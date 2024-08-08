John Swinney visits Kenmore as Taymouth Castle plans progress

John Swinney has lent his backing to the Taymouth Castle estate-owned Kenmore village shop.

The first minister – and Perthshire North MSP – was speaking after a visit to the store, which had been closed since 2022.

It reopened to the public earlier this summer following renovations.

The premises were bought by Taymouth Castle estate bosses, but the shop is now being operated by Perthshire-based food business Ballintaggart.

Mr Swinney applauded everyone involved in the restoration.

And he said he looked forward to seeing future developments elsewhere in the village.

It comes a year after he hosted a public meeting called to air concerns that the Taymouth Castle estate was being turned into a gated “billionaires playground”.

He also intervened when Taymouth Castle owners Discovery Land Company purchased the Moness resort in nearby Aberfeldy.

The business has come under fire after buying up a series of properties in the Kenmore area.

Others, such as the Kenmore Hotel and Taymouth Trading Company premises, remain closed for more extensive refurbishments.

They are also due to reopen to the public in time.

Meanwhile Discovery Land Company is pressing ahead with its plans for a luxury members-own resort in the grounds of Taymouth Castle.

Designs for some of the first of almost 150 homes emerged last week.

They are being marketed with price tags of £4 million and upwards.

John Swinney commends all involved in shop’s return

Mr Swinney’s office said the return of Kenmore village shop marked a significant milestone for the local community.

He said: “I am pleased to see the Kenmore Village Shop re-opened and doing well.

“The quality and variety of produce on offer is impressive, showcasing the best of what our local area has to offer.

“The shop has proven to be popular and has quickly become a focal point for the community, providing a vital service for the local community and visitors alike.

“I commend all those involved in the re-opening of the shop and I look forward to seeing the future development of facilities within the village.”

A spokesperson for the shop said: “Mr Swinney was extremely engaging and took great interest in the development of Ballintaggart, our commitment to supporting local businesses and our role within the local community.

“He was delighted to hear how welcomed we’ve been by locals and visitors alike.”

Taymouth Castle plans turn spotlight on Kenmore

Discovery Land Company, fronted by US tycoon Mike Meldman, bought the Taymouth Castle Estate in 2019.

It has spent more than £100 million on refurbishing the 19th century castle, which had fallen into a serious state of disrepair following a series of failed rescue bids.

It has reopened as a private members’ clubhouse.

And more than 140 people are now employed on the estate.

Discovery Land Company specialises in luxurious members-only “worlds”.

Taymouth Castle is its first UK location.

Almost 160,000 people have added their names to an online petition against its activities, launched last year by protest group, Protect Loch Tay.

But many locals say they welcome the project, and the jobs and opportunities it could bring.

An economic impact study, commissioned by Discovery Land Company, forecast the estate could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390 million over its first 25 years.

It is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

The Kenmore Hotel is due to reopen to the public after a major facelift in 2026.