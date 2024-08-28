Pledge over officer numbers and town presence as Forfar Police HQ closure consultation ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pledge over officer numbers and town presence as Forfar Police HQ closure consultation ends

Police Scotland is considering closing its West High St HQ and relocating to Angus Council's Orchardbank campus.

By Graham Brown
West High Street HQ in Forfar is earmarked for closure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
West High Street HQ in Forfar is earmarked for closure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Tayside’s top officer has vowed police numbers will not be cut when the doors close on Forfar’s town centre HQ.

And Tayside Divisional Commander Nicky Russell said she is “absolutely dedicated” to keeping a local presence as the force analyses local feedback over plans to move.

Last month, Police Scotland said the West High Street building was no longer fit for purpose.

Long-standing structural issues have left it too costly to repair.

Forfar police headquarters
Police HQ on West High Street in Forfar. Image: Google

During Storm Frank in 2015 thousands of litres of water had to be pumped from the basement.

At that time a £1.5 million estimate was put on repairs.

More recent severe weather incidents have not helped the situation.

So upgrading West High Street is not considered cost-effective.

William Wallace House proposal

The relocation plan could involve a move to William Wallace House at Orchardbank.

It was highlighted as an option in the month-long public consultation which closed this week.

The property is part of Angus Council’s campus, where the authority’s Angus House headquarters is also going up for sale.

On Tuesday, Chief Superintendent Russell said the public would receive full details of the local responses.

Around 100 comments had been made shortly before the consultation ended.

She told Angus scrutiny committee councillors: “Our motivation in respect of this proposal stems from the fact that our current premises are now old, in a poor state of repair and not consistent with our national and local estates strategies.

Tayside Police Divisional Commander Nicky Russell
Tayside Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We remain absolutely dedicated to maintaining and developing our local service delivery.”

Ch Supt Russell said that would be “through retaining a station in Forfar, and retaining all of the current local teams and officers within their current roles.

“However, we do need to ensure the environment we provide for our officers is modern, fit for purpose and a sustainable base.

“We have been transparent about the fact we have advanced work in respect of the potential to re-locate to William Wallace House.

“In including that potential location within the consultation documents we hoped to ensure community members were provided with as much current information as possible, to help them reach a well-informed view.”

“There will be a full report provided with full analysis on our engagement hub,” she said.

But she added: “It’s slightly too early to comment on what that analysis will tell us.”

