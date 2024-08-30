Angus House council HQ in Forfar hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus House council HQ in Forfar hits the market

Councillors agreed a possible sell-off of the authority's offices at Orchardbank in May, after occupancy slumped to almost 50% because of the post-pandemic shift to home and hybrid working.

By Graham Brown
Angus House council headquarters is only half used after the pandemic. Image: Graham & Sibbald

Angus Council’s Forfar headquarters has finally hit the property market.

It is less than 20 years since Angus House was built as part of the council campus at Orchardbank.

But the authority is willing to listen to offers for the entire building after councillors decided to try and offload the half-empty offices.

An 18-month marketing programme was agreed in May after a marathon closed-doors council meeting.

And Angus House has now finally gone up on international property firm Graham & Sibbald’s website.

Angus House sits beside the A90 dual carriageway. Image: Graham & Sibbald.

It offers the three-storey building for sale or let, either in part or whole.

But there is no price tag on Angus House – interested parties will receive the figure on application.

What will the buyer of Angus House get?

Graham & Sibbald describe Angus House as a “rarely available HQ style office”.

And it comes with substantial car parking.

Aerial views show the property’s prime location next to the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

Office space totals 4,518 sq.m. It comprises ground and first floor accommodation of around 1,600 sq.m. each and 1,225 sq.m. on the second floor.

Forfar Loch visible north of Angus House at Orchardbank. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Large parts of Angus House now lie empty. Image: Graham & Sibbald

The rateable value is £237,000.

The property consultants say: “The building comprises largely open plan, modern office accommodation split between north and east wings.

“The central core of the building comprises a reception area on the ground floor with various meeting and board rooms, staff welfare facilities and passenger lift serving the upper floors.”

Why is Angus House up for sale?

Angus House opened in 2007 when the council moved from the St James House offices it previously bought from town textile firm Don & Low.

The authority also built St Margaret’s House and William Wallace House on the Orchardbank campus.

Police Scotland is considering moving its outdated Forfar HQ to William Wallace House.

However, the pandemic shift to home and hybrid working has left almost half of Angus House lying empty.

Just 2,518 sq.m. – 55% – of the office space is being used.

It costs the council £400,000 a year to run Angus House.

Staff have been located in three main areas of the sprawling offices. It has allowed heating and lighting to be turned off on other parts of the building.

The £6,500 marketing exercise is due to run for 18 months. Options for the building’s future will then be brought back to councillors.

Conversation