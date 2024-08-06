Ruined Stirling city centre pub left to rot could soon be demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruined Stirling city centre pub left to rot could soon be demolished

The former bar on Lower Bridge Street traded under several names over the decades.

By Isla Glen
The abandoned premises on Lower Bridge Street is well known to locals, who have watched it decline over the years. Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The abandoned premises on Lower Bridge Street is well known to locals, who have watched it decline over the years. Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A derelict Stirling city centre pub that has been boarded up for years could be demolished under new plans.

The Lower Bridge Street building has long been an eyesore for locals and visitors, with boarded up windows, flaking paint and graffiti.

What was once Jackie’s Bar, a thriving Irish pub, has lain vacant for more than a decade.

Now, a building warrant has been lodged by Arc Architectural Services Ltd on behalf of Peter Griffin and PCM Property Investment to demolish the two storey property. The application suggests the demolition work would cost £65,000 to carry out.

The request will be reviewed by Stirling Council officers in the coming weeks.

Jackie’s Bar pictured in 2009, looking in much better shape than it does 15 years later. Image: Google Street View

Historically, the pub was known as The West End Bar, and also traded under the name O’Shaughnessy’s Bar in early-2000s.

At one stage, the property was converted for residential use.

It is currently unknown what the site will become if the building is demolished.

A once bustling bar left to deteriorate beyond repair

In November 2018, local planners nominated the former Jackie’s Bar for inclusion on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland. It was described as a “long-term disused unlisted building”.

An inspection carried out in September 2021 found the premises to be in poor condition. A summary read: “External inspection shows slipped slates and areas of dipping in roof. Slates visible in rainwater goods.

“Several windows on front elevation with broken glazing and open windows on back elevation, decreasing watertightness.

The derelict bar is currently in a sorry state. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“Boards covering some windows deteriorated or broken. Back elevation shows signs of possible bowing in centre of wall and a vertical crack on northern corner.

“Property secured with no signs of vandalism or unauthorised access.”

By April 2022, the building was being marketed for sale through auction, and reportedly had an opening bid of £158,000.

It was still up for sale by January 2023, this time with a £100,000 opening bid, and was sold in the same year.

Derelict Stirling convenience store could be demolished to make way for new homes

