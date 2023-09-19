Taymouth Castle developer urged to do ‘bare minimum’ and talk to locals over Aberfeldy resort purchase

An Aberfeldy housing charity is demanding urgent talks with the new owners of the Moness holiday resort.

Aberfeldy Development Trust says Discovery Land Company should be organising a meeting with residents “as a bare minumum”.

It comes after the purchase of Moness took locals by surprise on Friday.

Discovery Land Company is also behind a controversial multimillion-pound redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate at Kenmore.

It has previously acknowledged its communications around that development have not been good enough, and pledged to do better.

The American real estate firm has now confirmed “investors affiliated with Taymouth Estate” have acquired the Moness resort, seven miles away.

It says it intends to turn some of the 106 holiday cottages at Moness into accommodation for Taymouth employees.

Others may be made available to Perth and Kinross Council for rental homes.

However, the move has sparked concerns over what the purchase will do for existing housing shortages in the Perthshire town.

In a statement, Aberfeldy Development Trust said: “Platitudes about affordable housing in a resort is not good enough.

“Similarly updates via email and a website suggest a dismissive attitude towards community concerns about a decision that will potentially fundamentally impact our town.”

It goes on: “At a bare minimum, Taymouth Castle should meet with ADT, the community council, Perth and Kinross Council and members of the community to discuss their detailed plans for Moness.”

Taymouth Castle developers not ruling out further Aberfeldy purchases

Aberfeldy Development Trust was set up last year to address the rural housing crisis.

The charity says young people are having to leave the area and low-paid workers cannot afford accommodation.

It is also urging Taymouth Castle bosses to transfer affected properties into community ownership, and to commit to no further acquisitions of land that could be used for housing or tourist accommodation.

In a statement issued in response to the news from Moness, the Taymouth Castle developers said: “We understand that local people will want to know whether we have plans to acquire other properties in the area.

“At present we do not.

“However, if opportunities arise that would allow us to expand workforce housing, we will certainly explore them.”

The statement said the firm has no plans to change how the hotel, restaurant, bar, or spa at Moness will be used.

Politicians echo call for talks

Local politicians are also pressing for a meeting.

John Swinney MSP and Pete Wishart MP issued a joint statement on Friday saying the Moness acquisition would spark “significant concerns and questions.”

Mr Swinney said: “It is absolutely vital that those questions are addressed openly and transparently by Discovery Land Company in dialogue with the local community.”

The veteran SNP politicians held a public meeting in Aberfeldy in July to address disquiet over the Taymouth Castle works.

Locals raised concerns over issues such as access and the environment, as well as the impact on affordable housing.

More than 150,000 people have signed an online petition opposing Discovery Land Company’s ‘overdevelopment’ at Kenmore.

The firm is refurbishing Taymouth Castle and its golf course.

It has plans for 145 luxury homes on the estate. It has also bought up the Kenmore Hotel, Kenmore village shop, a former cafe and other properties in the village.

Many locals support the investment and have welcomed Discovery Land Company’s work to safeguard Taymouth Castle following a series of failed bids.