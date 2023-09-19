Taymouth Castle developer urged to do ‘bare minimum’ and talk to locals over Aberfeldy resort purchase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle developer urged to do ‘bare minimum’ and talk to locals over Aberfeldy resort purchase

Discovery Land Company's purchase of the Moness holiday resort has raised red flags for an Aberfeldy housing charity.

By Morag Lindsay
Moness restort exterior, with people on putting green in foreground.
The Moness resort at Aberfeldy has been sold to the US firm redeveloping Taymouth Castle at Kenmore.

An Aberfeldy housing charity is demanding urgent talks with the new owners of the Moness holiday resort.

Aberfeldy Development Trust says Discovery Land Company should be organising a meeting with residents “as a bare minumum”.

It comes after the purchase of Moness took locals by surprise on Friday.

Discovery Land Company is also behind a controversial multimillion-pound redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate at Kenmore.

It has previously acknowledged its communications around that development have not been good enough, and pledged to do better.

Taymouth Castle exterior
The Taymouth Castle estate plans have sparked controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

The American real estate firm has now confirmed “investors affiliated with Taymouth Estate” have acquired the Moness resort, seven miles away.

It says it intends to turn some of the 106 holiday cottages at Moness into accommodation for Taymouth employees.

Others may be made available to Perth and Kinross Council for rental homes.

However, the move has sparked concerns over what the purchase will do for existing housing shortages in the Perthshire town.

In a statement, Aberfeldy Development Trust said: “Platitudes about affordable housing in a resort is not good enough.

“Similarly updates via email and a website suggest a dismissive attitude towards community concerns about a decision that will potentially fundamentally impact our town.”

holiday cottages at Moness resort, Aberfeldy.
Taymouth Castle bosses say they want to use the Moness resort in Aberfeldy to create housing for their workers. Image: Moness Resort.

It goes on: “At a bare minimum, Taymouth Castle should meet with ADT, the community council, Perth and Kinross Council and members of the community to discuss their detailed plans for Moness.”

Taymouth Castle developers not ruling out further Aberfeldy purchases

Aberfeldy Development Trust was set up last year to address the rural housing crisis.

The charity says young people are having to leave the area and low-paid workers cannot afford accommodation.

It is also urging Taymouth Castle bosses to transfer affected properties into community ownership, and to commit to no further acquisitions of land that could be used for housing or tourist accommodation.

Gates to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore.
The Taymouth Castle estate gates in Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

In a statement issued in response to the news from Moness, the Taymouth Castle developers said: “We understand that local people will want to know whether we have plans to acquire other properties in the area.

“At present we do not.

“However, if opportunities arise that would allow us to expand workforce housing, we will certainly explore them.”

The statement said the firm has no plans to change how the hotel, restaurant, bar, or spa at Moness will be used.

Politicians echo call for talks

Local politicians are also pressing for a meeting.

John Swinney MSP and Pete Wishart MP issued a joint statement on Friday saying the Moness acquisition would spark “significant concerns and questions.”

Mr Swinney said: “It is absolutely vital that those questions are addressed openly and transparently by Discovery Land Company in dialogue with the local community.”

John Swinney addressing large audience at Taymouth Castle meeting, Aberfeldy.
John Swinney chaired a recent public meeting on the Taymouth Castle plans in Aberfeldy Town Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The veteran SNP politicians held a public meeting in Aberfeldy in July to address disquiet over the Taymouth Castle works.

Locals raised concerns over issues such as access and the environment, as well as the impact on affordable housing.

More than 150,000 people have signed an online petition opposing Discovery Land Company’s ‘overdevelopment’ at Kenmore.

The firm is refurbishing Taymouth Castle and its golf course.

It has plans for 145 luxury homes on the estate. It has also bought up the Kenmore Hotel, Kenmore village shop, a former cafe and other properties in the village.

Many locals support the investment and have welcomed Discovery Land Company’s work to safeguard Taymouth Castle following a series of failed bids.

 

