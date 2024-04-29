Comrie’s historic Earthquake House for sale as £210k price-cut offered on country house

A detached seven-bedroom country house near Comrie is being offered with a cut-price option.

Drumearn House is a “wonderfully situated” home in The Ross, around a mile from the heart of the popular Perthshire village.

Estate agent Rennie says the property, with five bathrooms and six reception rooms, is a “country house of rare distinction”.

However, the advert adds it is “in need of restoration”.

It is on the market for £860,000, which includes the historic Earthquake House south of the main house.

But there is also an opportunity to purchase the house for £650,000 by sacrificing some of the land available.

Drumearn House has billiards room

Drumearn House has a hall, family room, dining room, breakfasting kitchen, study, guest bedroom, bathroom, rear kitchen, utility room, laundry, toilet and new-build conservatory on the ground floor.

The first floor has a drawing room, six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a tower room.

The second floor has three further rooms.

A billiards room is on the lower ground floor.

The consented plans also provide for a triple garage with flat above.

Externally there are mature gardens and grounds, including an exceptional array of flowering shrubs and specimen trees of rare majesty.

There are paddock grazing and a woodland knoll.

Earthquake House offered with Comrie home

The property is available in three lots.

The whole lot, marketed at offers over £860,000, contains 15.7 acres of gardens and grounds and includes Earthquake House.

Built in 1872, the historic building measured seismic activity before being made redundant in 1911.

Also known as the ‘Shaky Toun’, Comrie is the earthquake capital of the UK.

Although restored and re-commissioned in 1988 with modern equipment it is not open to visitors.

It is thought to be the smallest listed building in Europe.

Lot one includes Drumearn House and 8.47 acres of gardens and grounds. It is marketed at offers over £650,000.

Lots two and three cover the land east and south of Drumearn House not included in lot one.

Lot two is marketed for offers over £80,000, and lot three for offers over £130,000.

Lots two and three will not be sold ahead of lot one.

