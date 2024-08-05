Derelict Stirling convenience store could be demolished to make way for new homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derelict Stirling convenience store could be demolished to make way for new homes

We're bringing readers a selection of the most interesting planning applications submitted to Stirling Council to form changes big and small in our communities.

By Isla Glen & Alex Watson
The former Johal Convenience Store in Causewayhead could be demolished to make room for two new houses. Image: DC Thomson/Google Maps/Helix Architecture Studio
The former Johal Convenience Store in Causewayhead could be demolished to make room for two new houses. Image: DC Thomson/Google Maps/Helix Architecture Studio

Buchlyvie could lose its only pub, a new golf retailer eyes a move to Stirling, and a Causewayhead shop could be demolished for new houses.

Johal’s Convenience Store has been vacant for years and new plans hope to transform the derelict building into two two-storey houses, but not without local concerns.

All these and more feature in Planning Ahead, our round-up of the latest planning proposals being considered across Stirlingshire.

Former Bridge of Allan hotel could become new housing

Five Rivers, an Indian restaurant located on Mine Road in Bridge of Allan, serves up plenty of delectable dishes and could soon be joined by new housing.

The application, submitted by Alastair Heron on behalf of Junior Estates Ltd, hopes to transform the derelict function room and manager’s apartment of the former Allan Water Hotel into three properties.

Map showing the site plan of the development. Each dwelling is mapped out, alongside parking and proximity to the restaurant.
The site plan. Image: Junior Estates

This includes a one-bedroom and two two-bedroom dwelling, within the existing derelict building.

The owners, who have held the site for 30 years, believe the development will “ensure the long term maintenance” of the property.

Planning reference: 24/00468/FUL

Buchlyvie might lose only pub

Plans have been submitted to turn Buchlyvie’s last pub into a short-term holiday let. The Tavern 1851, which is on Main Street, has been a social hub in the village for more than 170 years.

Now, David Bell Architect on behalf of Mr A Woodhouse of Pop Staycations, is proposing to convert the four-bedroom property into a let for couples and families, with space for up to eight people.

The building has a bar, lounge and kitchen currently, which would be upgraded to also include a games room.

Building with signage for The Tavern 1851 in Buchlyvie.
The Tavern 1851 in Buchlyvie. Image: Google Maps

The application reads: “We believe that there will be no negative impact on the local area and active encouragement of the use of local amenities we hope that we can indeed have a positive impact on our local community.”

However, objector Debbie Pirie described it as a “great loss”, while Michael Duncan said it would “kill the possibility of Buchlyvie having a thriving pub in the future”.

Planning reference: 24/00469/FUL

Stirling health centre aims to expand

A private health centre in Stirling has applied for permission to build an extension.

The application, submitted by Walsingham Planning for Circle Health Group, hopes to create more rooms and increase the number of parking spaces to 69 from 41 at Kings Park Hospital.

A new single storey extension to the west of the building would add seven consulting rooms, a diagnostics room, and both clean and dirty utility rooms.

Kings Park Hospital. Image: Google Maps

There would also be internal refurbishment for outpatient facilities, admin areas and a new minor operations suite.

The Polmaise Road health centre hopes the plans will reduce waiting lists. However, objections have already been lodged over privacy and traffic concerns.

Planning reference: 24/00292/FUL

Golf company hopes to open Stirling store

A golf retailer is eying a move into an empty unit at Springkerse Trade Park.

Affordable Golf has asked Stirling Council to allow the sale of golf clothing and shoes from the former Tile Giant store on Craigleith Road.

If approved, the shop would supply new and used golf equipment, including golf clubs, bags, trolleys, clothing, shoes and other accessories.

An indoor practice area would offer golf lessons and there would also be a fitting service.

Planning reference: 24/00479/FUL

Green field near Balfron Golf Society.
Proposed site for solar panels. Image: Balfron Golf Society via Stirling Council Planning Portal

Balfron Golf Society plans solar farm

Balfron Golf Society is seeking permission to install a solar farm to power its clubhouse.

The 320sqm site is the grass area adjacent to clubhouse, and is expected to have a 11.25Kw output.

Planning reference: 24/00409/FUL

Allan Park office to become house

Plans to change a Stirling architect’s office into a house have been approved.

Number 13 Allan Park has been used as an office for around 50 years – with McEachern Architects operating from it in recent years – but will now return to its original use as a five-bedroom residential property.

Planning reference: 24/00398/FUL

Convenience store could be turned into houses

And a derelict shop in Causewayhead could be replaced by two two-storey houses, if approved by councillors.

Helix Architecture Studio, on behalf of Mohammed Niaz and Mohammed Anwar, has submitted an application to demolish the former Johal Convenience Store on Munro Avenue.

Proposed houses. Image: Helix Architecture Studio

One objector, Bruce Mclean, said the plans were not “in keeping with the character of the bungalow house type development of Munro and Chisholm Avenue” and raised concerns over “excessive” traffic.

Another resident, Aileen Ramsay, is worried the development would cause “major noise and congestion”.

Planning reference: 24/00378/FUL

Conversation