Debate: Should mobile phones be banned in schools?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Debate: Should mobile phones be banned in schools?

Devices are said to fuel cyberbullying and disrupt classes. But they can also be a valuable tool. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

By Cheryl Peebles
Are mobile phones in schools too harmful for young people? Or should be they allowed access to them to help with coursework? Image: Shutterstock.
Are mobile phones in schools too harmful for young people? Or should be they allowed access to them to help with coursework? Image: Shutterstock.

Mobile phones have become an intrinsic part of life – but should they be banned in schools?

We want to know what Courier readers think.

Data shows that 96% of children aged 12 to 15 own their own mobile, and many of them bring them into school.

This can create disruption and distraction in classrooms and has been blamed for escalating cyberbullying.

Should schools be no phone zones?

However, used responsibly mobile phones can be valuable learning tools. They also give parents a sense of security and are needed by some pupils for health reasons.

New guidance from the Scottish Government leaves the decision on whether to ban mobile phones in their school in the hands of individual head teachers.

What do you think? Should mobile phones be banned in schools?

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Let us know in the comments below.

More from Schools

Are mobile phones in schools too harmful for young people? Or should be they allowed access to them to help with coursework? Image: Shutterstock.
10 reasons inspectors say Fife's biggest primary school in Dunfermline is very good
Are mobile phones in schools too harmful for young people? Or should be they allowed access to them to help with coursework? Image: Shutterstock.
Schools like Levenmouth Academy must decide themselves on mobile phone bans, says former Dundee…
2
Are mobile phones in schools too harmful for young people? Or should be they allowed access to them to help with coursework? Image: Shutterstock.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band in action
Fife high school pipe band stripped of world title after competition chaos
Are mobile phones in schools too harmful for young people? Or should be they allowed access to them to help with coursework? Image: Shutterstock.
Back to school photos of children from Fife
Councillor Jonny Tepp outside Newport Primary School, where is concerned about parking
Newport Primary road safety fears raised as children return after summer holiday
Are mobile phones in schools too harmful for young people? Or should be they allowed access to them to help with coursework? Image: Shutterstock.
Send us your back to school photos from Fife
Angie, Harrison, Blair and Warren Meston sitting on a grey sofa.
'We had to leave Angus to get our disabled son's additional support needs met…
Are mobile phones in schools too harmful for young people? Or should be they allowed access to them to help with coursework? Image: Shutterstock.
5 places in Dundee where kids can eat more than just chicken nuggets
8
Are mobile phones in schools too harmful for young people? Or should be they allowed access to them to help with coursework? Image: Shutterstock.
Back to school photos of children from Perth and Kinross and Stirling

Conversation