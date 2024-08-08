Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stirlingshire village battling to stop only pub becoming short-term holiday let

More than 100 residents attended an emergency meeting in the village of Buchlyvie, after proposed plans were lodged to convert their local pub.

By Alex Watson
The Tavern 1851 pub in Buchlyvie has been closed since May, and is desperately missed by its community. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
The Tavern 1851 pub in Buchlyvie has been closed since May, and is desperately missed by its community. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Residents of Buchlyvie have combined forces in an attempt to stop their only local pub from becoming short-term holiday let accommodation.

Plans proposing to do away with The Tavern 1851 were recently lodged with Stirling Council, much to the dismay of neighbours, who are now pushing back.

More than 100 people attended an emergency meeting on Wednesday night, called by Buchlyvie Community Council, and voted overwhelmingly to object to the proposed change of use for the Main Street premises.

The Tavern 1851, which locals say has been closed since the end of May, is the sole pub in Buchlyvie, and an important space for socialising. The village has a population of around 500 people, and currently there are no businesses offering food or drinks for residents or visitors in the evenings.

The nearest restaurants and pubs are located in Kippen and Gartmore, a six and five-mile drive away, respectively, and not accessible on foot. Locals say bus services are not reliable enough to make travelling there for a drink or meal out feasible.

Alan Reed, Margaret Bennie, Alison Moffat (who are all community council members) and Jim Hillock are among the Buchlyvie residents campaigning to save The Tavern 1851. They say there is already a short-term let in the village, but holidaymakers staying there now have nowhere to go for a bite to eat at night.

“I don’t object to the idea of an Airbnb business per se,” Mr Reed said. “I object to the loss of the pub.”

There was a large turnout for the emergency meeting to discuss the future of The Tavern 1851 pub in Buchlyvie. Image: Alan Reed/Buchlyvie Community Council

There have been discussions of a possible community buy-out, should the opportunity for the village to buy the bar present itself in the future. The viability in terms of both demand and finance of that is currently being explored.

For the time being, though, the community’s focus is on formally objecting to and blocking the proposed changes.

Council will consider planning application at the end of the month

A petition has been signed by more than 100 residents, and over 60 comments – the majority of them objecting to the application – have been made on the proposal’s listing on Stirling Council’s planning website.

Stirling Council Planning Committee is expected to consider the application by the end August.

People of all ages attended the emergency meeting, including young members of the farming community, and a local football team.

Jessica Langford, chair of Buchlyvie Community Council said: “This is the last and only pub in Buchlyvie and has been here since 1851. It’s not just a place to go for pint. It’s where the community meets, socialises, provides company for people living alone, the football and darts teams come here and village wakes are held.”

You can view and comment on the Tavern 1851 planning application on Stirling Council’s website here.

More from News

No household waste collections will take place during the strikes in Stirling
All Stirlingshire bin collections to be suspended during strikes
How entrance to Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown could look.
Council decision on new Dundee FC stadium delayed
The former Fit4Less gym on Canal Street in Perth.
Perth gym demolition could trigger regeneration of historic town centre site
Tinder logo on phone
Jury hears of Fife rapist's revenge porn threat
John Swinney standing outside Kenmore village shop with Chris Rowley
John Swinney visits Kenmore as Taymouth Castle plans progress
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Luxury Broughty Ferry flat granted short-term let licence despite neighbour objections
Christopher Stanton/ Wallace Hunter
Pitlochry scalding death hotel manager says issues could have been fixed decades earlier
The Thrums owner Dave Clark with daughters Ellen and Freya. Image: Dave Clark/Graham & Sibbald
Owner puts Kirriemuir hotel up for sale after 33 years
Post Thumbnail
Stirling councillor suspended for 'intimidating and aggressive' behaviour towards female colleague
Damage caused in the latest Lunan Bay incident. Image: Lunan Bay Communities Partnership
Partying teens blamed for trashing Lunan Bay in latest summer incident

Conversation