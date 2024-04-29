Ross Graham laps up ‘dream come true’ as Dundee United defender fields question on future

Dundee United defender Ross Graham has described the feeling of winning the Championship with his boyhood heroes as “a dream come true”.

Academy graduate Graham has been outstanding since coming into the side to replace the injured Kevin Holt at the heart of the Tangerines’ back-line.

Friday night’s 0-0 draw against Airdrie – a point that officially cemented promotion – was the Terrors’ fourth clean sheet in five games with Graham in the starting line-up.

And the 23-year-old from Blairgowrie can now look forward to a memorable title party at Tannadice in front of a swathe of family and friends.

“It’s an amazing feeling – it’s a dream come true,” Graham told Courier Sport. “I was involved a little bit the last time we were promoted (2019/20). I didn’t play but I was in the squads and watching from afar.

“But to be a part of it this time is unbelievable.

“It’s been an up and down season, but the main thing is we got the job done and, as one of the biggest clubs in the country, the Premiership is where we belong.

“Hopefully, we can go and challenge next season.”

Will Graham be a part of the squad that tackles the top-flight?

His contract expires this summer and, when asked what the future holds, the big defender was coy.

However, his affinity with United shines through.

Graham added: “I absolutely love it here. I love playing for Dundee United and playing regular football – it’s what I want to be doing – so we’ll see what happens.”

Graham: Jack Walton is a top keeper

Meanwhile, Graham was full of praise for the steadying influence of Jack Walton between the sticks for the Tannadice men.

The on-loan Luton Town man was inspired against Airdrie, making THREE top-notch saves to deny Chris Donnell, Aaron Lyall and Josh O’Connor to ensure United got the job done.

Walton has now registered an astonishing 19 clean sheets in 35 league games.

“Jack is a top goalie, and everyone got to see that on Friday night,” said Graham. “When he is called upon, he’s always there for us.

“That shows what a good keeper he is; he might not have much to do in a lot of our games but when we have needed him. We can have total confidence that he is behind us.”

He added: “We take pride in those clean sheets throughout the team – not just the goalkeeper and defenders – and we’re happy with that.”