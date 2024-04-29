Ross Graham laps up ‘dream come true’ as Dundee United defender fields question on future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Graham laps up ‘dream come true’ as Dundee United defender fields question on future

Graham, 23, is out of contract this summer but insists he loves it at Tannadice.

Ross Graham after promotion was made official in Airdrie
Ross Graham after promotion was made official in Airdrie. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United defender Ross Graham has described the feeling of winning the Championship with his boyhood heroes as “a dream come true”.

Academy graduate Graham has been outstanding since coming into the side to replace the injured Kevin Holt at the heart of the Tangerines’ back-line.

Friday night’s 0-0 draw against Airdrie – a point that officially cemented promotion – was the Terrors’ fourth clean sheet in five games with Graham in the starting line-up.

And the 23-year-old from Blairgowrie can now look forward to a memorable title party at Tannadice in front of a swathe of family and friends.

The Dundee United players celebrate their title being made official
The Dundee United players celebrate their title being made official. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s an amazing feeling – it’s a dream come true,” Graham told Courier Sport. “I was involved a little bit the last time we were promoted (2019/20). I didn’t play but I was in the squads and watching from afar.

“But to be a part of it this time is unbelievable.

“It’s been an up and down season, but the main thing is we got the job done and, as one of the biggest clubs in the country, the Premiership is where we belong.

“Hopefully, we can go and challenge next season.”

Will Graham be a part of the squad that tackles the top-flight?

His contract expires this summer and, when asked what the future holds, the big defender was coy.

However, his affinity with United shines through.

Ross Graham roars after finding the net for Dundee United
Ross Graham roars after finding the net for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Graham added: “I absolutely love it here. I love playing for Dundee United and playing regular football – it’s what I want to be doing – so we’ll see what happens.”

Graham: Jack Walton is a top keeper

Meanwhile, Graham was full of praise for the steadying influence of Jack Walton between the sticks for the Tannadice men.

The on-loan Luton Town man was inspired against Airdrie, making THREE top-notch saves to deny Chris Donnell, Aaron Lyall and Josh O’Connor to ensure United got the job done.

Walton has now registered an astonishing 19 clean sheets in 35 league games.

Dundee United keeper Jack Walton in action on Friday night
Jack Walton in action on Friday night. Image: Shutterstock.

“Jack is a top goalie, and everyone got to see that on Friday night,” said Graham.  “When he is called upon, he’s always there for us.

“That shows what a good keeper he is; he might not have much to do in a lot of our games but when we have needed him. We can have total confidence that he is behind us.”

He added: “We take pride in those clean sheets throughout the team – not just the goalkeeper and defenders – and we’re happy with that.”

Conversation