Stirling’s biggest eyesores – and what’s planned for them

Stirling is renowned for its architecture, from ornate churches and grand civic buildings, to the castle dominating the skyline.

But the city also home to some less pleasing man-made sights.

Many once-loved buildings have have been left to rot and become well-known blemishes on the cityscape.

We are taking a closer look at Stirling’s most prominent eyesores and what, if anything, is being done about them.

Craigforth Campus

The Craigforth Campus has fallen into disrepair since M&G (Prudential) relocated to Kildean Business Park.

In 2023, vandals smashed windows and sprayed graffiti on the abandoned building.

However, redevelopment has been approved by Stirling Council, subject to certain conditions being met by developers.

The site overhaul, put forward by Ambassador LB Holdings LLP, includes housing, a nursery, a hotel, a restaurant or pub, a gym, and a retail or community space.

There would also be a new three-storey office block north of the main redevelopment area.

21-23 Cowane Street

From 2014 to 2018, 21-23 Cowane Street was covered in scaffolding and it now sits boarded up.

The two-storey housing used to be home to the Miner’s Assessment Centre and hairdressing and wigs shop Haar Studio.

It was made structurally safe in 2018, following a Dangerous Building Order, and was handed back to the private owners.

There are currently no plans for the site.

Borrowmeadow Farm

If you’ve ever been to Stirling Highland Games or near the Sports Village, you’ll have noticed a derelict building.

Borrowmeadow Farm was once a two-storey laird’s house and dated back to the 18th century.

It currently has no roof, was damaged by a fire in 2018 and is listed as ruinous on the Buildings at Risk Register. At the time, Stirling Council were working to assess the condition of the remaining building fabric.

There are currently no public plans for the building’s remains.

2 Lower Bridge Street

The former Jackie’s Bar, an Irish pub, has lain vacant for more than a decade on Lower Bridge Street.

The boarded up building is covered in graffiti and is a long-standing eyesore in the city.

Historically, the pub was known as The West End Bar, and also traded under the name O’Shaughnessy’s Bar in early-2000s.

At one stage, the property was converted for residential use.

This year, a building warrant was lodged on behalf of PCM Property Investment to demolish the two storey property.

It is currently unknown what the site will become if the building is demolished.

Langgarth House

One of the city’s most historic buildings is Langgarth House, which was built in 1897.

The derelict premises were used as council offices until 2009 and was added to the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland in 2012.

It was up for sale and lease by Stirling Council prior to a fire, which damaged Langgarth House earlier this year.

The future of the building is unknown, with Stirling Council establishing the extent of the damaging and considering next steps.

Johal Convenience Store

The former Johal Convenience Store on Munro Avenue in Causewayhead has been surrounded by barriers for quite some time.

Fresh plans to demolish the shop and replace it with two two-storey houses were submitted this year.

Former BHS shop

The former BHS store, which is located at 8-14 Murray Place, has become an eyesore since the unit closed in 2016.

With weeds growing from it and flaking paint, it’s only saved by the artwork in the shop front.

The premises – which is spread across five floors and stretches to more than 20,000 square feet – went on the market this year.

It has potential to become a gym or a food hall, as well as other leisure facilities.

