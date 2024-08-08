John Swinney visits Kenmore as Taymouth Castle plans progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

John Swinney visits Kenmore as Taymouth Castle plans progress

The contentious Taymouth Castle estate is in the first minister's Perthshire constituency.

By Morag Lindsay
John Swinney standing outside Kenmore village shop with Chris Rowley
John Swinney and Chris Rowley, of Ballintaggart, at the village shop in Kenmore. Image: Supplied.

John Swinney has lent his backing to the Taymouth Castle estate-owned Kenmore village shop.

The first minister – and Perthshire North MSP – was speaking after a visit to the store, which had been closed since 2022.

It reopened to the public earlier this summer following renovations.

The premises were bought by Taymouth Castle estate bosses, but the shop is now being operated by Perthshire-based food business Ballintaggart.

Mr Swinney applauded everyone involved in the restoration.

And he said he looked forward to seeing future developments elsewhere in the village.

It comes a year after he hosted a public meeting called to air concerns that the Taymouth Castle estate was being turned into a gated “billionaires playground”.

John Swinney addressing public meeting in Aberfeldy Town Hall
John Swinney hosted the meeting as concerns about the Taymouth Castle project were at their height. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He also intervened when Taymouth Castle owners Discovery Land Company purchased the Moness resort in nearby Aberfeldy.

The business has come under fire after buying up a series of properties in the Kenmore area.

Others, such as the Kenmore Hotel and Taymouth Trading Company premises, remain closed for more extensive refurbishments.

They are also due to reopen to the public in time.

Meanwhile Discovery Land Company is pressing ahead with its plans for a luxury members-own resort in the grounds of Taymouth Castle.

Artist impression of three storey, flat roofed, timber, stone and steel building at Taymouth Castle estate.
How the Taymouth Castle homes might look. Image: McKenzie Strickland Associates/Perth and Kinross Council.

Designs for some of the first of almost 150 homes emerged last week.

They are being marketed with price tags of £4 million and upwards.

John Swinney commends all involved in shop’s return

Mr Swinney’s office said the return of Kenmore village shop marked a significant milestone for the local community.

He said: “I am pleased to see the Kenmore Village Shop re-opened and doing well.

“The quality and variety of produce on offer is impressive, showcasing the best of what our local area has to offer.

“The shop has proven to be popular and has quickly become a focal point for the community, providing a vital service for the local community and visitors alike.

“I commend all those involved in the re-opening of the shop and I look forward to seeing the future development of facilities within the village.”

Kenmore village shop, a pretty whitewashed building at the end of a row of cottages
The Kenmore Village store is one of a number of properties now owned by Taymouth Castle bosses. Image: DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for the shop said: “Mr Swinney was extremely engaging and took great interest in the development of Ballintaggart, our commitment to supporting local businesses and our role within the local community.

“He was delighted to hear how welcomed we’ve been by locals and visitors alike.”

Taymouth Castle plans turn spotlight on Kenmore

Discovery Land Company, fronted by US tycoon Mike Meldman, bought the Taymouth Castle Estate in 2019.

It has spent more than £100 million on refurbishing the 19th century castle, which had fallen into a serious state of disrepair following a series of failed rescue bids.

Taymouth Castle with hills and forests behind
Taymouth Castle. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

It has reopened as a private members’ clubhouse.

And more than 140 people are now employed on the estate.

Discovery Land Company specialises in luxurious members-only “worlds”.

Taymouth Castle is its first UK location.

Almost 160,000 people have added their names to an online petition against its activities, launched last year by protest group, Protect Loch Tay.

But many locals say they welcome the project, and the jobs and opportunities it could bring.

Gates to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore.
The Taymouth Castle estate gates in Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

An economic impact study, commissioned by Discovery Land Company, forecast the estate could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390 million over its first 25 years.

It is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

The Kenmore Hotel is due to reopen to the public after a major facelift in 2026.

Conversation