Review of £1m-a-year Angus top brass launched by council chief executive

A review of Angus Council’s £1m-a-year top level management has been launched by the authority’s new chief executive.

Independent consultants are to be brought in to help decide whether to fill the gap left by depute chief executive Mark Armstrong’s retiral this summer.

It comes after £145,000-a-year chief executive Kathryn Lindsay held talks with her top team on the way forward.

Ms Lindsay succeeded former chief executive Margo Williamson at the end of 2023.

Then, earlier this year, second-in-command Mr Armstrong signalled his intention to step down.

Senior management structure revamp

On Thursday, councillors will be told Ms Lindsay has begun a review of the corporate leadership team.

The wage bill for the top Angus earners is just over seven figures.

It comprises seven directors on £101k per annum, finance chief Ian Lorimer’s £105,000 pay packet and the £127k depute chief executive’s salary.

That structure came into place following a management review around 2018.

Ms Lindsay revealed the council’s education and lifelong learning director, Kelly McIntosh has been appointed acting depute chief executive while the review is carried out.

The chief executive said: “There will be a requirement to pay for the commissioning of an external resource to support the senior management structure review.

“This can be contained within the chief executive service revenue budget.”

The sum has not been specified.

“There may be further financial implications arising from the outcome of any recommendations of the review.

“These will be set out in the further report to council following completion of the proposed review.”

Half-empty council HQ on the market

It comes after the council recently put its Angus House headquarters on the market.

The showpiece base beside the A90 at Orchardbank in Forfar is almost half empty due to changes in how staff are working since the pandemic.

Heating and lighting are turned off in large parts of the building to cut the £400,000-a-year running costs.

An 18-month marketing exercise, costing £6,500, was agreed earlier this year.

And the building is now being offered for sale or let by property firm Graham and Sibbald.

The council is willing to listen to offers for all or part of the three-storey 4,518 sq.m building.