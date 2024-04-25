Who is Michael Cairney? Meet the new Dundee United recruitment boss with links to ex-Brentford chief and Southampton’s billionaire owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is Michael Cairney? Meet the new Dundee United recruitment boss with links to ex-Brentford chief and Southampton’s billionaire owner

Cairney will work closely with Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin.

Michael Cairney upon his unveiling at Dundee United
Michael Cairney upon his unveiling at United. Image: Dundee united FC.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United have already made one of their most consequential signings ahead of the club’s return to the Premiership.

Michael Cairney, 30, was named Tannadice head of recruitment on Wednesday evening, filling a vacancy that has existed since the departure of Sean McGee last summer.

While boss Jim Goodwin and chief executive Luigi Capuano succeeded in building a squad capable of getting the Tangerines out of the Championship, there is an appreciation that bigger challenges lie ahead.

A wider net must be cast.

And Cairney will be crucial to identifying talent for Goodwin to assess ahead of next season.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Goodwin will work closely with Cairney. Image: SNS

So, who is the new man in one of United’s most important roles?

European adventure with FC Twente

After working as a scouting consultant, analysing players across the English Football League, Cairney was offered a life-changing opportunity with Eredivisie side FC Twente in 2020.

He carried out video analysis and was part of the scouting group for the first team.

While not a senior role within the organisation, the experience would prove crucial to his later career when Cairney linked up with Sport Republic and their varied stable of clubs across the continent.

FC Twente players celebrate in 2024
FC Twente players celebrate in 2024. Image: Shutterstock

During his nine months at the Grolsch Veste Stadium, they finished fourth in the Dutch top-flight and secured a return to Europe.

Back to England

Cairney was tempted home by Barnet FC, joining the Underhill outfit in June 2021. He was named head of recruitment for the south of England, working alongside Kirk Rayment, who was responsible for the north.

Barnet finished 18th in the National League in the subsequent campaign.

But his burgeoning reputation saw Cairney earn a swift move to Doncaster Rovers as head of recruitment after just one year with the Bees.

Among his successes, Cairney was credited with identifying striker George Miller, who would go on to notch 13 goals for the Rovers – ending the 2022/23 as the club’s top scorer.

George Miller, pictured, was a major success for Doncaster
George Miller, pictured, was a major success for Doncaster. Image: Shutterstock

During a “Meet the Owners” evening, Cairney’s role at the Keepmoat was outlined (below), offering an insight into the experience he brings to Tannadice.

“Based at Cantley Park, he oversees a team of ten voluntary scouts across the country.

“A nine-step recruitment process has been implemented which progress through the following: squad planning; identifying players; scouting reports; player profiles; extensive video scouting reports; background assessments; live (in-person) scouting; shortlisting; and reviewing with coaching staff and the board.”

Given the English market will always be a crucial one for any Scottish Premiership club, Cairney’s knowledge of the lower leagues south of the border is seen as a major benefit.

Sport Republic

After leaving Doncaster in the wake of their 18th-placed finish in League Two, he joined Sport Republic, London-based sports investment firm founded by Rasmus Ankersen and Henrik Kraft and financed by lead investor Dragan Šolak.

Southampton FC owner Dragan Solak during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton and Ipswich Town at St Mary's Stadium
Southampton FC owner Dragan Solak. Image: Shutterstock

Cairney’s role related to player recruitment and talent identification for the group, during which he built a network of contacts and expertise in Europe that United could seek to draw upon.

Sport Republic, through Serbian billionaire Šolak, owns 80% of Southampton FC and are a majority shareholder in Valenciennes of France and Turkish outfit Göztepe.

Ankersen was previously director of football at Brentford, recently credited with an interest in investing with United, during their incredible rise to the English Premier League.

He is now chairman of Göztepe.

Dundee United

This is comfortably Cairney’s most high-profile role in the senior game and the work has started in earnest. It is understood he has already recommended several potential targets for Goodwin to assess.

That is a strategy that paid off at Aberdeen, when former recruitment chief Darren Mowbray would identify options, but Goodwin would ultimately make the final decisions.

His eye for an unknown gem was evidenced by the signings of players like Bojan Miovski, Ylber Ramadani and Duk.

Bojan Miovski after scoring against Celtic at Hampden
Bojan Miovski after scoring against Celtic at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock

Cairney told United’s official website this week: “We have a bit of a blank canvas and an excellent opportunity to implement some new structures and processes.

“Work has been underway for several weeks on identifying some key targets and enhancing our recruitment strategy moving forward.”

