implications arising from the outcome of any recommendations of the review.

“These will be set out in the further report to council following completion of the proposed review.”

Half-empty council HQ on the market

It comes after the council recently put its Angus House headquarters on the market.

The showpiece base beside the A90 at Orchardbank in Forfar is almost half empty due to changes in how staff are working since the pandemic.

Heating and lighting are turned off in large parts of the building to cut the £400,000-a-year running costs.

Angus House council headquarters at Forfar.
Angus House council HQ is up for sale or lease. Image: Graham & Sibbald

An 18-month marketing exercise, costing £6,500, was agreed earlier this year.

And the building is now being offered for sale or let by property firm Graham and Sibbald.

The council is willing to listen to offers for all or part of the three-storey 4,518 sq.m building.

