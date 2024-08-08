Residents of Buchlyvie have combined forces in an attempt to stop their only local pub from becoming short-term holiday let accommodation.

Plans proposing to do away with The Tavern 1851 were recently lodged with Stirling Council, much to the dismay of neighbours, who are now pushing back.

More than 100 people attended an emergency meeting on Wednesday night, called by Buchlyvie Community Council, and voted overwhelmingly to object to the proposed change of use for the Main Street premises.

The Tavern 1851, which locals say has been closed since the end of May, is the sole pub in Buchlyvie, and an important space for socialising. The village has a population of around 500 people, and currently there are no businesses offering food or drinks for residents or visitors in the evenings.

The nearest restaurants and pubs are located in Kippen and Gartmore, a six and five-mile drive away, respectively, and not accessible on foot. Locals say bus services are not reliable enough to make travelling there for a drink or meal out feasible.

Alan Reed, Margaret Bennie, Alison Moffat (who are all community council members) and Jim Hillock are among the Buchlyvie residents campaigning to save The Tavern 1851. They say there is already a short-term let in the village, but holidaymakers staying there now have nowhere to go for a bite to eat at night.

“I don’t object to the idea of an Airbnb business per se,” Mr Reed said. “I object to the loss of the pub.”

There have been discussions of a possible community buy-out, should the opportunity for the village to buy the bar present itself in the future. The viability in terms of both demand and finance of that is currently being explored.

For the time being, though, the community’s focus is on formally objecting to and blocking the proposed changes.

Council will consider planning application at the end of the month

A petition has been signed by more than 100 residents, and over 60 comments – the majority of them objecting to the application – have been made on the proposal’s listing on Stirling Council’s planning website.

Stirling Council Planning Committee is expected to consider the application by the end August.

People of all ages attended the emergency meeting, including young members of the farming community, and a local football team.

Jessica Langford, chair of Buchlyvie Community Council said: “This is the last and only pub in Buchlyvie and has been here since 1851. It’s not just a place to go for pint. It’s where the community meets, socialises, provides company for people living alone, the football and darts teams come here and village wakes are held.”

You can view and comment on the Tavern 1851 planning application on Stirling Council’s website here.