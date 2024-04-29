Comrie’s historic Earthquake House for sale as £210k price-cut offered on country house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Comrie’s historic Earthquake House for sale as £210k price-cut offered on country house

The main property is a seven-bedroom "country house of rare distinction".

By Stephen Eighteen
Drumearn House, near Comrie
Drumearn House, near Comrie. Image: Rettie

A detached seven-bedroom country house near Comrie is being offered with a cut-price option.

Drumearn House is a “wonderfully situated” home in The Ross, around a mile from the heart of the popular Perthshire village.

Estate agent Rennie says the property, with five bathrooms and six reception rooms, is a “country house of rare distinction”.

However, the advert adds it is “in need of restoration”.

It is on the market for £860,000, which includes the historic Earthquake House south of the main house.

But there is also an opportunity to purchase the house for £650,000 by sacrificing some of the land available.

Drumearn House has billiards room

Drumearn House has a hall, family room, dining room, breakfasting kitchen, study, guest bedroom, bathroom, rear kitchen, utility room, laundry, toilet and new-build conservatory on the ground floor.

Gated entrance to Drumearn House. Image: Rettie
The property is situated in stunning grounds. Image: Rettie
An aerial view of the country house. Image: Rettie
Drumearn House is around a mile from Comrie. Image: Rettie

The first floor has a drawing room, six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a tower room.

The second floor has three further rooms.

A billiards room is on the lower ground floor.

The consented plans also provide for a triple garage with flat above.

Externally there are mature gardens and grounds, including an exceptional array of flowering shrubs and specimen trees of rare majesty.

There are paddock grazing and a woodland knoll.

Earthquake House offered with Comrie home

The property is available in three lots.

The whole lot, marketed at offers over £860,000, contains 15.7 acres of gardens and grounds and includes Earthquake House.

Earthquake House. Image: Steve Brown.

Built in 1872, the historic building measured seismic activity before being made redundant in 1911.

Also known as the ‘Shaky Toun’, Comrie is the earthquake capital of the UK.

Although restored and re-commissioned in 1988 with modern equipment it is not open to visitors.

It is thought to be the smallest listed building in Europe.

Drumearn House land
Part of the land can be included in the deal or purchased separately. Image: Rettie
Drumearn House in Comrie is being sold in separate lots.
The land is being sold in separate lots. Image: Rettie

Lot one includes Drumearn House and 8.47 acres of gardens and grounds. It is marketed at offers over £650,000.

Lots two and three cover the land east and south of Drumearn House not included in lot one.

Lot two is marketed for offers over £80,000, and lot three for offers over £130,000.

Lots two and three will not be sold ahead of lot one.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an incredible £1.3m home near Glenalmond has an amazing indoor pool, oak framed interior and eco heating.

More from Perth & Kinross

Swallow roundabout Dundee.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks to last a year as drivers warned of 'increased delays' on…
Edward Townsley used Facebook to con customers.
Facebook grifter conned Perthshire, Fife and Angus customers with PlayStation and bogus work promises
Former Haemophilia Scotland chairman Bill Wright
Infected blood scandal: Perthshire campaigner continues decades-long fight for justice after cancer diagnosis
McDonalds at Broxden, Perth.
Girl, 3, taken to hospital after crash in Perth McDonald's car park
Bridge of Earn man David Crowder scooped £1.2m as he bought three tickets that each won £340,000.
Perthshire lottery win: 'Council guy' scoops £1m while man may fund nephew's cancer treatment
Filming of Sukkwan Island at The Horn in Perthshire with lots of locals as extras.
Locals to feature in new film set at Perthshire's Horn Milk bar
Mark Dibnah was unfairly dismissed from Craigclowan School. Image: Supplied
'They've ruined my career' says Perth teacher unfairly sacked over claim he pulled pupil's…
2
Daphne Shah holding 100th birthday telegram from Queen
‘Scotland’s oldest coronavirus survivor’ dies at home in Perthshire aged 102
The A85 between Methven and Almondbank.
Man, 29, charged after A85 crash between Methven and Almondbank
Tree clearing from Buckie Braes, Perth, as part of the work to build an Aldi in the city.
Tesco wins legal case to prevent new Perth Aldi supermarket
4

Conversation