Ruined Stirling city centre pub left to rot could soon be demolished

A derelict Stirling city centre pub that has been boarded up for years could be demolished under new plans.

The Lower Bridge Street building has long been an eyesore for locals and visitors, with boarded up windows, flaking paint and graffiti.

What was once Jackie’s Bar, a thriving Irish pub, has lain vacant for more than a decade.

Now, a building warrant has been lodged by Arc Architectural Services Ltd on behalf of Peter Griffin and PCM Property Investment to demolish the two storey property. The application suggests the demolition work would cost £65,000 to carry out.

The request will be reviewed by Stirling Council officers in the coming weeks.

Historically, the pub was known as The West End Bar, and also traded under the name O’Shaughnessy’s Bar in early-2000s.

At one stage, the property was converted for residential use.

It is currently unknown what the site will become if the building is demolished.

A once bustling bar left to deteriorate beyond repair

In November 2018, local planners nominated the former Jackie’s Bar for inclusion on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland. It was described as a “long-term disused unlisted building”.

An inspection carried out in September 2021 found the premises to be in poor condition. A summary read: “External inspection shows slipped slates and areas of dipping in roof. Slates visible in rainwater goods.

“Several windows on front elevation with broken glazing and open windows on back elevation, decreasing watertightness.

“Boards covering some windows deteriorated or broken. Back elevation shows signs of possible bowing in centre of wall and a vertical crack on northern corner.

“Property secured with no signs of vandalism or unauthorised access.”

By April 2022, the building was being marketed for sale through auction, and reportedly had an opening bid of £158,000.

It was still up for sale by January 2023, this time with a £100,000 opening bid, and was sold in the same year.

