Debate: Should mobile phones be banned in schools?

Mobile phones have become an intrinsic part of life – but should they be banned in schools?

We want to know what Courier readers think.

Data shows that 96% of children aged 12 to 15 own their own mobile, and many of them bring them into school.

This can create disruption and distraction in classrooms and has been blamed for escalating cyberbullying.

Should schools be no phone zones?

However, used responsibly mobile phones can be valuable learning tools. They also give parents a sense of security and are needed by some pupils for health reasons.

New guidance from the Scottish Government leaves the decision on whether to ban mobile phones in their school in the hands of individual head teachers.

What do you think? Should mobile phones be banned in schools?

Let us know in the comments below.